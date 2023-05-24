United States Lung Adenocarcinoma Epidemiology Report 2022-2042

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lung Adenocarcinoma in the United States, 2022-2042: Cancer Populations USA Report and Data Dashboard" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Cancer Populations USA report series provides detailed descriptive epidemiology estimates, forecast out to 20 years, and insights, to support clinical trial design and enrolment, market opportunity assessment and post-marketing authorization activities.



Cancer Populations USA is unique in routinely stratifying key cancer populations by race and ethnicity, which can be used to assess the representativeness of clinical trial populations, as well as identify areas of health inequities between different race-ethnicity population groups.



All estimates in this report are based on nationally representative datasets, such as population-based cancer registries, large epidemiological studies and published national population forecasts. Modelled estimates are based on the best practice industry methods to estimate recurrence events and, where required, make imputations and extrapolations.



We provide estimates for the year 2022 and forecast estimates to 2032 and 2042 in the main body of this report. Annualized forecast estimates are provided in supplementary tables at the end of the report, and also in the accompanying data dashboard, if purchased.



Stratification of incident cases by stage is based on the scheme specified by the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) 8th edition (i.e. stage groups IA, IB, IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, IVA, ). Due to small numbers, some stage groups have been aggregated in this report. Wherever possible, this has been into meaningful groupings based on recommended clinical practice (NCCN, 2023).



In this report on lung adenocarcinoma (Ad-LC), forecast estimates are provided of incident cases by stage, age and gender, race-ethnicity, anatomical subsite, and PD-1/PD-L1 status. Additionally, the author forecasts those cases each year that become eligible for 1st line treatment for advanced disease, which is further stratified by oncogene driver mutations and amplifications.



Our forecast model uses a proprietary algorithm taking account of historical trends, long-term evolution - at the age- and gender-specific level within each race-ethnicity group - in the size and composition of the national population at risk, and inter-generational trends in exposures to both known and unknown risk factors. In addition to national estimates, the publisher also estimates the state-specific size of key populations for the year 2022 for almost all US states, and Puerto Rico, with corresponding heat maps and tabulated results.



All of the key populations included in the report are also reported for each year of the forecast period, along with interactive tables, patient journey diagrams and heat maps, in the accompanying data dashboard.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

2. Summary of results



3. Newly diagnosed incident cases



4. Advanced 1st line drug-treatable cases



5. Tumor genetics and biomarker expression



6. State-level epidemiology



7. 10 and 20 year epidemiological forecasts



8. Detailed methods



9. National population projections



10. Bibliography



11. Supplementary data tables



12. Additional support



13. Further information



