United States Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Markets, 2023-2028 - Favorable Reimbursement Policies Propel Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is projected to reach a value of $1.22 billion by 2028 from $880 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the complete US NPWT market. Exhaustive information regarding the shift towards the adoption of innovative products in the US. Better reimbursement options drive the adoption of NPWT products in the market.

Constant product launches in the market from key vendors to gain market share is included. The constant increase in the number of the target population is driving the market.

The economic burden of wound care in the US is approximately $20 billion. The healthcare bodies are introducing multiple strategies, and regulations to reduce the economic burden and to increase the adoption of advanced products for faster recovery and reducing the re-admissions.

The awareness among wound care specialists is high in the US. Specialty wound care hospitals have collaborated with large hospitals to provide better care to patients.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • The number of chronic wounds in the US is rising steadily. Diabetes, increased age, and obesity are the key factors that contribute to the rising number of chronic wound cases in the US. For instance, in 2018, approximately 52 million people aged 65 and above, and the number is projected to become about 95 million by 2060 in the US. This is increasing the demand for NPWT in the market.
  • Conventional NPWT market has a higher contribution as it has a higher adoption rate among healthcare professionals. Hospitals and wound care clinics are major end-users of NPWT products and constitute for major market share.
  • Reimbursement for the NPWT is one of the major reasons for the bigger market in the US compared to other developed markets like Germany, France, and the UK.
  • As of 2022, there were 2,200 wound care specialty clinics among them 2000 were associated with hospitals in the US. Hospitals have a dedicated working staff to handle wound care, this is one of the major positive steps in the US wound care market. Increasing wound care specialty hospitals are increasing the usage of NPWT products.
  • There is a constant increase in the number of surgeries performed in the US. Increasing reimbursement and better access to healthcare settings is increasing the number of elective surgeries. This will increase the demand for NPWT products in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

69

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$0.88 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$1.22 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.6 %

Regions Covered

United States

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Smith+Nephew
  • 3M
  • Convatech

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Cardinal Health
  • Carilex
  • Cork Medical
  • Deroyal
  • Genadyne
  • Haromed
  • Hartmann
  • Medela
  • Molnlycke
  • Lohmann & Rausch
  • Pensar Medical
  • Talley Group

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Segmentation

  • Product
  • Conventional NPWT
  • Single Use NPWT
  • End-User
  • Hospitals
  • Wound Care Clinics
  • ASCs
  • Others
  • Wound Type
  • Chronic Wound
  • Acute Wound

Market Structure

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

