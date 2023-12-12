United States Mobile Medical Imaging Service Market Report 2024-2029: Long-term Care Centers and Palliative Care Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Mobile Medical Imaging Service Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S Mobile Medical Imaging Service Market is projected to reach a value of $548.94 million by 2029 from $424.53 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2029

Several independent living facilities have increased in the US. This will increase the demand for mobile medical imaging as the separate living facilities engage with mobile imaging service providers. Long-term care centers, palliative care, and home care are adopted mainly in the US; these are increasing the demand for mobile medical imaging services in the market.

The US market for mobile medical imaging services has experienced significant growth, especially due to the increased demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobile medical imaging service providers have become essential in meeting healthcare needs. The rise of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) has been a transformative factor in the US healthcare landscape, with approximately 6,000 ASCs currently in operation. ASCs have shifted hospital outpatient settings and increasingly rely on mobile medical imaging services, highlighting their importance in modern healthcare.

X-ray imaging remains a widely used modality, primarily for diagnosing bone fractures. With over 500,000 manufacturing facilities prone to accidents, immediate diagnostic services, including mobile medical imaging, are essential for effective treatment. Chest CT scans have played a crucial role in managing COVID-19 by assessing the severity and extent of pneumonia. Mobile CT services have enabled rapid COVID-19 diagnosis while minimizing the risk of infection.

Pregnancy care in the US involves multiple ultrasounds, with an average of 5.4 ultrasounds per delivery. Given the over three million pregnancies annually, many patients prefer mobile medical imaging for their checkups, providing a convenient and accessible option for prenatal care.

VENDORS

Key Vendors

  • KMG
  • DMS Health
  • Shared imaging

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Accurate Imaging Diagnostics
  • Alliance-Hni Health Care Service
  • Alpha One Imaging
  • Atlantic Medical Imaging
  • Catalina Imaging
  • Digirad
  • Front Range Mobile Imaging
  • Interim Diagnostic
  • Jacksonville / First Coast Mobile Imaging Services
  • Mantro Mobile Imaging
  • Modular Devices
  • Mpx
  • Onsite Imaging
  • Portable Medical Diagnostics
  • Shared Medical Service
  • Trident Care
  • Ultra-X-Imaging
  • US Mobile Imaging

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

  • Service
  • X-Ray
  • CT Scan
  • Ultrasound
  • MRI
  • Others
  • End-User
  • Long-Term Care
  • Home care
  • Physicians
  • Others
  • Geography
  • West
  • South
  • Mid-West
  • North-East

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About the Analyst

