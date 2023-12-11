United States Medical Over Boots Insights Report 2023: A $1.7 Billion Market by 2028 - Demand Skyrockets Amidst Strict Sterility Regulations, Polypropylene Boot Covers Find Diverse Applications

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Medical Over Boots Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S Medical Over Boots Market is projected to reach a value of $1.7 billion by 2028, from $1.05 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2028

The demand for medical over boots has surged, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by strict regulations aimed at maintaining surgical room sterility and ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. The increasing number of surgeries performed globally has further boosted the utilization of medical over boots.

In the United States, the cost of medical PPE products, including boot covers, is relatively high compared to other countries, reflecting the nation's commitment to providing high-quality medical PPE for its population. This has contributed to the growing market for medical over boots in the country.

The expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, the rise in surgical procedures, and the growing target population in the US are propelling the market's growth. Consequently, the demand for medical over boots continues to increase steadily. Market vendors have introduced advanced products such as anti-slippery and breathable medical boots, which are in high demand due to their enhanced features.

Medical staff and nurses commonly use polypropylene boot covers to protect various surfaces like floors, laboratories, carpets, and tiles from dirt and grime. These boot covers also find applications in maintenance, cleaning, pharmaceutical, and other medical settings, including forensics and clean rooms for sample preservation.

While telehealth consultations have gained traction post-COVID-19, reducing in-person visits in certain medical specialties, the usage of medical PPE kits, including medical over boots, in healthcare settings has decreased accordingly. Forensic laboratories, which handle substantial sample volumes, rely on PPE kits to prevent cross-contamination, making them significant consumers of medical over boots in the market.

VENDORS

Key Vendors

Ansell

Kimberly-Clark

3M

Honeywell

Other Prominent Vendors

Alphaprotech

Berner

Dukal

Dupont

Dynarex

Ekomed

Hepro

Kishkindha

Medicom

Medline

MEDZONHEALTH

Neomedic

Riverside Holdings

VPROTECT

Wellmien Health Supplies

Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Others

Feature

Skid-Resistant

Anti-Skid resistant

