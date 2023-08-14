United States Medical Equipment Rental Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Innovative Rental Solutions Transform Patient Supervision, Providing Lucrative Opportunities for Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Medical Equipment Rental Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical equipment rental market in the US is experiencing steady growth, with a value of $7.84 billion in 2022 and an expected reach of $8.92 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 2.17%.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the US medical equipment rental market, encompassing market size, forecast data, relevant segmentations, and industry trends. It includes revenue generated from rental services for new and used medical equipment while excluding refurbished medical equipment.

Offering a detailed overview of market growth enablers, restraints, and trends, the report provides insights into both demand and supply aspects of the market.

In addition, leading companies and prominent players in the industry are profiled and examined, giving a comprehensive understanding of the current scenario and market dynamics for the US medical equipment rental market during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

  • The demand for healthcare equipment rental is majorly driven by the rise of chronic diseases, a growing patient population, an increase in the number of diagnostic and surgical procedures, the high cost of healthcare equipment, rapid advances in healthcare, an increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, and others.
  • In product type segmentation, the medical imaging equipment segment accounted for the highest share of 30.05% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.01% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for medical imaging equipment is due to raising the imaging & diagnostic procedures, increasing the disease burden, increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising the geriatric population. However, patient monitoring equipment will likely witness the highest CAGR of 2.66% during the forecast period.
  • In end-user segmentation, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share of 36.05% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 1.61% during the forecast period. This is because hospitals provide end-to-end services ranging from diagnosis and treatment to patient health management, which has increased the demand for various healthcare equipment. However, clinics & physician offices will likely witness the highest CAGR of 2.58% during the forecast period.
  • Many organizations are engaged in providing medical equipment of the innovative type on a rental basis. Advanced supervision for the patients with the help of healthcare professionals through the use of these innovative products will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market in the long run.
  • Apria Healthcare Inc (Owens & Minor), CareRx, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, US-Med Equipment Inc, and Walgreen Co. are some of the leading players currently dominating the medical equipment rental market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the medical equipment rental market and gain access to commercially launched products.

KEY ATTRIBUTES

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

78

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$7.84 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$8.92 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

2.1 %

Regions Covered

United States

VENDORS LIST

  • Apria Healthcare Inc
  • CareRx Corp
  • Hill-Rom Holdings
  • US-Med Equipment Inc
  • Walgreen Co.,
  • Woodley Equipment Inc
  • Hart Medical Equipment
  • Agiliti Inc
  • Westside Medical Supply
  • Nunn's Home Medical Equipment
  • Med One Group
  • Stryker Corp
  • GreatAmerica Financial Services
  • Insight Financial Services

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product type

  • Medical Imaging Equipment
  • Surgical & Therapeutics Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring Equipment
  • Laboratory Equipment
  • Personal Mobility, Storage & Transport Equipment

End-user type

  • Hospitals
  • Radiology/Medical Imaging Centers
  • Clinics & Physician Offices
  • Clinical & Research Laboratories
  • Others

Rental type

  • New Equipment Rental
  • Used Equipment Rental

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Medical Equipment Rental Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

