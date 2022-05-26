United States Loyalty Programs/Payments Market Analysis Report 2022: Strategic Operating Decisions that Merchants Make in Orchestration, Tokenization, and Service Provider Selection

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States: How Payments Can Drive Better Loyalty and Rewards Programs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into the new technology driving increased personalization and better customer experiences with loyalty programs and the important role that payment data can play.

Traditional loyalty programs were a source of data for merchants, enabling them to identify repeat customers and track shopping patterns by rewarding their repeat purchases. The digital environment now gives us an abundance of data that is captured in many ways and in many places, moving loyalty programs to become a user of data that provides a better understanding of customer behavior and more targeted rewards.

Strategic operating decisions that merchants make in key payments areas including orchestration, tokenization, and service provider selection will affect the ability of the marketing team to mine loyalty data from payments and has the potential to either enhance or detract from the effectiveness of the loyalty program.



"This is a highly relevant and impactful report," stated the author of the report. "We are following this among a number of growing trends that are making payments a frictionless and invisible part of our everyday activities."

Highlights of this report include:

Survey data on loyalty program participation by vertical market

Factors affecting loyalty enrollment and participation

In-depth discussion on the role of data in loyalty programs

Current trends in loyalty programs

Recommendations for merchants currently operating or considering launching a loyalty program

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. The Role of Payments



4. More Data and Better Data



5. Important New Trends in Loyalty Programmes



6. Recommendations for Merchants



7. References

Companies Mentioned

Experian

Facebook

Fiser

Paytronix

Radius 8

Starbucks

Stuzo

Yotpo

