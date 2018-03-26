United States Office Furniture Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Herman Miller, HNI, Knoll, Steelcase & Haworth

The office furniture market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during the period 2018-2022.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the office furniture market in the US for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the retail sales of different types of office furniture made up of wood, metal, and other raw materials. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Surge in the number of start-ups. The global, including the US, start-up space is expanding continuously since the past few years. Favorable governmental policies like legal protections, increasing ease of doing business, innovative work environments, and business benefits like tax holidays fuel the growth of start-ups across the globe, including the US. Cities like Silicon Valley, New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, and others witness the entry of a large number of new entrepreneurs.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing adoption of convertible workstations. A new trend in the office furniture market is the convertible workstations offered by the manufacturers. Corporates are now preferring common sit to stand desk and turn to entire sit to stand workstation. These are standing desk solution that can be used as a table top as well as it can be quickly converted into the great sitting workstation. This type of furniture is great for the start-ups as they do not have to invest a huge amount on the office furniture.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Uncertainty in the prices of raw materials. One of the key operational challenges faced by the market is the uncertainty in the cost of raw materials and manufacturing. Fluctuation in the costs of raw materials and assembly components used in the manufacturing process of furniture is a key concern that is curtailing market growth. This adversely affects the profit margins for manufacturers and retailers. The cost of raw materials like steel, plastics, textiles, wood particleboard, and cartons, has increased considerably.



Key vendors

Herman Miller

HNI

Knoll

Steelcase

Haworth

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem: Office furniture market in the US

Parent market ecosystem: Global furniture market

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Office furniture market in the US - Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Office furniture market in the US: Key market insights

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: PESTLE ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Office furniture market in the US: Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Office seating furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Office system furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Office table furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Office storage unit and file furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Office overhead bin furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Office furniture market in the US: Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Commercial office furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Home office furniture market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RAW MATERIAL

Office furniture market in the US: Segmentation by raw material

Comparison by raw material

Office furniture market in the US by wood - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Office furniture market in the US by metal - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Office furniture market in the US by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by raw material

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Office furniture market in the US - Distribution channel segmentation

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Other prominent challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of online furniture stores

Increasing adoption of convertible workstations

Introduction of multi-functional furniture

Evolution in office furniture's raw materials

Rising customization of office furniture

Other prominent trends

PART 16: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 17: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

Competitors covered

Competitor classification

Market positioning of competitors

PART 18: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mb5xg7/united_states?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-office-furniture-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-herman-miller-hni-knoll-steelcase--haworth-300619427.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

