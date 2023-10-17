United States Medical Tapes & Wraps Market Report 2023-2028: Market Benefitting from Collaborations and Acquisitions by Key Players

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Oct, 2023, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Medical Tapes & Wraps Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US medical tapes & wraps market was valued at $2.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.90 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.84%.

The US medical tapes & wraps market is the focus of a new study, which examines the market dynamics from 2023 to 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of factors driving market growth, as well as challenges and trends. It provides insights into both demand and supply aspects of the market, with profiles of leading companies and key players.

In 2022, the US dominated the North American market, accounting for over 90.00% of the region's market share. This strong performance can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in surgical procedures, a surge in road accidents, and the growing adoption of surgical tapes.

The medical wraps/bandages segment led the market in 2022, with a substantial share of 74.45%. It is expected to maintain its momentum, growing at a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period. The high demand for medical bandages is driven by their versatility and superior features.

Wound management was the dominant segment in 2022, with a market share of 45.83%. It is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory, with a CAGR of 2.99% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in surgical wounds and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and ulcers are driving this segment.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of 36.23% in 2022 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the availability of long-term care facilities, organized surgical procedures, continuous service provision, and personalized healthcare solutions.

Key players in the US medical tapes & wraps market include Medline Industries, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Co., Cardinal Health, and Essity AB. These industry leaders are actively pursuing strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to expand their presence in the market and gain access to commercially launched products.

The report offers comprehensive market size and forecast data for the US medical tapes & wraps market, encompassing revenue generated from product sales. It presents a current and detailed market scenario, covering market size, anticipated forecasts, relevant market segments, and industry trends.

Vendors List

  • Medline Industries
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • 3M Co.,
  • Cardinal Health
  • McKesson
  • Essity AB
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Smith & Nephew Plc
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Paul Hartmann AG
  • Nitto Denko Corp (Nitto)
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Nichiban Co., Ltd.
  • Coloplast A/S
  • Scapa Group plc (Scapa)
  • Milliken & Co
  • Winner Medical Group, Inc.
  • Hollister Inc
  • Avcor Health Care
  • Advancis Medical
  • The ASO Group
  • Dynarex Corp
  • Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Group Co., Ltd.
  • Molnlycke Health Care
  • Seyitler Kimya Sanayi AS
  • ATL Corp
  • DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
  • Dermarite Industries LLC
  • North Coast Medical
  • Libatape Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

  • Medical Wraps
  • Medical Tapes

Application

  • Wound Management
  • Pain Management
  • Preventive Management
  • Others

End-user

  • Hospitals
  • Wound Care Centers
  • Physician Offices
  • Ambulance Surgical Centers
  • Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Medical Tapes & Wraps Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqqp3c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Kuwait Data Center Market Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2023-2028 - 2Africa Submarine Cable to Boost Connectivity and Data Center Development in Kuwait

Kuwait Data Center Market Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2023-2028 - 2Africa Submarine Cable to Boost Connectivity and Data Center Development in Kuwait

The "Kuwait Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Global Travel Intermediaries Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: An Evolving Market to Meet the Changing Demands and Preferences of Modern Travelers

Global Travel Intermediaries Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: An Evolving Market to Meet the Changing Demands and Preferences of Modern Travelers

The "Global Travel Intermediaries Market 2023-2028 by Service Type, Mode of Transport, Mode of Booking, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.