United States Military Animals Market Report 2023-2030: Surging Demand and Spending on Military Working Dogs Amid Escalating Security Threats

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Aug, 2023, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Military Animals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats), By Service Type (Sentry, Casualty), By Sector (Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Set to achieve remarkable growth, the U.S. military animals market size is projected to attain USD 67.35 million by the year 2030, exhibiting a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.61% during the period from 2023 to 2030.

This upward trajectory is driven by a rising demand for military working dogs and an augmented focus on internal and external security threats. With their specialized skills, these dogs contribute significantly to tasks such as drug, weapons, bomb detection, and identifying hostile personnel.

Aiming for precision and tailored expertise, current training practices have led to the segmentation of roles for these loyal companions, ensuring heightened efficiency and effectiveness in military operations. Additionally, according to the Department of Defence (DOD), 13% of canine recruits are born and raised in the American military due to the DOD Military Working Dog Breeding Program.

The rest are acquired from top breeders throughout the world. Every year, between 50 and 90 puppies are born into this program. Military working dogs, or MWDs, put in a lot of effort every day to serve in a variety of capacities for the military, including explosive detection, tracking, search & rescue, and more.

It has been common since ancient times to use animals in battle to raise courage and aid in communications or surveillance. Pigeons, sea lions, bats, cats, insects, chickens, camels, rats, dolphins, pigs, horses, and even elephants have all been utilized historically. The dog, considered to be man's best friend, has served in the military around the world for the longest of all of these animals, but some of them are still in use today.

Due to their keen senses and unwavering loyalty, dogs are invaluable companions for soldiers navigating dangerous and unpredictable conflict zones. Belgian Malinois or German Shepherds make up the majority of military canines. However, these aren't the only breeds that can serve in the military. Among the most popular breeds, Labradors, Doberman Pinschers, Giant Schnauzers, Sheepdogs, and Collies have all performed bravely in the past.

U.S. Military Animals Market Report Highlights

  • By animal type, the dog segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period
  • Based on service type, the scout/patrol search segment dominated the market in 2022, and the sentry segment is expected to witness lucrative CAGR during the forecast period
  • By sector, the army dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period.
  • The army is in charge of protecting the whole landmass of the United States, as well as its holdings, commonwealths, and overseas territories

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

100

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$37.96 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$67.35 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.6 %

Regions Covered

United States

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

  • Increasing demand for military working dogs
  • Increasing spending on military working dogs
  • Increasing internal and external security threats

Market Restraint Analysis

  • High cost of training
  • Market Opportunity Analysis
  • Market Challenge Analysis

U.S. Military Animals Market Analysis Tools

  • Industry Analysis - Porter's
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Estimated Number of Military Working Dogs (MWD) in the U.S., 2017 - 2022
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Competitive Landscape

  • Participant's Overview
  • Service Benchmarking
  • Financial Performance
  • Strategic Initiatives
  • Participant Categorization
  • Heat Map Analysis/ Company Market Position Analysis
  • Strategy Mapping

Key Company Profiles

  • Pond & Copany
  • Shultz K9 Enforcement Inc
  • K9 Partners for Patriots
  • ExcelsiorK9
  • TWG Group
  • Us K9 Unlimited
  • Worldwide Canine
  • Cobra Canine
  • K2 Solutions, Inc

Scope of the Report

Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

  • Dogs
  • German Shepherds
  • Belgian Malinois
  • Retrievers
  • Cats

Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

  • Scout/Patrol Search
  • Sentry
  • Casualty
  • Explosive Detection
  • Narcotic Detection

Sector Estimates & Trend Analysis

  • Army
  • Air Force 
  • Marine 
  • Navy 

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ui11rj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Ghana Construction Industry Report 2023: A Large Untapped Market Primed for Investments with an Abundance of Affordable Housing, Commercial Buildings, and Infrastructure Developments

1 Day Virtual Clinical Evaluation of Medical Devices Training Course: Empower Your Clinical Evidence - Enhancing Skills for MDR-compliant CER Creation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.