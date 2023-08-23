United States Medical Sterilizers Market Insights Report 2023: A $3.43 Billion Market by 2028 from $2.13 Billion in 2022 - Novel Sterilization Techniques and Products Drive Evolution

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Medical Sterilizers Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Medical Sterilizers Market is projected to reach a value of $3.43 billion by 2028 from $2.13 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the complete US Medical Sterilizers market. Exhaustive information regarding the shift towards adopting innovative products in the US.

The Medical Sterilizers market is one of the growing markets in the US. Developed countries like the US are focusing on reducing readmission and cross-infections among patients in healthcare settings. Sterilizing the medical instruments and apparel used by healthcare professionals plays a major role in maintaining the hygiene of hospitals.

The rise of new products like printed organs and semi-synthetic implants are demanding unique sterilization methods in the market. Ultrasound, ozone-based, and unique sterilization methods are introduced, and few are in the research stage. The rise in alternatives for ethylene-oxide sterilization is paving the way for unique, more environmentally friendly methods.

1 out of every 31 hospitalized patients and 1 in 43 nursing home residents are affected by an HAI. In addition, the CDC estimates that on any given day, about half of hospital patients are acquiring HAI. Among all the types of infections, Central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) results in thousands of deaths each year and several million dollars in added costs to the US healthcare system.

Ethylene oxide sterilization is designed to perform low-temperature, chemical sterilization treatment of medical and pharmaceutical products sensitive to temperature/humidity. As of 2020, the most used sterilant for surface sterilization purposes are ethylene oxide (C2H4O), ozone (O3), chlorine dioxide gas (ClO2), peracetic acid (CH3CO3H), and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)

As of 2020, the most used sterilant for surface sterilization purposes are ethylene oxide (C2H4O), ozone (O3), chlorine dioxide gas (ClO2), peracetic acid (CH3CO3H), and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)

Thermal sterilization is the oldest, most easily available, and most widely used sterilization method in the world. An autoclave is a widely used method for moist heat sterilization.

Large sterilizers do come with an advanced software and hardware-based monitoring system. This feature allows unattended operation without sacrificing reliability or safety.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 73 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2 % Regions Covered United States

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

Strategic Recommendations

Quantitative Summary

Abbreviations

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

Steris

Getinge

3M

Steelco

Other Prominent Vendors

Andersen Sterlizers

Belimed

Cosmed Group

Consolidated Sterilizer System

Fortive

GPC Medical

Mesalabs

Melcosteel

Midmark

Matachana

MMM Group

Sterile Technologies

Stryker

Sotera Helalth

Systech

Tuttnauer

Zealway

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Method

Chemical

Radiation

Thermal

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centres

Others

Configuration

Floor Mounted

Portable

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mss6if

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets