United States Local Media Digital Revenues Annual Benchmarking Report 2022: Reversal of Fortunes - Local Media Now Keeping More

This is our annual assessment of how much of the $92 billion spent on local digital advertising is being kept in-market by media companies, what types of digital advertising is being sold, and who's getting it.
Local media emerged from the pandemic with a sharper focus on digital initiatives and a new drive to sell more. This year, they're on track to capture $12 billion in digital revenue, stealing market share from the big pureplay companies for the first time in 15 years.
The 66-page report features 45 charts and tables, including benchmarking data that measures digital revenue performance for TV stations, local cable systems, daily and weekly newspapers, and radio stations.
Two appendices list ad-spending estimates for 513 U.S. markets for 2021 and 2022, including estimates of local media's Obtainable Digital Revenue in each market.
Key Topics Covered:
Background & Methodology
Executive Summary
Chapter 1: Reversal of Fortunes: Local Media Now Keeping More
- Digital Revenue In-Market
- U.S. Local Advertising Expenditures, 2007-2025
- U.S. Local Advertising, Digital vs. Non-Digital Media, 2007-2025
- Annual Growth Rates for Local Digital Advertising
- Local Digital Advertising Expenditures by Format, 2014-2025
- Core Local Ad Revenue and Digital Ad Revenue by Type of Media, U.S. Totals for 2021
- Digital's Contribution to Total Ad Revenue for 25 Publicly Held Media Companies
- 58% Say Pandemic Had Positive Effect on Digital Initiatives
Chapter 2: How Local Media Companies Are Developing Revenue Initiatives
- Managers Saw High Growth in 2021, Budgeting for Slightly Less in 2022
- Targeted Banners Are Predominant Source of Revenue
- Hottest-Selling Digital Products in 2022
- 80% Give High Ratings to Their Company's Digital Strategy
- Two-Thirds Include Digital Product Pitches In All Sales Pitches
- 63% Believe That Sales Training Would Biggest Revenue Driver
- Vast Majority Has Digital-Only Customers
Chapter 3: Benchmarking: How Much Revenue Can Local Media
- Companies Expect?
- Average Digital Revenue by Type of Media Entity, 2019-2021
- Share of Obtainable Digital Revenue for 2,453 Local Media Entities, 2021
- Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for TV Stations, 2021
- Summary of Total TV Station Digital Revenue, 2021
- Average, Median, & Best-Practice Market Share for TV Stations, 2021
- Share of In-Market Obtainable Digital Revenue for 622 TV Stations
- Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for Radio Stations, 2021
- Summary of Total Radio Station Digital Revenue, 2021
- Average, Median, & Best-Practice Market Share for Radio Stations, 2021
- Share of In-Market Obtainable Digital Revenue for 799 Radio Market Clusters
- Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for Cable Systems, 2021
- Summary of Total Local Cable Systems Digital Revenue, 2021
- Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for Cable Systems, 2021
- Share of In-Market Obtainable Digital Revenue for 237 Cable Systems, 2021
- Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for Daily Newspapers, 2021
- Summary of Total Daily Newspaper Digital Revenue, 2021
- Average, Median, & Best-Practice Share of Obtainable Digital Revenue for Daily Newspapers, 2021
- Share of In-Market Obtainable Digital Revenue for 797 Daily Newspapers
- Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for Weekly Newspapers, 2021
- Average, Median, & Best-Practice Digital Revenue for Weekly Newspapers, 2021
Summary & Conclusions
Appendix A: 2021 Obtainable Digital Revenue Estimates for 513 Markets
Appendix B: 2022 Obtainable Digital Revenue Estimates for 513 Markets
