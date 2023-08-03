United States Nurse Call Systems Market Insights, 2023-2028 - Wireless Systems Witness High Demand with 44.78% Market Share, Driven by Integration, Reduced Costs and Patient Mobility

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Aug, 2023, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Nurse Call Systems Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nurse call systems market in the US has witnessed significant growth, reaching a value of $675.00 million in 2022 and is projected to surge to $1,214.68 million by 2028, boasting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.029%

This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into the size and forecast of the US nurse call systems market, encompassing the revenue generated from nurse call systems and related software.

Nurse call systems play a critical role in healthcare settings, allowing patients to remotely alert nurses and healthcare staff for assistance, ensuring timely and efficient care. Leading players such as Hill-Rom, Rauland, Ascom, and Honeywell dominate the market, while it continues to offer tremendous growth opportunities for existing and emerging players alike.

The report delves into the factors driving this growth, including the improvement in healthcare infrastructure, regulatory reforms, changes in reimbursement coverage, and funding initiatives aimed at updating hospitals with advanced technology-driven nurse call systems.

The study presents a detailed scenario of the present nurse call systems market, encompassing comprehensive market dynamics for the period of 2023 to 2028, including growth enablers, restraints, and emerging trends. The report provides a comprehensive view of both demand and supply aspects of the market, profiling and examining the leading companies and other prominent players operating in this dynamic sector.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • In product type segmentation, the IP-based nurse call system segment accounted for the highest share of 51.22% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period. IP-based systems enjoy an excellent reputation as a system and can incorporate smartphones into the nurse call system and use voice over IP (VoIP) communication to allow patients to talk to caregivers directly, which is likely to boost the US nurse call systems market.
  • In Technology segmentation, the wireless communication systems segment accounted for the highest share of 44.78% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% during the study period. The growth can be attributed to the higher level of integration, reduced cost of installation, and better patient mobility.
  • In the end-user segmentation, the hospital segment accounted for the highest share of 66.41% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.63% during the forecast period. This domination can be attributed to their large patient pool and greater financing capability for devices such as nurse call systems.
  • In application type, the alarms & communications segment accounted for the highest share of 52.43% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to their significant role in streamlining the message between nurses, patients, and other caregivers and higher patient safety.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

84

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$675 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$1214 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

10.2 %

Regions Covered

United States

VENDORS LIST

Prominent Vendors

  • Ascom
  • Cornell Communications
  • Hill-Rom
  • Honeywell International

Others Prominent Vendors

  • Rauland
  • Alpha Communications
  • BEC Integrated Solutions
  • Critical Alert
  • Intercall Systems
  • Igeacare Solutions
  • Tektone Sound & Signalling Mfg
  • Vigil Health Solutions
  • West-Com Nurse Call Systems
  • Wireless Nurse Call Systems

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product type

  • IP-based Nurse Call Systems
  • Button-based Nurse Call Systems
  • Intercom Systems
  • Mobile-based Systems

Technology type

  • Wired Communications
  • Wireless Communications

Application

  • Alarm & Communications
  • Workflow Optimization
  • Wandered Control
  • Fall Detection & Control

End-user type

  • Hospitals
  • Long-term Care Facilities
  • Ambulatory Care Settings
  • Market Dynamics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhehiw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

USA Sportswear Industry Customer Survey 2023: Delivering Exceptional Customer Experience - The Power of Consumer Insights

MR Guided-HIFU Therapy Dominates Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market: Key Insights by Indication, Region, and End User

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.