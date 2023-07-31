United States Loyalty Programs Market Databook 2023: 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics and Consumer Demographics

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in United States is expected to grow by 12.3% on annual basis to reach over US$27.5 billion in 2023.

In value terms, the loyalty market in United States has recorded a CAGR of 12.8% during 2018-2022.The loyalty market in United States will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.7% during 2023-2027. Loyalty market in the country will increase from US$24.5 billion in 2022 to reach over US$42.8 billion by 2027.



The demand for value-offering loyalty and rewards programs have been on the rise, amid the current macroeconomic environment. Cost-conscious consumers are turning to loyalty programs offered by retailers across industry verticals to receive more value for each dollar spent. This trend is projected to further continue in 2023, as product prices continue to grow in the United States.



In 2023, innovation is also expected to aid the industry growth, as more and more brands are leveraging non-fungible tokens to power their loyalty and reward programs. The expanding Web3 ecosystem has opened up new paths to customer loyalty and more businesses are projected to leverage the technology to fuel the growth of their loyalty programs from the short to medium-term perspective.



Loyalty programs are driving repeat purchases for retailers boosting their sales growth in the United States



In the wake of the rising inflation and subsequent decline in consumers' discretionary spending, retailers are seeking to leverage loyalty programs as a tool to boost consumer stickiness and drive sales and revenue growth. In the grocery space, retailers have experienced widespread success in driving repeat purchases through loyalty programs.

In January 2023 , Albertsons Companies, the grocery giant acquired by competitor Kroger, reported that the digital sales for the firm increased 33% year over year in Q4 2022. During the same period, loyalty program members for the firm increased by 16% to 33 million. Albertsons Companies have attributed the surge in digital sales to its loyalty program, which has driven repeat purchases in the face of stiff online grocery competition.

True Religion, a popular denim and sportswear brand, recently announced the introduction of its loyalty program, True Fam, in March 2023. This program is designed to provide customers with personalized experiences, exclusive perks, and additional savings. To create the loyalty program, True Religion partnered with Lexer for CDP data and Yotpo, a platform that specializes in loyalty strategies.

In 2023, more and more retailers, across product categories, are expected to launch innovative loyalty programs to provide more value to their customers, in the wake of rising inflation and subsequent decline in discretionary spending.



The new reward program launched by Starbucks will lead to higher profit margins in 2023



Many of the brands, across industry verticals, have been revamping their loyalty and rewards programs to make them more attractive for existing and potential new members. However, some brands are also making changes to improve margins, leading to higher profits in 2023.

Starbucks, for instance, made changes to its rewards program in February 2023. Under the new reward program, members are required to earn more points to redeem freebies such as coffee, lattes, and teas, among others. This means that customers will have to buy more to earn freebies. This emphasizes higher profits for Starbucks, which has attained widespread success with its loyalty and rewards programs over the years.

With 28.7 million members, Starbucks Rewards members accounted for 55% of the total sales in the United States in Q4 2022. Consequently, the new reward program might aid the revenue growth for Starbucks over the next few quarters in 2023, if the economy continues to face macroeconomic pressure.



Loyalty providers are raising capital rounds to deliver engaging loyalty programs in the United States



Amid the surge in demand for loyalty programs, providers are seeking to raise venture capital and private equity funding to further innovate their services and accelerate their growth in the United States.

In January 2023, WEEDAR, the loyalty and distribution ecosystem for cannabis brands, announced that the firm had raised US$1.5 million in a seed funding round from a private investor. The firm is planning to use the capital for improving its existing set of features and scaling the company.

From the short to medium-term perspective, more such loyalty and reward program providers are expected to raise venture capital and private equity funding, which will subsequently aid innovation and competitive landscape in the United States market over the next three to four years.

Report Scope

The report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Below is a summary of key market segments:



