United States Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027: Opportunities in Open Data and Preprints

This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the analyst quantifies open access' position as a fast growing subsegment of scholarly journal publishing.
The analyst used the information it gathered through primary and secondary research to develop a financial outlook for open access journal publishing including leading competitors' performance through 2023 and market projections through 2027. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.
Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and issues and forecast that include:
- The analyst's exclusive analysis of market size and structure
- Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers
- Title and article growth metrics
- A breakdown of players in the open access ecosystem including public and private research funders.
- A breakdown of open access publishing in key geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
- The analyst's exclusive market projections to 2027 and more.
Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition.
Examples of some of the issues discussed include:
- The impact of policy shifts in the U.S. to mandate immediate OA
- The acceleration of transformative agreements
- Meeting the challenge of research integrity
- Evolving models, new sources of funding
- Opportunities in open data and preprints
- Global R&D Spending forecast.
Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- KEY FACTS & TRENDS
- Open Access Sales Reach $1.8 billion in 2022
- Open Access Has 15% of the Journal Market Share, Center of Conversation
- Millions of Open Access Articles Published, Growing 15% Per Annum
- Normalization of Research Outputs
- Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook
- Plan S Falling Short of Journal Transition Goals
- Research Integrity a Rising Challenge
CHAPTER 1: OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL MARKET
- KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN OPEN ACCESS
- Internet, Economics Launch Open Access Movement
- Plan S Takes Aim at Hybrid Journal Model
- Biden Changes US Open Access Policy
- OPEN ACCESS DEFINITIONS AND PUBLISHING MODELS
- Open Access Journals
- Gold
- Green
- Hybrid
- Diamond
- Bronze
- Megajournals
- Article Processing Charges (APCs)
- Institutional Memberships
- THE OPEN ACCESS ECOSYSTEM
- Public Funding Agencies
- National Institutes of Health
- European Research Council
- UK Research and Innovation
- The Wellcome Trust
- Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)
- Institutional Mandates
- MARKET SIZE
- APC Journal Revenue
- Direct Support
- Premium Services
- Memberships
- Transformative Agreements
- Other Measures of Market Size
- OPEN ACCESS BY DISCIPLINE
- Medical & Biosciences
- Scientific & Technical
- Social Science and Humanities (SSH)
- OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 2: LEADING OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL PUBLISHERS
- LEADING OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL PUBLISHERS
- Springer Nature
- Elsevier
- MDPI AG
- John Wiley & Sons
- Frontiers
- IEEE
- Informa plc
- Sage Publishing
- Public Library of Science
- Wolters Kluwer
- OTHER NOTABLE PUBLISHERS
- De Gruyter
- Oxford University Press
- American Chemical Society
- MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS IN THE OA JOURNAL MARKET
CHAPTER 3: TRENDS & FORECAST
- TRENDS IN OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING
- Plan S Falling Short of Journal Transition Goals
- Research Integrity a Rising Challenge
- Wiley's Hindawi Stumble is a Wake-Up Call
- Clarivate Drops Titles from Web of Science
- Normalization of Research Outputs
- Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook
- Library Budgets Remain Stretched
- APCs and Inflation
- Drive for New Sources of OA funding
- Preprints Rise in Importance
- Open Data Ripe for Publishers
- Non-Open Access Journals Garner Slightly More Citations per Paper
- Peer Review Most Prevalent in Open Access Journals
- OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING FORECAST
- GDP Growth Projected to Slow in North America and Europe
- Market Forecast
- Forecast Leading Publishers
