United States Manual Cleaning Mops Market Insights Report 2023: Prominent Players are Offering High Quality Materials Such as Microfiber to Gain Traction

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The US manual cleaning mops market was valued at $448.50 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $522.51 million by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.58%.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the manual cleaning mops market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of manual cleaning mops is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US manual cleaning mops, including the US manual cleaning mops market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present manual cleaning mops market and its market dynamics for 2023-+2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2022, the US accounted for a significant share of 20% in the global manual cleaning mops market due to increased demand for cleaning tools, the presence of leading manufacturers, increased hygiene awareness, and urbanization.

The US manual cleaning mops market has significantly improved over the last few years because of the increased focus on R&D and rising demand for high-quality cleaning products. The manufacturers are continuously working on reducing the weight of manual cleaning mops in the US market.

Technological innovations, including product and material types, for example, lightweight microfiber material, will continue to increase the adoption of mop handles and wringers/buckets. Many companies offer mops to absorb dirt and debris quickly and reduce the time required to clean floors and surfaces. Spray mops' popularity is rising as they quickly save water and clean the floor.

As the demand for wooden flooring is rising, the manufacturers are using a push strategy and offering high-quality dry mops in the market. Most companies are offering high-quality cotton and microfiber material-based mops to gain traction in the market.

Under the usage segmentation, the wet mops segment accounted for the highest share of 67.33% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.73%. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for cleaning tools to maintain hygiene at commercial and institutional places.

The residential segment of end-user segmentation accounted for the highest share of 53.13% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period. It can be attributed to the growing demand due to rising awareness about maintaining hygiene at residential places.

The online store segment of the distribution channels is increasing at the highest CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. Time-saving, easy access, and availability with the convenience of buyers are the major factors that drive significant sales through online stores.

3M, Procter & Gamble, Rubbermaid, Libman, and Freudenberg Group are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Casabella, Golden Star Inc., Perfex Corporation, Bissell, and Weiler Abrasives are the other prominent players with a significant presence in the market.

Key Vendors

  • 3M
  • Freudenberg Group
  • Libman
  • Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)
  • Rubbermaid Commercial Products, LLC

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alpine Industries Inc.
  • BISSELL
  • BONA
  • Bradshaw International
  • Carlisle FoodService Products
  • Carolina
  • Casabella Holding LLC
  • Essendant Inc.
  • Eurow
  • Golden Star Inc
  • Helen of Troy Limited
  • Monarch Brands
  • Mopnado
  • Norwex
  • Perfex Corporation
  • Weiler Abrasives

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: US Manual Cleaning Mops Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Findings
  • Key Developments

Chapter 2: US Manual Cleaning Mops Market Segmentation Data

Usage Market Insights (2022-2028; $Million)

  • Wet Mops
  • Dry Mops

Product Market Insights (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Looped-end Mops
  • Flat Mops
  • Cut-end Mops
  • Sponge Mops

Spray Mops

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028; $Millions)

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
  • Retail Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Institutions

Chapter 3: US Manual Cleaning Mops Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • US Manual Cleaning Mops Market Drivers
  • US Manual Cleaning Mops Market Trends
  • US Manual Cleaning Mops Market Constraints

Chapter 4: US Manual Cleaning Mops Industry Overview

  • US Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Competitive Landscape
  • US Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Key Players
  • US Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Key Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ybswe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Electronic Chemicals and Materials Global Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Air Liquide, BASF, Fujifilm Holdings., Merck and Solvay

Global Ozone Generation Market Report 2023: Growing Concerns Over Air Pollution Drive Demand for Effective Air Pollution Methods

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.