United States Medical Warming Blankets Market Report 2023-2028: The Advent of Portable Patient Warming Systems is Gaining Momentum in Pediatric and Neonatal Care

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Medical Warming Blankets Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Medical warming market is projected to reach a value of $322.41 million by 2028 from $227.5 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%

This comprehensive report delves into the US Medical Warming Market, providing detailed insights into the utilization of medical warming blankets within the US healthcare landscape. Notably, under-body blankets represent a significant segment poised for substantial growth, with an impressive absolute growth rate of 47.35%. These under-body blankets offer a unique advantage by enveloping patients, efficiently directing warmth to both core and peripheral areas.

The preference for polyester and polythene-based warming blankets is prevalent, driven by their waterproof nature, ensuring patient safety even in the presence of water droplets. Surgeons benefit from this feature, facilitating a conducive surgical environment.

The surge in surgical procedures performed across the United States has amplified the demand for warming blankets, especially in critical cases involving the elderly population with multiple comorbidities. Warming blankets are now integral in both pre- and post-surgery scenarios.

Innovation has taken center stage in this market, with the introduction of CATHLAB Blankets designed to not interfere with radiology processes. Crafted from radiolucent materials, these blankets meet imaging requirements seamlessly.

The advent of portable patient warming systems has found widespread use in pediatric and neonatal care. For newborns born at home and subsequently transferred to nearby hospitals during emergencies, maintaining body temperature is crucial, as neonates and pediatrics lack fully developed organs for temperature regulation. Failure to do so can lead to complications.

Furthermore, accidental hypothermia is a prevalent and life-threatening condition in healthcare settings, particularly among surgical patients. Factors such as impaired thermoregulation due to central nervous system failure and reduced heat production owing to endocrine issues have contributed to a rising incidence of hypothermia cases. In such situations, external measures, including warming blankets, play a vital role in sustaining ideal body temperature until the patient recovers naturally.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Stryker
  • 3M
  • Baxter
  • ICU Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Augustine Surgicals
  • Blizzard protection
  • Choice One Medical
  • Encompass
  • Gabriel Scientific
  • Gentherm Medical
  • Molnlycke
  • North America Rescue
  • Novamed USA

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product Type

  • Under-Body Blankets
  • Full body Blankets
  • Other Blankets

Material Type

  • Polyester & Polyurethane
  • Aluminium
  • Others

Patient Type

  • Adults
  • Neonates & Paediatrics
  • Others

End-user

  • Hospitals
  • ASCs
  • Others

Market Structure

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

Appendix

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations

