United States Medical Over Boots Insights Report 2023: A $1.7 Billion Market by 2028 - Demand Skyrockets Amidst Strict Sterility Regulations, Polypropylene Boot Covers Find Diverse Applications

Research and Markets

11 Dec, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Medical Over Boots Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S Medical Over Boots Market is projected to reach a value of $1.7 billion by 2028, from $1.05 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2028

The demand for medical over boots has surged, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by strict regulations aimed at maintaining surgical room sterility and ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. The increasing number of surgeries performed globally has further boosted the utilization of medical over boots.

In the United States, the cost of medical PPE products, including boot covers, is relatively high compared to other countries, reflecting the nation's commitment to providing high-quality medical PPE for its population. This has contributed to the growing market for medical over boots in the country.

The expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, the rise in surgical procedures, and the growing target population in the US are propelling the market's growth. Consequently, the demand for medical over boots continues to increase steadily. Market vendors have introduced advanced products such as anti-slippery and breathable medical boots, which are in high demand due to their enhanced features.

Medical staff and nurses commonly use polypropylene boot covers to protect various surfaces like floors, laboratories, carpets, and tiles from dirt and grime. These boot covers also find applications in maintenance, cleaning, pharmaceutical, and other medical settings, including forensics and clean rooms for sample preservation.

While telehealth consultations have gained traction post-COVID-19, reducing in-person visits in certain medical specialties, the usage of medical PPE kits, including medical over boots, in healthcare settings has decreased accordingly. Forensic laboratories, which handle substantial sample volumes, rely on PPE kits to prevent cross-contamination, making them significant consumers of medical over boots in the market.

VENDORS

Key Vendors

  • Ansell
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • 3M
  • Honeywell

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alphaprotech
  • Berner
  • Dukal
  • Dupont
  • Dynarex
  • Ekomed
  • Hepro
  • Kishkindha
  • Medicom
  • Medline
  • MEDZONHEALTH
  • Neomedic
  • Riverside Holdings
  • VPROTECT
  • Wellmien Health Supplies
  • Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

  • Material
  • Polypropylene
  • Polyethylene
  • End-User
  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Labs
  • Others
  • Feature
  • Skid-Resistant
  • Anti-Skid resistant

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About the Analyst

