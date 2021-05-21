United States Medical Coding Markets 2021-2028: Professional Fee Coding, Facility Coding, Emergency Department Medical Coding, Risk Adjustment Coding, Other Coding Solutions

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Medical Coding Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States (U.S.) medical coding market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2028

Medical coding is the translation of healthcare procedures, diagnoses, medicals services, and equipment into universal medical alphanumeric codes by medical transcriptionists.

Factors such as the advent in data enrichment tools, such as mobile health or mHealth and electronic health records (EHRs), among others, coupled with the growing utilization of data analytics, and the rising implementation of IT in the healthcare sector for real-time data monitoring, are anticipated to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, factors such as the growing need for streamlining revenue cycle management in healthcare organizations, along with the opportunities generated for medical coding backed by the rising number of healthcare frauds, are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.



The United States (U.S.) medical coding market consists of numerous segments, which include segmentation by service mode, solution, classification, patient type and by end-user.

The patient type segment is further divided into inpatient and outpatient, out of which, the inpatient segment with respect to hospitals registered the largest market share. Inpatient medical coding deals with the maintenance of the extensive and intricate patient records. These records also include diagnostic tests and treatments that are conducted with the patients during their stay in the hospital.



Some of the prominent leaders in the United States (U.S.) medical coding market are 3M, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Coding Network, Maxim Healthcare Group, Aviacode Inc., Managed Outsource Solutions, and I-conic Solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary- US Medical Coding Market



5. Regulatory Landscape



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Restraints

6.3. Trends

6.4. Opportunities



7. Study on Risk Adjustment Coding



8. Patient Analysis



9. End-User Analysis



10. Growth Opportunity Analysis for Business Development



11. Average Pricing Analysis



12. Impact of Covid-19 on the US Medical Coding Market



13. Comparative Analysis of In-House Vs Outsourced Coding Costs



14. Cost Analysis: Cost Per Hour for In-House vs Outsourced Coding



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

15.2. Market Share Analysis

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. Aviacode Inc.

15.3.2. Maxim Healthcare Group

15.3.3. Coding Network

15.3.4. Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

15.3.5. I-Conic Solutions

15.3.6. Managed Outsource Solutions

15.3.7. 3M



16. US Medical Coding Outlook

16.1. Market Overview

16.1.1. By Value (USD Million), 2019-2028F

16.2. Market Segmentation

16.2.1. By End-User

16.2.1.1. Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.2. By Service Mode

16.2.2.1. In-House, Out-Sourced W.R.T. Hospitals, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.2.2. In-House, Out-Sourced W.R.T. Diagnostic Centers, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.2.3. In-House, Out-Sourced W.R.T. Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.3. By Patient-Type

16.2.3.1. Inpatient, Outpatient W.R.T. Hospitals, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.3.2. Inpatient, Outpatient W.R.T. Diagnostic Centers, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.3.3. Inpatient, Outpatient W.R.T. Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.4. By Classification

16.2.4.1. International Classification of Diseases (ICD), Current Procedural Terminology (CPT), Healthcare Common Procedure Code System (HCPCS), International Classification of Functioning, Disability & Health (ICF), Diagnosis Related Groups W.R.T. Hospitals, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.4.2. International Classification of Diseases (ICD), Current Procedural Terminology (CPT), Healthcare Common Procedure Code System (HCPCS), International Classification of Functioning, Disability & Health (ICF), Diagnosis Related Groups W.R.T. Diagnostic Centers, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.4.3. International Classification of Diseases (ICD), Current Procedural Terminology (CPT), Healthcare Common Procedure Code System (HCPCS), International Classification of Functioning, Disability & Health (ICF), Diagnosis Related Groups W.R.T. Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.5. By Solution

16.2.5.1. Professional Fee Coding, Facility Coding, Emergency Department Medical Coding, Risk Adjustment Coding, Other Coding Solutions W.R.T. Hospitals, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.5.2. Professional Fee Coding, Facility Coding, Emergency Department Medical Coding, Risk Adjustment Coding, Other Coding Solutions W.R.T. Diagnostic Centers, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.5.3. Professional Fee Coding, Facility Coding, Emergency Department Medical Coding, Risk Adjustment Coding, Other Coding Solutions W.R.T. Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

16.2.6. By Region

16.2.6.1. Northeast US, Southeast US, Southwest US, Midwest US, West US, 2019-2028F (USD Million)



17. Northeast US Medical Coding Market



18. Southeast US Medical Coding Market



19. Southwest US Medical Coding Market



20. Midwest US Medical Coding Market



21. West US Medical Coding Market



22. Analyst's Review



