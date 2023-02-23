United States Ophthalmic Equipment Markets Report 2023: Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2017-2027: Vision Care Products, Ophthalmology Surgical Devices, Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Ophthalmic Equipment Market By Product (Vision Care Products, Ophthalmology Surgical Devices, Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Others) By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States ophthalmic equipment market is anticipated to show robust growth in the upcoming five years, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to rising incidences of eye diseases in the population along with the availability of the equipment in the market.

The geriatric population is most susceptible to weakening eyesight and contracting various kinds of eye diseases. As the age of a human being increases the degeneration of nerve cells, and the capacity of the eye lenses to change the focus rapidly decreases thereby causing various conditions of weak eyesight.

Also, eye diseases like cataract, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and amblyopia, affects the visionary abilities of the geriatric population at large. Therefore, the rising number of geriatric populations would support the growth of the United States ophthalmic equipment market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, newborn babies with critical vision disabilities and challenging eye-sight issues are being born due to various conditions, the rise in the number of such birth are demanding advanced technology and medically modern equipment for the diagnosing and surgical process for the child, thereby supporting the growth of the market in the next five years.

Furthermore, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, government initiatives to control visual impairment, and the rising adoption of contact lenses and spectacles are aiding the rapid growth of the United States ophthalmic equipment market in the upcoming five years. Although, the high cost of surgical devices and treatment procedures might affect the market growth mildly in the forecast period, until 2027.

The branch of medicine and surgery that deals with visionary defects and diseases along with the diagnosing and treatment of eye disorders are coined as ophthalmology. The devices, and medical equipment used in the diagnosing and treatment procedures in ophthalmology, are the ophthalmology equipment. It encircles all sorts of tools, from the diagnosing device, ophthalmometer, eye-sight correcting contact lenses, phoropter, and tonometer, all belonging to the ophthalmic equipment criteria.

Ophthalmology surgical devices are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the next five years, on the account of increasing instances of eye diseases that require the surgical procedure as a treatment process. Diseases like cataracts, glaucoma, refractive errors, and diabetic retinopathy are propelling the growth of the surgical devices market.

Moreover, diagnostic and monitoring devices are also anticipated to register significant shares of the market due to the post-op processes and pre-op diagnosing procedures. With the advancement of technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of technologically advanced medical devices would support market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers.

New market players may focus on research and development to provide devices that satisfy consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the United States Ophthalmic Equipment market from 2017 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States ophthalmic equipment market from 2021 to 2027 and the growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United States ophthalmic equipment market based on product, application, end-user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States ophthalmic equipment market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States ophthalmic equipment market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States ophthalmic equipment market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States ophthalmic equipment market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States ophthalmic equipment market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States ophthalmic equipment market.

Alcon Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

CooperVision, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc

Carl Zeiss , Inc.

, Inc. Glaukos Corporation

STAAR Surgical Company

Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Optovue, Inc

Report Scope:

United States Ophthalmic Equipment Market, By Product:

Vision Care Products

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Others

United States Ophthalmic Equipment Market, By Application:

Glaucoma

Amblyopia

Cataract

Retinal Detachment

Others

United States Ophthalmic Equipment Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

United States Ophthalmic Equipment Market, By Region:

Southwest

Mid-West

Northeast

