United States Medical Oxygen Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023-2028

The United States medical oxygen market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028. This is on account of the growing usage of invasive ventilation significantly raising the demand for medical oxygen, rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, and growing demand for point-of care treatments.

Also, invasive ventilation, a critical medical intervention used to support patients with severe respiratory conditions, has played a significant role in increasing the demand for medical oxygen in the United States.



ARDS is a life-threatening condition characterized by severe inflammation of the lungs, fluid buildup, and oxygen deprivation. Invasive ventilation is often necessary to maintain adequate oxygenation and support the patients' breathing during this critical stage.



The use of invasive ventilation has become particularly prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a surge in the requirement for medical oxygen across the country. During outbreaks of respiratory diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for invasive ventilation and consequently medical oxygen rises dramatically.



Improved Monitoring and Management of Medical Oxygen



The high demand for medical oxygen during the pandemic has led to a need for proactive management and allocation of this vital resource. Health systems have implemented strategies to optimize oxygen usage and ensure its availability for patients who require invasive ventilation. These measures include closely monitoring oxygen levels and adjusting ventilator settings to minimize wastage while maintaining patient safety.



Also, to address the increased demand, various steps have been taken to enhance the supply and distribution of medical oxygen in the United States. Oxygen production capacity has been ramped up, with manufacturers increasing their output to meet the rising needs. The government has also taken measures to expedite the regulatory process for new oxygen suppliers to enter the market and increase overall supply. Collaboration between federal agencies, manufacturers, and healthcare providers has been crucial in coordinating and optimizing the supply chain. Additionally, coordination with state and local authorities has helped to identify areas facing shortages and allocate resources accordingly.



Oxygen concentrators have proven to be valuable in non-critical settings and for patients requiring supplemental oxygen at home, freeing up medical-grade oxygen for more severe cases. Also, education and awareness campaigns have been implemented to promote responsible use of medical oxygen and prevent unnecessary wastage.

The increased demand for medical oxygen necessitates careful management and allocation of resources by healthcare providers and authorities. It involves ensuring an adequate supply of medical oxygen is available in hospitals and healthcare facilities, monitoring oxygen usage, and implementing protocols to optimize its usage. Some measures that can be taken include improving oxygen production capacity, optimizing distribution channels, and exploring alternative oxygen sources.

Moreover, to address the growing demand for medical oxygen, manufacturers across the country are continuously enhancing their global oxygen supply chains and manufacturing capabilities within. This includes expanding oxygen production facilities, ensuring the availability of necessary raw materials, and establishing emergency response systems to address oxygen shortages during crises and is therefore, expanding the market demand for medical oxygen in the country.



Rising Cases of Respiratory Disorders



Respiratory disorders encompass a range of conditions that affect the respiratory system, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pneumonia, and various other acute and chronic respiratory illnesses. According to the American Lung Association, COPD affects around 12.5 million American. Lifestyle factors, such as smoking, air pollution, and exposure to occupational hazards have contributed to the development and worsening of respiratory conditions.



As the number of individuals affected by respiratory disorders has grown, so has the need for medical oxygen. Medical oxygen plays a crucial role in the treatment and management of these conditions, particularly in cases where oxygen levels are compromised, and supplemental oxygen is required to maintain adequate oxygenation of vital organs.

Also, chronic respiratory conditions, such as advanced COPD or interstitial lung disease, may require long-term oxygen therapy (LTOT). LTOT involves the continuous use of medical oxygen to maintain appropriate oxygen levels in individuals who have chronically low blood oxygen levels. Thus, the growing prevalence of these conditions is creating a huge demand for the medical oxygen demand in the United States medical oxygen market.



Growing Demand Point-of-Care Diagnostics and At-Home Care Services



Advancements in healthcare have allowed for more convenient and accessible testing and treatment options, particularly for individuals with chronic respiratory conditions. Point-of-care diagnostics refers to medical tests and devices that can be performed and interpreted near the patient, eliminating the need for sending samples to a laboratory for analysis.

This approach has revolutionized healthcare by providing rapid and accurate diagnostic results, allowing for timely intervention and treatment decisions. In terms of respiratory disorders, point-of-care diagnostics play a crucial role in the early detection, monitoring, and management of conditions, such as asthma, COPD, and sleep apnea. With the increasing availability and utilization of point-of-care diagnostics for respiratory disorders, more individuals are being diagnosed and monitored for their conditions. This leads to better disease management and improved outcomes.



At-home care services have also contributed to the growing demand for medical oxygen. These services aim to provide comprehensive healthcare and support in the comfort of patients' own homes. Additionally, an aging population with a higher susceptibility to respiratory ailments has increased the overall burden of these disorders.

According to Centre for Disease control, in 2021, the aged population for 65 and above age people has reached around 16.8 and is projected to rise to an estimated 85.7 million by 2050 i.e., approximately 22% of the overall U.S. population. However, this transition has led to an increased demand for medical oxygen, as more individuals require oxygen therapy in their home environment.



Many individuals with chronic respiratory conditions, who would have traditionally been hospitalized or visited clinics for their care, can now receive necessary treatments and therapies at home. This includes the administration of medical oxygen to manage oxygenation levels and alleviate respiratory symptoms and therefore is creating a huge demand for U.S. medical oxygen in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States medical oxygen market.

