United States Office Coffee Service Market 2018: Market Size for the Top 15 Coffeehouses and Donuts Shops by Sales and Units

Office coffee service is in the midst of transformation driven by consistently high coffee-related expectations among employees, brewer technology advancements that make workplace coffee drinks such as lattes and cold brew a reality, and the need for employers to retain employees in a strong, competitive job market.
This creates significant opportunity for providers that can offer the right blend of coffee quality and variety and non-coffee product breadth while delivering the value proposition to employers necessary for them to justify the cost.
To frame that proposition, both providers and employers need to understand how trends shaping the coffee market apply to them. Such trends include generational differentiation, the super-premium trend, coffee type and variety expansion, brewer variety and versatility expansion, product and services expansion, micro market innovation, technology applications, and industry consolidation.
This report:
- Provides a market size and forecast for office coffee service, along with sales by product category, brewer placement share by brewer marketer, coffee consumption and pricing trends, single-cup revenue and pricing trends, and a market size for the top 15 U.S. coffeehouses and donuts shops by sales and units.
- Identifies opportunities and challenges central to the growth of office coffee service, including the importance of coffee to workplace productivity and morale; the potential costs associated with keeping coffee-drinking employees onsite; and coffeehouse chain performance trends.
- Analyzes consumer coffee usage trends by type and coffee maker ownership and purchasing trends by coffee maker type and brand.
- Assesses at-home coffee habits, including whether coffee is made at home or purchased outside of the home; type of coffee used; method used to make coffee (including coffee and coffee maker cross-usage); and who, where and how often consumers buy dispensed coffee out of the home.
- Analyzes the relationship among at-home, out-of-home, and at-work coffee habits of employed adults. Coverage includes the interplay between drinking coffee before work and at work, before-work and at-work on-site and off-site sources and methods used and used most; and the availability and usage of a range of workplace food and beverage services.
- Assesses workplace coffee importance, satisfaction and attitudes, including the importance employed adults give to coffee attributes and their satisfaction with those attributes in the workplace; and analyzes workplace coffee attitudes, including coffee as productivity tool, coffee as workplace perk, the cost of workplace coffee, and workplace coffee expectations.
- Assesses coffee menu trends, focusing on menu item penetration by restaurant segment (including top flavors, types, varieties, and preparation method) and drilling into coffeehouse coffee and coffee drink menu innovation.
- Analyzes the foodservice and office coffee service strategies of leading providers, including Aramark, Compass Group/Canteen Refreshment Services, Cott Corporation, Farmers Brothers, First Choice Coffee Services, Keurig Green Mountain, Red Diamond, Royal Cup, Sodexo, and Starbucks.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Report scope
- Report summary
- Market size and forecast
- Coffee usage trends
- Coffee maker ownership and purchasing trends
- Making and drinking coffee: in-home vs. out-of-home
- Buying dispensed coffee out of the home
- Workplace coffee drinking
- Workplace food and beverage services
- Workplace coffee importance, satisfaction and attitudes
- Coffee menu trends
- Office coffee service providers
2. Market Size and Forecast
- Market size and forecast
- Revenue by product category
- Brewer placements
- Market factors
- Coffee consumption and pricing trends
- Single-cup revenue and pricing trends
- Restaurant density analysis suggests strong convenience competition
- Time and money lost to the off-site coffee run
- Key trends
- Record-breaking gourmet coffee usage
- Generational divide
- Everything is premium
- Coffee expansion
- Brewer variety and versatility expansion
- Product and services expansion
- Micro markets
- Technology
- Industry consolidation
3. Household Coffee & Coffee Maker Usage Trends
- Coffee in context
- Coffee usage trends
- Ground/whole bean coffee holding ground
- Counter space allotted to different coffee types increases over time
- Demographic analysis
- Coffee maker ownership and purchasing trends by type
- Single-serve brewing system uptake influencing household coffeemaker ownership trends
- Demographic analysis
- Purchase incidence spikes; automatic drip coffee makers hold ground, 2013-2017
- Coffee maker ownership and purchasing trends by brand
- Coffeemaker brand penetration
- Trends over time
- Demographic analysis
- Table Coffeemaker Brands Owned, Indexed by Type and Demographic, 2017
4. Making and Drinking Coffee: In- Home vs. Out-of-Home
- Overview
- Almost 4 in 5 employed drink coffee weekly
- Coffee at home vs. out of home
- How coffee drinkers usually make coffee at home
- Demographic analysis
- Types of coffee usually used at home
- Coffee and coffee maker cross-usage patterns
5. Buying Dispensed Coffee Out of The Home
- Who buys dispensed coffee outside of the home
- Demographic analysis
- Where dispensed coffee is bought outside of the home
- How often dispensed coffee is bought outside of the home
- Demographic analysis
- Coffeehouses
- Coffeehouse and donut shop sales trends
- Coffeehouse and donut shop usage trends
6. Workplace Coffee Drinking
- Drinking coffee before work and at work
- Drinking coffee before work: coffee source
- Drinking coffee at work: coffee source
- Demographics
- Drinking coffee at work: off-premises coffee sources
7. Workplace Food and Beverage Services
- Overview
- Workplace food and beverage services usage and availability
- Availability and use by location type
8. Workplace Coffee Importance, Satisfaction and Attitudes
- Coffee attribute importance vs. workplace satisfaction
- Are employers coming up short?
- Coffee attributes: importance
- Workplace coffee attributes: satisfaction
- Coffee attitudes
- Overview
- Coffee as productivity tool: demographic analysis
- Free workplace coffee; Coffee as workplace perk: demographic analysis
9. Coffee Menu Trends
- Coffee varieties
- Espresso and cappuccino
- Lattes
- Iced coffee beverages
- Coffee flavors and types
- Flavor, flavor, flavor!
- Decaffeinated coffee
- Mocha power
- Organic and caramel
- Preparation method
- Iced and blended beverages top the list
- Conveying craftsmanship
10. Office Coffee Service Providers
- Major national companies
- Aramark Corp
- Compass Group
- Canteen Refreshment Services
- Cott Corporation
- Farmers Brothers
- Keurig Green Mountain
- Sodexo
- Starbucks
- Smaller companies
- Chris' Coffee Service
- First Choice Coffee Services
- Pine Hill Fresh Foods
- Red Diamond
- Royal Cup
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aramark
- Caribou Coffee
- Chris' Coffee Service
- Compass Group/Canteen Refreshment Services
- Cott Corporation
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Farmers Brothers
- First Choice Coffee Services
- JAB Holding Company
- Keurig Green Mountain
- Krispy Kreme
- Pine Hill Fresh Foods
- Red Diamond
- Royal Cup
- Sodexo
- Starbucks
- Tim Hortons
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8vrwbl/united_states?w=5
