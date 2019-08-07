United States Marshals Museum's GoFundMe Campaign Garners Momentum

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Marshals Museum (USMM) announced today that it has received gifts of $295,000 in the past two months towards its near-term fundraising goal of $2 million and is continuing "Bring It To Life," a GoFundMe campaign with a target to raise an additional $1.7 million. USMM Foundation President Alice Alt said the funds raised would pay for a portion of the production costs for the guest experience.

"We are so excited about this opportunity," said Alt. "Continuing this effort gives individuals and corporations across the country the chance to be a part of this significant project. Their support will make sure the guest experience is developed sooner rather than later."

The "Bring It To Life" Campaign is a direct response to supporters and interested donors of the Museum asking for opportunities to participate and fund the Museum experience. Alt continued, "As we've educated the region and country about the Museum, one of the things we've heard over and over again was the desire to help with donations at any level, great or small. This provides that opportunity for anyone interested in helping." To complete the guest experience, the Museum's Foundation needs to raise a total of $15 million.

CDI Contractors estimate the building construction will be complete in the fall of 2019, with a dedication ceremony for the Mary Carleton and Robert A. Young III Building and Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor planned for Sept. 24, 2019, the 230th anniversary of the U.S. Marshals Service. Exhibits are expected at a later date, finances permitting.

About the United States Marshals Museum

The future United States Marshals Museum will be a national Museum located on the riverfront in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Once open, the United States Marshals Museum will tell the story of our nation's oldest federal law enforcement agency from its establishment by President George Washington through current day. The Museum will honor the sacrifice of Marshals, killed in the line of duty, as well as those who continue to place their lives in harm's way, as they enforce the Constitution. For more information, visit usmmuseum.org.

