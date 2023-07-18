United States Naval Academy Class of 1983 Alumni Embark on Epic Cross-Country Bike Ride in Support of Veterans

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Naval Academy Class of '83 Alumni, focused on their service and commitment to making a difference, are set to embark on an epic journey. A group from the class will be cycling across the country in support of veteran non-profit organizations. This extraordinary endeavor aims to raise awareness and funds for the well-being of those who have served our nation with honor and valor.

Navy '83 Ride Across America

The cross-country bike ride, named Navy '83 Ride Across America, will commence on August 23rd, 2023 from Whidbey Island, WA and will conclude at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD on October 5th, 2023 coincident with the Navy Class of 1983's 40th reunion. The riders, comprised of accomplished professionals from various fields, are ready to push their physical limits and demonstrate their unyielding support for veterans.

Throughout their transcontinental ride covering 3,423 miles, the Naval Academy '83 alumni will be raising funds for veteran non-profit organizations, including The USNA Alumni Foundation, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Team Rubicon, Special Operations Warrior Foundation, Fisher House Foundation and Operation Heal Our Patriots. These partnerships will magnify their collective efforts and ensure that the riders' support reaches as many deserving veterans as possible, with 100% of the proceeds raised by Navy '83 Ride Across America going towards these groups.

The ride will also serve as a platform to increase awareness about the challenges faced by veterans. Every day of the ride begins with all participants doing 22 push-ups to mark the number of Veterans lives lost to suicide each day in this country. In each of 42 different cities the ride passes through, members of the community are invited to join them for those pushups and to cheer them on as they continue their trek across the country. Their aim is to inspire and encourage individuals nationwide to show their gratitude to those who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding our freedoms.

"This group of classmates are proving that age is just a number, and the limits of our physical and mental capacities are often limited only by our willingness to stretch our own personal boundaries. Great things are possible - including help for those veterans that most deserve it - if we only try our best together."

— VADM Dixon Smith, USN (Ret)

The Navy '83 Ride Across America group represents an extraordinary opportunity for individuals, businesses, and communities across the country to rally together and show their support for our Veterans.

For media inquiries please contact:

Dave Saba

214-422-0092

[email protected]

About the Team:

The Naval Academy Alumni Class of '83 is a group of distinguished individuals who graduated from the Naval Academy. This group of cycling alumni create various initiatives and events to challenge each other as they strive to support veteran non-profits and raise awareness about the challenges faced by those who have served our great country.

