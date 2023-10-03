United States Online Art Sales Industry Research Report 2023: Market is Expected to Reach a Value of $5.4 Billion this Year - Industry Sees Continued Success with E-Commerce Dominance

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Online Art Sales in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry-wide revenue has been increasing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the past five years, including an estimated 4.6% increase in the current year, and is expected to total $5.4 billion in 2023. In the same year, profit is projected to decrease to 8.9%.

This comprehensive report encompasses an analysis of the Online Art Sales industry, providing insights into its scope, size, growth trajectory, and critical success factors. Additionally, it offers a five-year outlook for the industry, including growth projections and a detailed assessment of key market players and their respective market shares.

Online Art Sales, mirroring the broader art market, has experienced a prolonged period of revenue expansion. This growth can be attributed to robust economic performance and a notable shift in consumer preferences towards e-commerce channels. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, initially perceived as a potential disruptor, instead catalyzed a significant transition towards online sales. As a result of health mandates, traditional in-person galleries and art shows temporarily shuttered, further propelling the industry's pivot to online platforms.

Nevertheless, the Federal Reserve's strategic decision to incrementally raise benchmark interest rates has ushered in a tighter economic policy environment. This shift has impacted budgets, curtailed disposable income, and introduced an element of volatility within the industry.

The Online Art Sales sector primarily involves the online retailing and auctioning of original and limited-edition artwork. Key industry participants encompass online marketplaces, auction houses, art dealers, and galleries. Industry operators engage in the acquisition of artwork from artists or individual owners and subsequently facilitate the sale of these artworks to consumers, often without significant further product development.

Additionally, this industry includes platforms that facilitate transactions by connecting buyers and sellers, earning a commission for their intermediary services.

