United States Office-based Labs Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Office-based Labs Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Office-based Labs Market, valued at USD 9.81 Million in 2022, is expected to experience impressive growth in the forecast period, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.24% through 2028 and expected to reach USD 14.95 Million in 2028

In recent years, the United States healthcare industry has undergone a significant shift towards more accessible and patient-centric care. A key contributor to this transformation is the rise of office-based labs (OBLs), which are healthcare facilities located in outpatient settings, offering a range of medical procedures and diagnostics in a convenient and cost-effective manner.

The United States Office-based Labs Market has witnessed remarkable growth, driven by factors such as technological advancements, changes in the reimbursement landscape, and the increasing demand for efficient healthcare services. Office-based labs, also known as ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) or outpatient facilities, provide various medical services outside the traditional hospital environment. These labs can perform diagnostic procedures, minor surgical interventions, and medical treatments that do not require a hospital stay. Services commonly offered in OBLs include endoscopy, cardiac catheterization, pain management procedures, and various imaging diagnostics.

OBLs aim to provide patients with a more convenient and efficient alternative to hospital-based care, allowing for quicker access to medical services and reduced costs. They offer a more accessible option for patients who require outpatient procedures, enabling easier appointment scheduling, shorter wait times, and a more comfortable recovery environment. OBLs also benefit from lower overhead costs compared to hospitals, potentially resulting in cost savings for both patients and payers. This is especially relevant in the context of the increasing focus on value-based care and cost containment.

Advances in medical technology have enabled the safe and effective performance of many complex procedures in outpatient settings. Minimally invasive techniques and improved imaging technologies have expanded the range of procedures that can be conducted in OBLs. Furthermore, recent shifts in reimbursement policies encourage the use of outpatient services for procedures that can be safely performed outside of a hospital.

Many OBLs are physician-owned and operated, allowing physicians to have greater control over their practice and patient care. This can lead to more personalized and patient-centered care experiences.

Key Market Drivers:

  • Rising Patient Convenience and Accessibility: OBLs offer convenient and accessible healthcare services, reducing travel time and improving the patient experience.
  • Shift towards Outpatient Care: The shift towards outpatient care is driven by technological advancements, cost-effective care, patient preferences, and preventive healthcare.

Key Market Challenges:

  • Regulatory Hurdles: Navigating complex federal and state regulations is a challenge for OBL operators.
  • Reimbursement Issues: OBLs face challenges in receiving adequate reimbursement due to complex billing and coding procedures.
  • Quality and Patient Safety: Maintaining high-quality care and patient safety is crucial for OBLs, requiring investments in equipment, infection control, and staff training.
  • Competition and Market Saturation: Increased demand for OBL services leads to competition and market saturation, requiring differentiation through quality care and unique services.

Key Market Trends:

  • Technological Advancements: OBLs are adopting rapid technological advancements, including minimally invasive procedures, telehealth, remote monitoring, and high-definition imaging.
  • Segmental Insights:
  • Modality: Hybrid OBLs dominate the market, offering a broad range of complex diagnostic and interventional procedures.
  • Specialists: Interventional radiologists play a dominant role in the OBL market due to their expertise in medical imaging and image-guided procedures.

Regional Insights:

  • Midwest Region: The Midwest region, known for expertise in imaging technology and innovation, is expected to contribute significantly to technological advancements in the OBL sector. The presence of venture capital firms and funding opportunities can drive growth and innovation in the region.

Key Market Players

  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Boston Scientific Corp.
  • Abbott
  • Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V
  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Boston Scientific Corp.
  • Abbott
  • Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Report Scope:

Office-based Labs Market, By Modality:

  • Hybrid
  • Multi-specialty

Office-based Labs Market, By Service:

  • Peripheral vascular intervention
  • Endovascular intervention
  • Cardiac
  • Interventional radiology
  • Venous
  • Others

Office-based Labs Market, By Specialists:

  • Vascular surgeons
  • interventional cardiologists
  • interventional radiologists
  • Others

Office-based Labs Market, By Region:

  • Northeast
  • Midwest
  • South
  • West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9bons

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Japanese Whiskey Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $614 Million to 2027

Global Japanese Whiskey Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $614 Million to 2027

The "Global Japanese Whiskey Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Japanese whiskey market is forecasted...
Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses Market Report 2023 - Falling Prices and Advances in Technology Drive Growth

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses Market Report 2023 - Falling Prices and Advances in Technology Drive Growth

The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive study...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Office Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.