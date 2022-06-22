United States Local Automotive Advertising Outlook 2022: Upcoming Changes that Will Affect the $9.4 Billion in Dealer Spending This Year

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Local Automotive Advertising Outlook: Dealers Gear Up For Major Change in Messaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It's been a topsy-turvy time for auto dealers. The industry just witnesses two years of records: Record lows and highs in sales, record-high growth in sticker prices, and record low days' supply of new cars on dealer lots.

How will it affect advertising expenditures in 2022?

The annual outlook chronicles the underlying changes that will affect $9.4 billion in dealer spending this year and how dealers will be forced to change their messaging.

The 30-page report contains 18 charts and graphs, plus an appendix listing 2022 ad-spending forecasts for all 210 TV Markets and another appendix detailing how dealers spent a total of $38 billion on digital marketing services in 2021.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pz8hzj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets