United States Office Coffee Service Market 2018: Market Size for the Top 15 Coffeehouses and Donuts Shops by Sales and Units

Office coffee service is in the midst of transformation driven by consistently high coffee-related expectations among employees, brewer technology advancements that make workplace coffee drinks such as lattes and cold brew a reality, and the need for employers to retain employees in a strong, competitive job market.

This creates significant opportunity for providers that can offer the right blend of coffee quality and variety and non-coffee product breadth while delivering the value proposition to employers necessary for them to justify the cost.

To frame that proposition, both providers and employers need to understand how trends shaping the coffee market apply to them. Such trends include generational differentiation, the super-premium trend, coffee type and variety expansion, brewer variety and versatility expansion, product and services expansion, micro market innovation, technology applications, and industry consolidation.



This report:

Provides a market size and forecast for office coffee service, along with sales by product category, brewer placement share by brewer marketer, coffee consumption and pricing trends, single-cup revenue and pricing trends, and a market size for the top 15 U.S. coffeehouses and donuts shops by sales and units.

Identifies opportunities and challenges central to the growth of office coffee service, including the importance of coffee to workplace productivity and morale; the potential costs associated with keeping coffee-drinking employees onsite; and coffeehouse chain performance trends.

Analyzes consumer coffee usage trends by type and coffee maker ownership and purchasing trends by coffee maker type and brand.

Assesses at-home coffee habits, including whether coffee is made at home or purchased outside of the home; type of coffee used; method used to make coffee (including coffee and coffee maker cross-usage); and who, where and how often consumers buy dispensed coffee out of the home.

Analyzes the relationship among at-home, out-of-home, and at-work coffee habits of employed adults. Coverage includes the interplay between drinking coffee before work and at work, before-work and at-work on-site and off-site sources and methods used and used most; and the availability and usage of a range of workplace food and beverage services.

Assesses workplace coffee importance, satisfaction and attitudes, including the importance employed adults give to coffee attributes and their satisfaction with those attributes in the workplace; and analyzes workplace coffee attitudes, including coffee as productivity tool, coffee as workplace perk, the cost of workplace coffee, and workplace coffee expectations.

Assesses coffee menu trends, focusing on menu item penetration by restaurant segment (including top flavors, types, varieties, and preparation method) and drilling into coffeehouse coffee and coffee drink menu innovation.

Analyzes the foodservice and office coffee service strategies of leading providers, including Aramark, Compass Group/Canteen Refreshment Services, Cott Corporation, Farmers Brothers, First Choice Coffee Services, Keurig Green Mountain, Red Diamond , Royal Cup, Sodexo, and Starbucks.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Report scope

Report summary

Market size and forecast

Coffee usage trends

Coffee maker ownership and purchasing trends

Making and drinking coffee: in-home vs. out-of-home

Buying dispensed coffee out of the home

Workplace coffee drinking

Workplace food and beverage services

Workplace coffee importance, satisfaction and attitudes

Coffee menu trends

Office coffee service providers

2. Market Size and Forecast

Market size and forecast

Revenue by product category

Brewer placements

Market factors

Coffee consumption and pricing trends

Single-cup revenue and pricing trends

Restaurant density analysis suggests strong convenience competition

Time and money lost to the off-site coffee run

Key trends

Record-breaking gourmet coffee usage

Generational divide

Everything is premium

Coffee expansion

Brewer variety and versatility expansion

Product and services expansion

Micro markets

Technology

Industry consolidation

3. Household Coffee & Coffee Maker Usage Trends

Coffee in context

Coffee usage trends

Ground/whole bean coffee holding ground

Counter space allotted to different coffee types increases over time

Demographic analysis

Coffee maker ownership and purchasing trends by type

Single-serve brewing system uptake influencing household coffeemaker ownership trends

Demographic analysis

Purchase incidence spikes; automatic drip coffee makers hold ground, 2013-2017

Coffee maker ownership and purchasing trends by brand

Coffeemaker brand penetration

Trends over time

Demographic analysis

Table Coffeemaker Brands Owned, Indexed by Type and Demographic, 2017

4. Making and Drinking Coffee: In- Home vs. Out-of-Home

Overview

Almost 4 in 5 employed drink coffee weekly

Coffee at home vs. out of home

How coffee drinkers usually make coffee at home

Demographic analysis

Types of coffee usually used at home

Coffee and coffee maker cross-usage patterns

5. Buying Dispensed Coffee Out of The Home

Who buys dispensed coffee outside of the home

Demographic analysis

Where dispensed coffee is bought outside of the home

How often dispensed coffee is bought outside of the home

Demographic analysis

Coffeehouses

Coffeehouse and donut shop sales trends

Coffeehouse and donut shop usage trends

6. Workplace Coffee Drinking

Drinking coffee before work and at work

Drinking coffee before work: coffee source

Drinking coffee at work: coffee source

Demographics

Drinking coffee at work: off-premises coffee sources

7. Workplace Food and Beverage Services

Overview

Workplace food and beverage services usage and availability

Availability and use by location type

8. Workplace Coffee Importance, Satisfaction and Attitudes

Coffee attribute importance vs. workplace satisfaction

Are employers coming up short?

Coffee attributes: importance

Workplace coffee attributes: satisfaction

Coffee attitudes

Overview

Coffee as productivity tool: demographic analysis

Free workplace coffee; Coffee as workplace perk: demographic analysis

9. Coffee Menu Trends

Coffee varieties

Espresso and cappuccino

Lattes

Iced coffee beverages

Coffee flavors and types

Flavor, flavor, flavor!

Decaffeinated coffee

Mocha power

Organic and caramel

Preparation method

Iced and blended beverages top the list

Conveying craftsmanship

10. Office Coffee Service Providers

Major national companies

Aramark Corp

Compass Group

Canteen Refreshment Services

Cott Corporation

Farmers Brothers

Keurig Green Mountain

Sodexo

Starbucks

Smaller companies

Chris' Coffee Service

First Choice Coffee Services

Pine Hill Fresh Foods

Red Diamond

Royal Cup

11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Aramark

Caribou Coffee

Chris' Coffee Service

Compass Group/Canteen Refreshment Services

Cott Corporation

Dunkin' Donuts

Farmers Brothers

First Choice Coffee Services

JAB Holding Company

Keurig Green Mountain

Krispy Kreme

Pine Hill Fresh Foods

Red Diamond

Royal Cup

Sodexo

Starbucks

Tim Hortons

