United States Order Management Software Market Report 2023: Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon and Walmart

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Order Management Software Market 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


In this report, the publisher looks at how retailers are investing in one enterprise order management system in order to stay competitive.

Retailers are racing to compete with Amazon and Walmart. Retail supply chain disruptions, record inflation and a looming global recession are greatly challenging retailers after multiple years of growth. Companies must get to a single version of the truth on customers so that they can be profitable in all channels.

They must turn their stores into a competitive advantage and they must be able to fulfill orders from anywhere. To do so they are investing in one Enterprise Order Management system. In fact, the Enterprise Order Management Software system is the core for retail going forward. Having that single order management system that allows for shipping from the warehouse, pickup at the store, or simply traditional store fulfilment is key to not only surviving but thriving in the future.

This study reviews the trends and barriers around reaching this goal of a single order management system, the painful process of removing silos, and the goal of using stores and their locations as their competitive advantage. This research looks at the top vendors in this area, the size of the market and the positioning of those vendors. It is designed for retailers and vendors that are looking to move to the central order management process.

Report Highlights

One of the most exciting developments that retailers are currently embracing is Unified Commerce. The publisher defines Unified Commerce as the holistic technology stack that provides one version of the truth for data pertaining to customers, products, pricing and sourcing, that in turn enables the procurement, sale and delivery of merchandise independent of channel.

Those solutions that fit within the Unified Commerce umbrella are showing extremely healthy adoption moving forward across a broad range of retail segments and tiers. In retailer discussions, the main reasons given include cost savings and a more seamless data flow (for both the retailer and the consumer).

The most successful retailers embraced the concept of Unified Commerce wholeheartedly before the COVID-19 pandemic and enjoyed the benefits once consumers moved quickly to multichannel shopping. The foundation for a successful Unified Commerce strategy is a highly capable and configurable enterprise order management system (EOM) that is able to look at orders independent of the originating order channel.

EOM with be linked with the five key technology pillars consisting of Store/POS, E-Commerce, Sales/Marketing/CRM, Merchandising/SCM and BI/Analytics. OMS will be the natural extension of key Point-of-Sale (POS) functionality such as enterprise inventory visibility, ordering from other stores, return of online purchases, ship from store, order online from the POS, click and collect, and store-to-store transfer.

The broad functionality required by OMS is extended even further when one considers the additional permutations for ordering and return brought by online and phone/catalog sales.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction and Key Definitions

2.0 Retail OMS Market Overview

3.0 Trends, Drivers and Barriers

4.0 Vendor Positioning Maps

5.0 Leading OMS Vendors & Differentiators

6.0 Vendor Profiles

7.0 Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnohm6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Major Players Like Oracle, Adobe, and BYJU'S Collaborate to Tap into the Lucrative APAC E-Learning Market

Major Players Like Oracle, Adobe, and BYJU'S Collaborate to Tap into the Lucrative APAC E-Learning Market

The "Asia-Pacific e-Learning Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The APAC e-learning...
Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Interogo Foundation, Dedon, Fermob, EMU Group, Kettal, & GLOSTER FURNITURE

Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Interogo Foundation, Dedon, Fermob, EMU Group, Kettal, & GLOSTER FURNITURE

The "Europe Outdoor Furniture Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Europe outdoor...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.