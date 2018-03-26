United States Office Furniture Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Herman Miller, HNI, Knoll, Steelcase & Haworth

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Office Furniture Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The office furniture market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the office furniture market in the US for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the retail sales of different types of office furniture made up of wood, metal, and other raw materials. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Surge in the number of start-ups. The global, including the US, start-up space is expanding continuously since the past few years. Favorable governmental policies like legal protections, increasing ease of doing business, innovative work environments, and business benefits like tax holidays fuel the growth of start-ups across the globe, including the US. Cities like Silicon Valley, New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, and others witness the entry of a large number of new entrepreneurs.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing adoption of convertible workstations. A new trend in the office furniture market is the convertible workstations offered by the manufacturers. Corporates are now preferring common sit to stand desk and turn to entire sit to stand workstation. These are standing desk solution that can be used as a table top as well as it can be quickly converted into the great sitting workstation. This type of furniture is great for the start-ups as they do not have to invest a huge amount on the office furniture.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Uncertainty in the prices of raw materials. One of the key operational challenges faced by the market is the uncertainty in the cost of raw materials and manufacturing. Fluctuation in the costs of raw materials and assembly components used in the manufacturing process of furniture is a key concern that is curtailing market growth. This adversely affects the profit margins for manufacturers and retailers. The cost of raw materials like steel, plastics, textiles, wood particleboard, and cartons, has increased considerably.
Key vendors
- Herman Miller
- HNI
- Knoll
- Steelcase
- Haworth
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem: Office furniture market in the US
- Parent market ecosystem: Global furniture market
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Office furniture market in the US - Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Office furniture market in the US: Key market insights
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: PESTLE ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Office furniture market in the US: Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Office seating furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Office system furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Office table furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Office storage unit and file furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Office overhead bin furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Office furniture market in the US: Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial office furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Home office furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RAW MATERIAL
- Office furniture market in the US: Segmentation by raw material
- Comparison by raw material
- Office furniture market in the US by wood - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Office furniture market in the US by metal - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Office furniture market in the US by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by raw material
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Office furniture market in the US - Distribution channel segmentation
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Other prominent drivers
- Market challenges
- Other prominent challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of online furniture stores
- Increasing adoption of convertible workstations
- Introduction of multi-functional furniture
- Evolution in office furniture's raw materials
- Rising customization of office furniture
- Other prominent trends
PART 16: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 17: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS
- Competitors covered
- Competitor classification
- Market positioning of competitors
PART 18: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mb5xg7/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-office-furniture-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-herman-miller-hni-knoll-steelcase--haworth-300619427.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article