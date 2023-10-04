United States Metal Stamping Market Report 2023-2028: A Focus on Innovations, Sustainability, and Adaptability is Significant for Market Players to Remain Competitive

04 Oct, 2023, 12:45 ET
The US metal stamping market will be valued at around $63.16 billion by 2028 from $48.81 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%
This report provides complete information regarding the adoption of metal stamping in the US. Further, the demand for metal components across several end-user industries is driving the metal stamping market in the US. Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the US metal stamping market to gain access to commercially launched products.
The US metal stamping market has been witnessing substantial growth. This is due to the country's manufacturing sector and the demand for metal components across several industries. The metal stamping market caters to various end-user industries such as automotive, industrial machinery, aerospace, electrical & electronics, construction, medical, and more.
In the US, the automotive industry is one of the largest consumers of metal stamping products. The demand for lightweight and complex automobile components has driven the market's growth. Furthermore, the aerospace and defense sectors have also significantly contributed to the market, given the necessity for precision components in aircraft and defense equipment.
Advancements in stamping technology, such as high-speed stamping machines, computer numerical control (CNC) technology, and automation, have enhanced productivity and quality in the metal stamping industry. Furthermore, the metal stamping market in the US is highly competitive, with both established and several small manufacturers.
The industry obeys strict regulatory and quality standards, specifically in sectors like automotive, aerospace, and medical, where safety and reliability are paramount. Also, the market is influenced by global trade dynamics, including tariffs and international agreements affecting the import and export of metal components and raw materials.
The metal stamping market in the country is imperiled by ongoing changes due to economic conditions, technological advancements, and shifts in demand across end-user industries. The focus on technological innovation, sustainability, and adaptability to changing market dynamics is significant for market players to remain competitive and meet the demands of diverse industries.
LIST OF VENDORS
Key Vendors
- Magna International
- Clow Stamping Company
- ACRO Metal Stamping
- Harvey Vogel Manufacturing
- Kenmode
- Boker's
- Wiegel Tool Works
- Gestamp
- Interplex Holdings
- American Industrial Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- CIE Automotive
- D&H Industries
- Goshen Stamping Company
- Tempco Manufacturing Company
- Manor Tool & Manufacturing
- Ultra Tool
- Wisconsin Metal Parts
- Klesk Metal Stamping
- Thomson Lamination Company
- Xometry
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Process Type (Revenue)
- Blanking
- Embossing
- Bending
- Coining
- Flanging
- Others
Press Type (Revenue)
- Hydraulic press
- Mechanical press
- Mechanical servo press
- Others
Material Type (Revenue)
- Steel
- Aluminum
- Copper
- Others
End-User (Revenue)
- Automotive
- Industrial machinery
- Electricals & Electronics
- Medical
- Aerospace
- Telecommunication
- Construction
- Others
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape of US Metal Stamping Market
- Key Vendors
- Other Prominent Vendors
APPENDIX
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
