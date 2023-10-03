United States Online Flower Shops Market Report 2023: The Prevalence of Online Services is Expected to Continue, Benefiting Online Flower Shops

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Flower Shops in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consequently, over the five years to 2023, industry revenue for the Online Flower Shops industry is expected to increase an annualized 14.5% to $16.3 billion, including an increase of 4.7% in 2023 alone. Following suit, industry profit has expanded.

The Online Flower Shops sector specializes in the online retail of flowers, relying on local florists to execute customer orders. Over the last half-decade, this industry has demonstrated consistent revenue growth, driven by the expanding e-commerce landscape, which has enabled it to capture substantial market share previously held by traditional brick-and-mortar florists, as more consumers opt for online shopping.

Furthermore, a robust economy has played a significant role in this growth, with rising per capita disposable income and increased consumer spending bolstering the demand for flowers. Despite initial concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic would negatively impact the sector, it experienced a surge in flower demand, contributing to revenue expansion.

Online flower shops in this industry conduct their business through websites, receiving orders and payments online and subsequently enlisting the services of local florists or growers to fulfill and deliver these orders. The primary revenue sources for this sector encompass sales of fresh-cut flowers, floral arrangements, potted plants, internet florist network membership fees, and online gift basket sales. Revenues generated from in-person orders are not encompassed within this industry analysis.

This report encompasses an analysis of the industry's size, scope, disposition, and growth, alongside an exploration of its critical sensitivities and determinants of success. Additionally, it provides a five-year industry outlook, growth projections, and an assessment of the prominent players within the sector, including their respective market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • 1 800 Flowers Com Inc.
  • Ftd Companies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hdxhb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Online Art Sales Industry Research Report 2023: Market is Expected to Reach a Value of $5.4 Billion this Year - Industry Sees Continued Success with E-Commerce Dominance

United States ATV Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: ATV Manufacturers Face Headwinds as Consumer Sentiment and Supply Chain Woes Impact the Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.