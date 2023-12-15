United States Multifamily Housing IoT and Automation Market Study 2023: Understanding Multifamily Pain Points, Technology Enabling New Use Cases, Market Leading Vendors, MDU Market Sizing

15 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET
This report examines current adoption of smart products in multifamily properties. It also explores the key challenges involved in servicing this market and profiles market leaders.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, properties faced many pressures including the need to support more remote and virtual interactions with residents as well as overcome widespread staffing shortages. Post-pandemic, residents expect these remote interactions and conveniences, while staffing shortages appear to be here to stay," said Kristen Hanich, Research Director at the analyst.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings: Top Pain Points Among MDUs
- Key Findings: Technology Adoption
- Key Findings: Market Evolution and Business Priorities
IoT in the Multifamily Industry
- Top Drivers of IoT Adoption for MDUs
- Technologies Used and NPS Among Property Managers, on Their Largest Property
- Usage of App & Website Portal by MDU Residents
- Smart Apartment Applications: Unified or Separate?
- MDU Roadmaps: What's Coming, What's Next
Understanding Multifamily Pain Points
- Top Concerns of MDUs
- Common Pain Points in Deployment
- Addressing Deployment Pain Points
- Common Pain Points in Operations
- Solutions
- Networking in Multifamily Properties
- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Challenges
Technology Enabling New Use Cases
- Property Differentiators for Future Home Among MDU Residents
- Self-Reported Adoption of In-Unit Property-Provided Devices by MDU Residents
- Managed Wi-Fi and Managed Bulk Wi-Fi
- Access Control
- Utility management and disaster prevention solutions
- Predictive and preventative maintenance
- Other Emerging Use Cases
Market Leading Vendors
- Priorities When Choosing Vendors of Internet-Connected Devices
- Smart Apartment Aggregator Platforms
- Managed Wi-Fi Providers - MDU Specialists
- Access Control Solutions
MDU Market Sizing
- Apartments by Units in Structure (#M Units)
- Condos by Units in Structure (#M Units)
- Apartment by Building Types (#M Units)
- Condos by Building Types (#M Units)
- Amenities and Features Provided by Community
- Apartment Residential Units with Smart Amenities
Appendix
