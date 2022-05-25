United States Metamaterial Markets 2022-2027 - Variety in Design Functionalities, Anti-Laser Coating Application, Developments in Radar and Lidar for Autonomous Vehicles, & Advancements In 5G

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Metamaterial Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Applications, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Metamaterial Market is estimated to be USD 94.89 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 479.06 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.24%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Metamaterial Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Antrum Ltd, Echodyne Inc, Evolv Technologies Inc, Fractal Antenna Systems Inc, JEM Engineering LLC, Kymeta Corp, Metamaterials Technologies Inc, MetaShield LLC, Metawave Corp, Nanohmics Inc, NanoSonic Inc, Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC, Plasmonics Inc, Triton Systems Inc, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Variety in Design Functionalities

4.1.2 Anti-Laser Coating Application

4.1.3 Developments in Radar and Lidar for Autonomous Vehicles

4.1.4 Advancements In 5G

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Cost of Synthetization of Metamaterials

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Use of Metamaterials in Solar Power Systems

4.3.2 Metamaterial-Based Radar for Drones

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Problems in Fabricating the Materials



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Metamaterial Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electromagnetic

6.3 Terahertz

6.4 Photonic (Optical)

6.5 Tunable

6.6 Frequency Selective Surface

6.7 Others



7 US Metamaterial Market, By Applications

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Communication Antenna and Radar (BeamSteering)

7.3 Sensors

7.4 Solar Panel and Absorbers

7.5 Display

7.6 Medical Imaging

7.7 Windscreen

7.8 Others



8 US Metamaterial Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Aerospace and Defense

8.4 Consumer Electronics

8.5 Medical

8.6 Energy and Power

8.7 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Antrum Ltd

10.2 Echodyne Inc

10.3 Evolv Technologies Inc

10.4 Fractal Antenna Systems Inc

10.5 JEM Engineering LLC

10.6 Kymeta Corp

10.7 Metamaterials Technologies Inc

10.8 MetaShield LLC

10.9 Metawave Corp

10.10 Nanohmics Inc

10.11 NanoSonic Inc

10.12 Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC

10.13 Plasmonics Inc

10.14 Triton Systems Inc

