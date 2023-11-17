United States Office Furniture Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth International, HNI, Global Furniture Group, and Teknion

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Nov, 2023, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Office Furniture Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US office furniture market was valued at $14.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $19.38 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

This report provides comprehensive market size and forecast data for the office furniture market in the United States, including revenue generated from office furniture sales. It presents an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, anticipated market forecasts, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends for the US office furniture market.

Office furniture refers to furniture specifically designed for use in office environments. The market is segmented based on material, product type, and distribution channels. In terms of product types, the US office furniture market is divided into categories such as chairs, desks, tables, storage furniture, and others. The market offers a wide range of office furniture products to cater to diverse office needs.

Among these product categories, office chairs represent the largest segment in the US office furniture market. Wood-based office furniture is witnessing steady demand due to its durability and strength. Office furniture is available through both offline and online retail channels in the US market.

The study offers a detailed overview of the current office furniture market dynamics for the years 2023 to 2028 in the United States. It covers various aspects of market growth drivers, constraints, and emerging trends. The report provides insights into both demand and supply factors affecting the market. It also profiles and assesses leading companies and prominent players operating in the US office furniture market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The US office furniture market is growing significantly due to the growing popularity of modular and ergonomic design of office furniture, rising popularity of standing desks and height adjustment workstations, growing trend of co-working spaces, increasing demand for office pods, increasing office infrastructure requirement for SMEs, establishments of new companies, and continuously changing designs and rising innovations.
  • The consumer preference for ergonomic design-based chairs is rising in the US office furniture market due to growing awareness about the importance of ergonomic chairs for reducing back pain issues.
  • The popularity of standing desks is rising across the office in the US, as it resolves various risks related to health due to sitting for long hours.
  • The demand for office furniture from online store distribution channels is rising significantly from small businesses or startups.
  • Steelcase, Herman Miller, Inc., Haworth International, Ltd., HNI Corporation, Global Furniture Group, and Teknion Corporation are the leading players with intense market penetration. Vendors such as Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Interogo Foundation, Okamura Corporation, Sauder Woodworking Company, Flexsteel Industries, Inc., La-X-Boy Incorporated, Urban Wood Goods, Krueger International, Inc., Humanscale, Interior Systems, Inc., 9to5 Seating, Autonomous, Kokuyo, Boss Office Products, Maverick Desk, SitOnIt Seating, and many others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.
  • The awareness about sustainable and eco-friendly products in the US has been rising for the last few years, which drives the demand for furniture made of recycled plastic materials.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Steelcase
  • Herman Miller, Inc.
  • Haworth International, Ltd.
  • HNI Corporation
  • Global Furniture Group
  • Teknion Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
  • Okamura Corporation
  • Sauder Woodworking Company
  • Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
  • La-Z-Boy Inc.
  • Urban Wood Goods
  • Krueger International, Inc.
  • Humanscale
  • Interior Systems, Inc.
  • 9to5 Seating
  • Autonomous
  • KOKUYO CO., LTD.
  • Boss Office Products
  • Maverick Desk
  • SitOnIt Seating
  • Interogo Foundation
  • Virco
  • Hooker Furniture
  • Kinnarps
  • OFM Inc
  • Jasper Group, Inc.
  • Madison Liquidators, LLC.
  • OfficeFurniture4Sale
  • Macbride
  • Wayfair
  • Berco Designs
  • DutchCrafters
  • CELIO OFFICE FURNITURE
  • COCRE8 Interiors
  • TRANSTEEL
  • Closet factory
  • USA Office Furniture
  • Cousin's Office Furniture
  • American Signature, Inc.
  • Bernhardt Furniture Company

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Material Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Wood
  • Metal
  • Plastic
  • Others

Product Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Chairs
  • Desks & Tables
  • Storage Furniture
  • Others

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Offline Stores
  • Online Stores

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the US Office Furniture Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3in4fs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

2 Day Medical Device Design Control Course: Streamline Development and Guarantee Top-tier Quality and Compliance

2 Day Medical Device Design Control Course: Streamline Development and Guarantee Top-tier Quality and Compliance

The "Medical Device Design Control Essentials Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Participate in our immersive...
Technical Writing Excellence in the Life Sciences - A Masterclass (November 2-3, 2023)

Technical Writing Excellence in the Life Sciences - A Masterclass (November 2-3, 2023)

The "Technical Writing Excellence in the Life Sciences - A Masterclass" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Join this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Office Products

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.