United States Online Food Delivery Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 by Platform Type, Business Model, Payment Method, & Region

Online food delivery is the process of ordering food from a food service provider using a mobile application or webpage. These applications and web pages provide filters and various paying methods, which include, prepaid cards, cash on delivery, net banking, etc., catering to the requirements of the consumers.

Moreover, various companies allow their consumers to create an account for frequent and convenient ordering. Online food delivery offers numerous advantages. This includes easy and fast ordering, less hassle, fewer misunderstanding and miscommunication, minimum human interaction and various cashback offers.

Additionally, online food delivery provides consumers with a wide variety of food items available on their smartphones and the convenience of getting the food delivered at their doorsteps. As a result, online food delivery has become extremely popular in the United States, particularly among the younger population.

The US online food delivery market to reach sales worth US$ 32.7 Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the United States online food delivery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

online food delivery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regional markets in the United States online food delivery industry?

online food delivery industry? What is the breakup of the United States online food delivery market based on the platform type?

online food delivery market based on the platform type? What is the breakup of the United States online food delivery market based on the business model?

online food delivery market based on the business model? What is the breakup of the United States online food delivery market based on the payment method?

online food delivery market based on the payment method? What are the various stages in the value chain of the United States online food delivery industry?

online food delivery industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the United States online food delivery industry?

online food delivery industry? What is the structure of the United States online food delivery industry and who are the key players?

online food delivery industry and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the United States online food delivery industry?

online food delivery industry? What are the profit margins in the United States online food delivery industry?

