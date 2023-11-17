United States Office Furniture Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth International, HNI, Global Furniture Group, and Teknion

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Office Furniture Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US office furniture market was valued at $14.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $19.38 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

This report provides comprehensive market size and forecast data for the office furniture market in the United States, including revenue generated from office furniture sales. It presents an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, anticipated market forecasts, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends for the US office furniture market.

Office furniture refers to furniture specifically designed for use in office environments. The market is segmented based on material, product type, and distribution channels. In terms of product types, the US office furniture market is divided into categories such as chairs, desks, tables, storage furniture, and others. The market offers a wide range of office furniture products to cater to diverse office needs.

Among these product categories, office chairs represent the largest segment in the US office furniture market. Wood-based office furniture is witnessing steady demand due to its durability and strength. Office furniture is available through both offline and online retail channels in the US market.

The study offers a detailed overview of the current office furniture market dynamics for the years 2023 to 2028 in the United States. It covers various aspects of market growth drivers, constraints, and emerging trends. The report provides insights into both demand and supply factors affecting the market. It also profiles and assesses leading companies and prominent players operating in the US office furniture market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The US office furniture market is growing significantly due to the growing popularity of modular and ergonomic design of office furniture, rising popularity of standing desks and height adjustment workstations, growing trend of co-working spaces, increasing demand for office pods, increasing office infrastructure requirement for SMEs, establishments of new companies, and continuously changing designs and rising innovations.

The consumer preference for ergonomic design-based chairs is rising in the US office furniture market due to growing awareness about the importance of ergonomic chairs for reducing back pain issues.

The popularity of standing desks is rising across the office in the US, as it resolves various risks related to health due to sitting for long hours.

The demand for office furniture from online store distribution channels is rising significantly from small businesses or startups.

Steelcase, Herman Miller , Inc., Haworth International, Ltd., HNI Corporation, Global Furniture Group, and Teknion Corporation are the leading players with intense market penetration. Vendors such as Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Interogo Foundation, Okamura Corporation, Sauder Woodworking Company, Flexsteel Industries, Inc., La-X-Boy Incorporated, Urban Wood Goods , Krueger International, Inc., Humanscale, Interior Systems, Inc., 9to5 Seating, Autonomous, Kokuyo, Boss Office Products, Maverick Desk, SitOnIt Seating, and many others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

The awareness about sustainable and eco-friendly products in the US has been rising for the last few years, which drives the demand for furniture made of recycled plastic materials.

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST



Material Market Insights (2022-2028)

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

Product Market Insights (2022-2028)

Chairs

Desks & Tables

Storage Furniture

Others

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)

Offline Stores

Online Stores

