United States Melon Market Report 2023-2030 Featuring Nestle, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, and PepsiCo

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Melon Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Production, Imports, Exports, Impact of Inflation, Type, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Melon Market is expected to experience substantial growth, with projections showing an increase to a noteworthy US$ 1,198.71 Million by 2030, according to a comprehensive industry report.

The report highlights the market's current status and anticipates future trends, including production, imports, and exports, as well as the impact of inflation on the industry. The detailed analysis emphasizes that melons, integral to the Cucurbitaceae family, are not only a staple in the US agricultural scene but also a favorite among consumers. The report underscores that, on average, Americans consume over 24 pounds of melons each year, with consumption trends indicating a shift towards fresh, healthy, and sustainable food choices.

With a predicted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.99% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, the market is observing an upsurge due, in part, to innovative marketing strategies that highlight the nutritional benefits of melons. Social media's expanding influence also plays a significant role in promoting these fruits to end consumers.

Among the various types of melons, watermelon is set to command the largest market share. Acknowledged for its hydrating properties and sweetness, watermelon has shown notable versatility in its consumption, being enjoyed fresh, in beverages, and salads. Its popularity in the US is further amplified during the summer, underpinning its strong market position.

On the production front, cantaloupe exhibits a rapid growth trajectory within the US melon market. Renowned for its high water content and nutritious profile, the increased demand for cantaloupe aligns with the public's growing preference for health-conscious food alternatives. Looking at the international trade figures, watermelon also claims the majority of import market share in the United States.

Due to its rising demand and ease of incorporation into diverse culinary practices, it remains a solid contender within the import market. The export market anticipates similar trends, with watermelon forecasted to maintain its leading position, reflecting the United States' stature as a premier producer of this globally popular fruit.

Personalized consumption patterns and sustainability are among the key focal points in the sector's evolution, offering opportunities for market expansion through strategic partnerships with retail chains, food, and beverage companies.

Each category further breaks down into market, production, imports, and exports for a granular analysis, providing invaluable insights to stakeholders. In this dynamic market space, leading companies such as Nestle SA, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, and PepsiCo are making strides with innovative product offerings and strategic engagements. From these prominent players, the report conducts a detailed analysis that extends across an overview of their operations, recent developments, and sales performance.

Industry Impact and Key Opportunities



The report forecasts not only market growth but also outlines potential opportunities for industry players. As the market steers towards eco-friendly practices, there lies considerable scope in catering to environmentally conscious consumers through sustainable cultivation techniques and packaging innovations.

With the incorporation of melons across food and beverage products, from salads and juices to gourmet desserts, the melon market is ripe for a new era of growth and prosperity. For those invested in understanding the intricacies of the market, information on production types and import/export dynamics will prove to be of cardinal significance. As the United States Melon Market continues to expand, aligning with health trends and fostering collaboration within the food industry, it stands as a beacon of opportunity in the global fruit market landscape.

Companies Mentioned

Nestle SA

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Cargill

PepsiCo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vi7e5r

