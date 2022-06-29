United States Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring AMTEC, Armament Systems & Procedures, Axon, Byrna Technologies, Combined System, & Condor

DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Non-Lethal Weapons Market (2022-2027) by Type, Technology, End User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Non-Lethal Weapons Market is estimated to be USD 1.6758 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.34 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.89%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Non-Lethal Weapons Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are AMTEC Less Lethal Systems, Armament Systems & Procedures Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Byrna Technologies Inc, Combined System Inc, Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Non-Lethal Weapons Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the US Non-Lethal Weapons Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Innovations and the Development of New Non-Lethal Weapon Technologies

4.1.2 Increasing Armed Violence and Political Tensions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Proper Training

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Demand for Self-Defense Weapons to Combat Crimes Against Women

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Stringent Government Rules on the Use of Non-Lethal Weapons



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Non-Lethal Weapons Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Area Denial

6.3 Ammunition

6.3.1 Rubber Bullets

6.3.2 Wax Bullets

6.3.3 Plastic Bullets

6.3.4 Bean Bag Rounds

6.3.5 Sponge Grenade

6.4 Explosives

6.4.1 Flash Bang Grenades

6.4.2 Sting Grenades

6.5 Gases and Sprays

6.5.1 Water Canons

6.5.2 Scent-Based Weapons

6.5.3 Teargas

6.5.4 Pepper Spray

6.6 Directed Energy Weapons

6.7 Electroshock Weapons



7 US Non-Lethal Weapons Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical

7.3 Electroshock

7.4 Mechanical and Kinetic

7.5 Acoustic/Light

7.6 Others



8 US Non-Lethal Weapons Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Law Enforcement Agencies

8.3 Military

8.4 Citizens



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 AMTEC Less Lethal Systems

10.2 Armament Systems & Procedures Inc

10.3 Axon Enterprise Inc

10.4 Byrna Technologies Inc

10.5 Combined System Inc

10.6 Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

10.7 Fiocchi Munizioni SPA

10.8 FN Herstal

10.9 ISPRA Ltd

10.10 Lamperd Inc

10.11 Non-Lethal Technologies Inc

10.12 Pepperball

10.13 Raytheon Technologies Corp

10.14 Rheinmetall AG

10.15 RUAG Group

10.16 Zarc International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avnbzj

