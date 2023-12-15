United States Multifamily Housing IoT and Automation Market Study 2023: Understanding Multifamily Pain Points, Technology Enabling New Use Cases, Market Leading Vendors, MDU Market Sizing

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US IoT and Automation in Multifamily Housing: Players and Market Growth" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

This report examines current adoption of smart products in multifamily properties. It also explores the key challenges involved in servicing this market and profiles market leaders.

Multifamily properties and MDUs are adopting technology at an unprecedented rate, undergoing a digital transformation. Internet of Things and smart home devices present multifamily properties with an opportunity to differentiate themselves in increasingly competitive markets, attract new residents, and increase rental revenues. This report examines current adoption of smart products in multifamily properties. It also explores the key challenges involved in servicing this market and profiles market leaders

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, properties faced many pressures including the need to support more remote and virtual interactions with residents as well as overcome widespread staffing shortages. Post-pandemic, residents expect these remote interactions and conveniences, while staffing shortages appear to be here to stay," said Kristen Hanich, Research Director at the analyst.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Key Findings: Top Pain Points Among MDUs
  • Key Findings: Technology Adoption
  • Key Findings: Market Evolution and Business Priorities

IoT in the Multifamily Industry

  • Top Drivers of IoT Adoption for MDUs
  • Technologies Used and NPS Among Property Managers, on Their Largest Property
  • Usage of App & Website Portal by MDU Residents
  • Smart Apartment Applications: Unified or Separate?
  • MDU Roadmaps: What's Coming, What's Next

Understanding Multifamily Pain Points

  • Top Concerns of MDUs
  • Common Pain Points in Deployment
  • Addressing Deployment Pain Points
  • Common Pain Points in Operations
  • Solutions
  • Networking in Multifamily Properties
  • Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Challenges

Technology Enabling New Use Cases

  • Property Differentiators for Future Home Among MDU Residents
  • Self-Reported Adoption of In-Unit Property-Provided Devices by MDU Residents
  • Managed Wi-Fi and Managed Bulk Wi-Fi
  • Access Control
  • Utility management and disaster prevention solutions
  • Predictive and preventative maintenance
  • Other Emerging Use Cases

Market Leading Vendors

  • Priorities When Choosing Vendors of Internet-Connected Devices
  • Smart Apartment Aggregator Platforms
  • Managed Wi-Fi Providers - MDU Specialists
  • Access Control Solutions

MDU Market Sizing

  • Apartments by Units in Structure (#M Units)
  • Condos by Units in Structure (#M Units)
  • Apartment by Building Types (#M Units)
  • Condos by Building Types (#M Units)
  • Amenities and Features Provided by Community
  • Apartment Residential Units with Smart Amenities

Appendix

