United States Medical Sterilizers Market Insights Report 2023: A $3.43 Billion Market by 2028 from $2.13 Billion in 2022 - Novel Sterilization Techniques and Products Drive Evolution

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Medical Sterilizers Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Medical Sterilizers Market is projected to reach a value of $3.43 billion by 2028 from $2.13 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the complete US Medical Sterilizers market. Exhaustive information regarding the shift towards adopting innovative products in the US.

The Medical Sterilizers market is one of the growing markets in the US. Developed countries like the US are focusing on reducing readmission and cross-infections among patients in healthcare settings. Sterilizing the medical instruments and apparel used by healthcare professionals plays a major role in maintaining the hygiene of hospitals.

The rise of new products like printed organs and semi-synthetic implants are demanding unique sterilization methods in the market. Ultrasound, ozone-based, and unique sterilization methods are introduced, and few are in the research stage. The rise in alternatives for ethylene-oxide sterilization is paving the way for unique, more environmentally friendly methods.

1 out of every 31 hospitalized patients and 1 in 43 nursing home residents are affected by an HAI. In addition, the CDC estimates that on any given day, about half of hospital patients are acquiring HAI. Among all the types of infections, Central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) results in thousands of deaths each year and several million dollars in added costs to the US healthcare system.

Ethylene oxide sterilization is designed to perform low-temperature, chemical sterilization treatment of medical and pharmaceutical products sensitive to temperature/humidity. As of 2020, the most used sterilant for surface sterilization purposes are ethylene oxide (C2H4O), ozone (O3), chlorine dioxide gas (ClO2), peracetic acid (CH3CO3H), and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)

Thermal sterilization is the oldest, most easily available, and most widely used sterilization method in the world. An autoclave is a widely used method for moist heat sterilization.

Large sterilizers do come with an advanced software and hardware-based monitoring system. This feature allows unattended operation without sacrificing reliability or safety.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

73

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2.13 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$3.43 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.2 %

Regions Covered

United States

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Steris
  • Getinge
  • 3M
  • Steelco

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Andersen Sterlizers
  • Belimed
  • Cosmed Group
  • Consolidated Sterilizer System
  • Fortive
  • GPC Medical
  • Mesalabs
  • Melcosteel
  • Midmark
  • Matachana
  • MMM Group
  • Sterile Technologies
  • Stryker
  • Sotera Helalth
  • Systech
  • Tuttnauer
  • Zealway

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Method

  • Chemical
  • Radiation
  • Thermal
  • Others

End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Care Centres
  • Others

Configuration

  • Floor Mounted
  • Portable

