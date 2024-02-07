United States Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Spending Analysis Report 2023: Industry Digitization and Automation will Support Transformative Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Feb, 2024, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides a snapshot of the military aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry in the United States. It analyzes the relevant spending activities of the US Department of Defense in FY2023 for military aircraft MRO.

Based on products, the study categorizes the industry into Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, Avionics, Infrastructure, and Others. Likewise, based on the type of MRO service, the study segments the industry into Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul, Training, and Construction.

The research service identifies the industry drivers and barriers and technology trends in the United States. It highlights the ongoing technology advancements and priority spending areas to identify and assess the emerging market opportunities projected to support industry growth. The study briefly analyzes the competitive landscape, highlighting the leading industry participants, market shares, and the growth outlook for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The study emphasizes collaborations among governments, academia, and the defense and commercial industries to enhance the integration of digitization and automation technologies, such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning, across MRO processes in defense aviation. Inter-sectoral collaborations and the emergence of startups and SMEs will affect supply and value chain diversification, impacting overall industry advancements.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Additive Manufacturing (AM)
  • Growth Opportunity 2: E-Maintenance Management Systems (E-MMS)
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Automation and Robotics

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis and Overview
  • Components of Military Aircraft MRO
  • Military Aircraft MRO Product Segmentation
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • FY2023 Spending Analysis - Military Aircraft MRO
  • Top Contracting Departments
  • Top MRO Product Segmentation
  • Top MRO Categories per Product Segment
  • Market Share Analysis - Competitive Landscape
  • Top Companies per Market Segmentation
  • Growth Outlook for Small Businesses
  • Representative Contracts
  • Military Aircraft MRO - Foreign Military Sales Overview
  • Leading FMS Customer Countries
  • Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sh9prw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Medical Technology Managed Vendor Services Market Report 2023: Disruption of Conventional Services Transforms Healthcare Systems and Creates New Growth Opportunities - Forecasts to 2028

Global Medical Technology Managed Vendor Services Market Report 2023: Disruption of Conventional Services Transforms Healthcare Systems and Creates New Growth Opportunities - Forecasts to 2028

The "Global Medical Technology (MedTech) Managed Vendor Services Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Global Power and Distributed Energy Industry Report 2024: Growth Opportunities Fueled by Record-breaking Investment Levels as Power Decarbonisation Accelerates Globally

Global Power and Distributed Energy Industry Report 2024: Growth Opportunities Fueled by Record-breaking Investment Levels as Power Decarbonisation Accelerates Globally

The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Power and Distributed Energy, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 2023 was a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.