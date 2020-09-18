United States Medical Masks Market 2019-2020 & 2025: Largest Manufacturers are 3M, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark, Owens & Minor, and Prestige Ameritech

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Masks Market in US- Industry Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. medical mask market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 23% during the period 2019-2025.



The U.S. medical mask market is growing at a CAGR of over 18% by volume during the period 2020-2025. The U.S. accounted for a volume share of over 88% of the North American market. Better accessibility to medical services and improved healthcare coverage spend are the major factors responsible for high market share.



However, the increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, including heart diseases, diabetes, cancer and the outbreak of pandemic such as COVID-19, which has led to the increased usage of disposable medical face masks, aggressive expansion plans by vendors to penetrate the U.S. market are likely to fuel the growth of the market in the country. Moreover, favorable government recommendations for wearing protective equipment to avoid any type of infection in healthcare settings are another factor driving the market growth in the country.



U.S. MEDICAL MASK MARKET SEGMENTATION



The U.S. medical mask market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, and geography. Surgical masks are considered as the primary standard of protection and are used by medical professionals in low, medium, or high level medical and experimental laboratory procedures. The segment has witnessed a steep increase since the spread of novel coronavirus across the globe. The medical masks for coronavirus can prevent the spread of the virus as they act as a barrier and can easily contain liquid particles (respiratory droplets and aerosols).



With the FDA recognizing the need for protective gear and equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak, healthcare organizations offer adequate guidelines to manufacturers to maintain seamless manufacturing and supply and avoid shortage of personal protective equipment across the region. This, in turn, will further contribute to the growth of the segment.



3M, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark, Owens & Minor, and Prestige Ameritech are the largest manufacturer of medical masks and have demonstrated consistent growth over the last few years. Moderate to the high growth of major players will continue to boost market growth. Moreover, both established and emerging players are developing or commercializing the manufacturing with advanced features such as fog-free features, 3-D designed masks for an accurate fit to pursue sustainability strategies.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



What is the U.S. medical mask market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

What is the key factor driving the growth of the U.S. medical mask market share?

Which market segment is expected to lead in the medical mask industry during the forecast period?

Who are the key market players for the medical mask? What is the growth of the 3M mask market share?

mask market share? What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. medical mask market? What is the face mask sales statistics of 2020?

Prominent Vendors

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Cardinal Health

Honeywell

Kimberly-Clark

Owens & Minor

Prestige Ameritech

Other Prominent Vendors

Ansell

TenCate

ClearMask

Crosstex International

Dynarex

HONG KONG MEDI CO

MEDI CO HUBEI YJT TECHNOLOGY

YJT TECHNOLOGY INTCO MEDICAL

KOWA COMPANY

Louis M. Gerson

Makrite

Medicom

Medline Industries

Mexpo International

Moldex

Neomedic

Pidegree Industrial

Rizhao Sanqi Medical & Health Products

Safe'N'Clear

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing

Sterimed

Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM

Yeakn Protecting Products

New Entrants

Calko Group

Eclipse Automation

Fiat Chrysler

Ford

General Motors Company

