United States Military Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Research Report 2021: eVTOL Systems and Active Experimentation with the Technology Through the Agility Prime Program

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Military Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details the US Department of Defense's (DoD) interest in commercial eVTOL systems and active experimentation with the technology, primarily through the Agility Prime program. eVTOL segments discussed include tilt thrust, lift and cruise, and multicopter.

The necessity of developing green fuel for aircraft and airlines drives the development of the electric vertical take-off landing aircraft (eVTOL) commercial industry. Market participants are pursuing eVTOL development to produce a quiet and cost-effective air taxi.

We also provide growth drivers and restraints and potential opportunities in research and commercialization for stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US Department of Defense (DoD) Electric Vehicle Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview, Trends, and Challenges

Scope of Analysis

eVTOL Aircraft by Lift Technology

eVTOL Aircraft Representative Industry Participants

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Tilt Thrust eVTOLs

Representative Tilt Thrust eVTOLs

Lift and Cruise eVTOLs

Representative Lift and Cruise eVTOLs

Multicopter eVTOLs

Representative Multicopter eVTOLs

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Militarization of eVTOL to Enable a Smaller Logistic Footprint

Growth Opportunity 2 - Components for Military eVTOL Aircraft

Growth Opportunity 3 - Individual Combat eVTOL for a Distributed Tactical Air Support

