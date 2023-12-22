United States Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027: Opportunities in Open Data and Preprints

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the analyst quantifies open access' position as a fast growing subsegment of scholarly journal publishing.

The analyst used the information it gathered through primary and secondary research to develop a financial outlook for open access journal publishing including leading competitors' performance through 2023 and market projections through 2027. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.

Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and issues and forecast that include:

The analyst's exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Title and article growth metrics

A breakdown of players in the open access ecosystem including public and private research funders.

A breakdown of open access publishing in key geographic regions: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

, , and Rest of World The analyst's exclusive market projections to 2027 and more.

Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition.

Examples of some of the issues discussed include:

The impact of policy shifts in the U.S. to mandate immediate OA

The acceleration of transformative agreements

Meeting the challenge of research integrity

Evolving models, new sources of funding

Opportunities in open data and preprints

Global R&D Spending forecast.

Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

KEY FACTS & TRENDS Open Access Sales Reach $1.8 billion in 2022 Open Access Has 15% of the Journal Market Share, Center of Conversation Millions of Open Access Articles Published, Growing 15% Per Annum Normalization of Research Outputs Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook Plan S Falling Short of Journal Transition Goals Research Integrity a Rising Challenge



CHAPTER 1: OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL MARKET

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN OPEN ACCESS Internet, Economics Launch Open Access Movement Plan S Takes Aim at Hybrid Journal Model Biden Changes US Open Access Policy

OPEN ACCESS DEFINITIONS AND PUBLISHING MODELS Open Access Journals Gold Green Hybrid Diamond Bronze Megajournals Article Processing Charges (APCs) Institutional Memberships

THE OPEN ACCESS ECOSYSTEM Public Funding Agencies National Institutes of Health European Research Council UK Research and Innovation The Wellcome Trust Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Institutional Mandates

MARKET SIZE APC Journal Revenue Direct Support Premium Services Memberships Transformative Agreements Other Measures of Market Size

OPEN ACCESS BY DISCIPLINE Medical & Biosciences Scientific & Technical Social Science and Humanities (SSH)

OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 2: LEADING OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL PUBLISHERS

LEADING OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL PUBLISHERS Springer Nature Elsevier MDPI AG John Wiley & Sons Frontiers IEEE Informa plc Sage Publishing Public Library of Science Wolters Kluwer

OTHER NOTABLE PUBLISHERS De Gruyter Oxford University Press American Chemical Society

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS IN THE OA JOURNAL MARKET

CHAPTER 3: TRENDS & FORECAST

TRENDS IN OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING Plan S Falling Short of Journal Transition Goals Research Integrity a Rising Challenge Wiley's Hindawi Stumble is a Wake-Up Call Clarivate Drops Titles from Web of Science Normalization of Research Outputs Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook Library Budgets Remain Stretched APCs and Inflation Drive for New Sources of OA funding Preprints Rise in Importance Open Data Ripe for Publishers Non-Open Access Journals Garner Slightly More Citations per Paper Peer Review Most Prevalent in Open Access Journals

OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING FORECAST GDP Growth Projected to Slow in North America and Europe Market Forecast Forecast Leading Publishers



