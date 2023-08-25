United States Military Animals Market Report 2023-2030: Surging Demand and Spending on Military Working Dogs Amid Escalating Security Threats

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Military Animals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats), By Service Type (Sentry, Casualty), By Sector (Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Set to achieve remarkable growth, the U.S. military animals market size is projected to attain USD 67.35 million by the year 2030, exhibiting a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.61% during the period from 2023 to 2030.

This upward trajectory is driven by a rising demand for military working dogs and an augmented focus on internal and external security threats. With their specialized skills, these dogs contribute significantly to tasks such as drug, weapons, bomb detection, and identifying hostile personnel.

Aiming for precision and tailored expertise, current training practices have led to the segmentation of roles for these loyal companions, ensuring heightened efficiency and effectiveness in military operations. Additionally, according to the Department of Defence (DOD), 13% of canine recruits are born and raised in the American military due to the DOD Military Working Dog Breeding Program.

The rest are acquired from top breeders throughout the world. Every year, between 50 and 90 puppies are born into this program. Military working dogs, or MWDs, put in a lot of effort every day to serve in a variety of capacities for the military, including explosive detection, tracking, search & rescue, and more.



It has been common since ancient times to use animals in battle to raise courage and aid in communications or surveillance. Pigeons, sea lions, bats, cats, insects, chickens, camels, rats, dolphins, pigs, horses, and even elephants have all been utilized historically. The dog, considered to be man's best friend, has served in the military around the world for the longest of all of these animals, but some of them are still in use today.

Due to their keen senses and unwavering loyalty, dogs are invaluable companions for soldiers navigating dangerous and unpredictable conflict zones. Belgian Malinois or German Shepherds make up the majority of military canines. However, these aren't the only breeds that can serve in the military. Among the most popular breeds, Labradors, Doberman Pinschers, Giant Schnauzers, Sheepdogs, and Collies have all performed bravely in the past.



U.S. Military Animals Market Report Highlights

By animal type, the dog segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

Based on service type, the scout/patrol search segment dominated the market in 2022, and the sentry segment is expected to witness lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

By sector, the army dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period.

The army is in charge of protecting the whole landmass of the United States , as well as its holdings, commonwealths, and overseas territories

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $37.96 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67.35 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6 % Regions Covered United States

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing demand for military working dogs

Increasing spending on military working dogs

Increasing internal and external security threats

Market Restraint Analysis

High cost of training

Market Opportunity Analysis

Market Challenge Analysis

U.S. Military Animals Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Estimated Number of Military Working Dogs (MWD) in the U.S., 2017 - 2022

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Participant's Overview

Service Benchmarking

Financial Performance

Strategic Initiatives

Participant Categorization

Heat Map Analysis/ Company Market Position Analysis

Strategy Mapping

Key Company Profiles

Pond & Copany

Shultz K9 Enforcement Inc

K9 Partners for Patriots

ExcelsiorK9

TWG Group

Us K9 Unlimited

Worldwide Canine

Cobra Canine

K2 Solutions, Inc

Scope of the Report



Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Dogs

German Shepherds

Belgian Malinois

Retrievers

Cats

Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Scout/Patrol Search

Sentry

Casualty

Explosive Detection

Narcotic Detection

Sector Estimates & Trend Analysis

Army

Air Force

Marine

Navy

