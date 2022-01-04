United States Mhealth App Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Medtronic, Apple, Sanofi, AT&T, Cisco, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Philips healthcare

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Mhealth App Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States MHealth app market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.15% to reach US$5.139 billion by 2026 from US$1.011 billion in 2019.

Mobile healthcare applications essentially imply monitoring and sharing of health-related information using mobiles or tablets. The technology is also enormously used by physicians.

This wireless technology allows physicians to monitor symptoms and make the diagnosis in a relatively lesser time. It also helps in minimizing errors. It also helps its users to self-monitor his/her health and undertake preventive measures.



A major reason for the growth of this market is the need to improve the lifestyle of people residing in the US



According to the OECD data, In terms of employment, 70% of people aged 15 to 64 in the United States have a paid job, in terms of health, life expectancy at birth in the United States is almost 79 years and in terms of education, 91% of adults aged 25-64 have completed upper secondary education.

With the rapidly changing lifestyle in the USA, people have become more proactive when it comes to health matters. Not only the youngsters but, the elderly are willing to take initiatives for their well-being and are tremendously using mobile health applications. Nowadays, people are not only proactive when it comes to health but also progressive.



The increasing number of smartphone users and the accessibility of the internet across the US is expected to drive the demand for this market in the forecast period



According to the CIA, the United States ranks 1 globally with 7000 Internet services providers. More than 90 percent of adults have access to the internet in the United States. With the increasing use of smartphones and the internet, people across the USA are more aware of the various mobile health applications available. This had led to a rapid expansion in the mobile health application market of the USA.



The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market



Covid 19 has surely been a growth driver for the mobile health application market in the USA. As the government announced different lockdowns, digital technology such as MHealth apps for consulting doctors is used widely. Also, fitness application companies are constantly innovating their apps.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. United States MHealth App Market, By Wearable Devices

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Glucose Meter

5.3. Cardiac Monitors

5.4. Neurological Monitors

5.5. Blood Pressure Monitor

5.6. Respiratory Monitors

5.7. Body and Temperature Monitors



6. United States MHealth App Market, By Services

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fitness and wellness

6.3. Remote monitoring consultation

6.4. Prevention



7. United States MHealth App Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Women's health

7.3. Weight loss

7.4. Chronic care management

7.5. Health and fitness

7.6. Medication

7.7. Personal health record



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Medtronic

9.2. Apple, Inc.

9.3. Sanofi

9.4. AT&T

9.5. Cisco Healthcare

9.6. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

9.7. Athenahealth Inc.

9.8. Philips healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wl1leh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

