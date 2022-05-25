United States Metamaterial Markets 2022-2027 - Variety in Design Functionalities, Anti-Laser Coating Application, Developments in Radar and Lidar for Autonomous Vehicles, & Advancements In 5G

May 25, 2022, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Metamaterial Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Applications, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US Metamaterial Market is estimated to be USD 94.89 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 479.06 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.24%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Metamaterial Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Antrum Ltd, Echodyne Inc, Evolv Technologies Inc, Fractal Antenna Systems Inc, JEM Engineering LLC, Kymeta Corp, Metamaterials Technologies Inc, MetaShield LLC, Metawave Corp, Nanohmics Inc, NanoSonic Inc, Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC, Plasmonics Inc, Triton Systems Inc, etc.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Variety in Design Functionalities
4.1.2 Anti-Laser Coating Application
4.1.3 Developments in Radar and Lidar for Autonomous Vehicles
4.1.4 Advancements In 5G
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Cost of Synthetization of Metamaterials
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Use of Metamaterials in Solar Power Systems
4.3.2 Metamaterial-Based Radar for Drones
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Problems in Fabricating the Materials
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 US Metamaterial Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Electromagnetic
6.3 Terahertz
6.4 Photonic (Optical)
6.5 Tunable
6.6 Frequency Selective Surface
6.7 Others
7 US Metamaterial Market, By Applications
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Communication Antenna and Radar (BeamSteering)
7.3 Sensors
7.4 Solar Panel and Absorbers
7.5 Display
7.6 Medical Imaging
7.7 Windscreen
7.8 Others
8 US Metamaterial Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Aerospace and Defense
8.4 Consumer Electronics
8.5 Medical
8.6 Energy and Power
8.7 Others
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Antrum Ltd
10.2 Echodyne Inc
10.3 Evolv Technologies Inc
10.4 Fractal Antenna Systems Inc
10.5 JEM Engineering LLC
10.6 Kymeta Corp
10.7 Metamaterials Technologies Inc
10.8 MetaShield LLC
10.9 Metawave Corp
10.10 Nanohmics Inc
10.11 NanoSonic Inc
10.12 Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC
10.13 Plasmonics Inc
10.14 Triton Systems Inc
