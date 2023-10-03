United States OTT Video Services Market Analysis Report 2023 Featuring Paramount, Discovery, Redbox, AppleTV, & Peacock

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US OTT Video Services: Shifting Demand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides a comprehensive view of the traditional pay-TV, streaming TV, and OTT services market across subscription, ad-based, and transactional business models.

It details shifting consumer preferences, with historical trending data on adoption, satisfaction, and churn for pay-TV and OTT services. It details top causes of service churn and consumer receptivity to new service features and retention incentives.

ANALYST INSIGHT

Services must improve the consumer experience and content options in order to retain customers. Without writers creating high-quality scripted content, an increase in customer attrition is expected in the near term.

Companies Featured

ViacomCBS - As of February 2022 -"Paramount"

-"Paramount" Discovery+

Redbox

AppleTV+

Peacock

Key Topics Covered:

Survey Methodology and Definitions

Pay-TV Definitions and Categorization

Video Services Ecosystem

Key Terms and Definitions

Executive Summary

Pay-TV & OTT Service Subscription Trend

Pay-TV Adoption by Service Type

Number of OTT Service Subscriptions

Spending on Video Services: Traditional Pay TV vs. SVOD Services

OTT Service Use by Business Model

OTT Subscriber Churn

OTT Churn Triggers

OTT Service Retention Options

The Big Picture: Pay-TV vs. Streaming

Penetration of Traditional vs. OTT Video Services

Pay-TV & OTT Service Subscription Trend

Pay-TV and OTT Service Subscription Mix

Spending on Video Services: Traditional Pay TV vs. SVOD Services

Pay-TV: From Traditional to Streaming TV

Pay-TV Adoption by Service Type

Market Segments: Pay-TV Subscribers, Cord Cutters, and Cord Nevers

Last Subscription to Pay-TV Service

Traditional Pay-TV Service Provider Market Share, YoY

Overall vMVPD Service Adoption

Streaming TV Service Adoption, YoY

Pay TV Subscriber Access to Streaming Services via Set-top Box

Intention to Make Changes to Pay-TV Service

Reasons for Switching from a Traditional to Streaming TV Service

Reasons for Switching from a Streaming to a Traditional Pay-TV Service

Important Factors of Selecting New Home Internet Provider

Pay TV: Value of New Features

Features Offered and Received From TV Service Provider

Importance of Pay-TV Service Features & Platform Accessibility

Appeal of Emerging Pay-TV Service Features: Home Control & Interactivity

Streaming Video: Business Models and Subscription Path

OTT Service Use in Prior 30 Days, by Business Model

OTT Business Model Use by Pay-TV Groups

Use of Ad-Based OTT Services in Prior 30 Days

Use of Transactional OTT Services in Prior 30 Days

Number of OTT Service Subscriptions

Average Number of OTT Service Subscriptions

Average Number of OTT Service Subscriptions by Pay-TV Groups

Method of Subscribing by Service Type Q3 2022

Method of Subscribing to OTT Services

Method of Subscribing by Service Type

Method of Subscribing to Top 10 OTT Services

SVOD Market Leaders: Adoption & User Base

OTT Service Subscription: Big 3 OTT vs. Non Big 3 OTT

OTT Video Service Use by Parent Companies

Major OTT Subscription Service Adoption

Premium Network OTT Subscriptions

Additional Streaming Service Subscriptions

Additional Streaming Service Subscriptions, Cont'd

Sports OTT Service Subscriptions Overall

Sports OTT Service Penetration

Fitness OTT Service Penetration

Age Breakdown by Major OTT Subscription

Gender Breakdown by Major OTT Subscription

Children at Home Breakdown by Major OTT Subscription

Household Income Breakdown by Major OTT Subscription

OTT Subscription Duration

Average Subscription Duration of Major and Premium OTT Services

Average Subscription Duration of Other OTT Services

Average Subscription Duration of Sports OTT Services

Average Subscription Duration of Fitness OTT Services

NPS Benchmarking by Sector and Services

Net Promoter Scores by Sector - Trending (2019-2023)

Traditional Pay-TV Service Provider NPS

vMVPD Service NPS

Net Promoter Score of OTT Services

Pay-TV Service Sentiment: Legacy vs. Streaming Pay TV

High Satisfaction with Current Pay-TV Service: Legacy vs. Streaming Pay TV

Pay-TV Content Preferences: Legacy vs. Streaming Pay TV

OTT Churn

OTT Subscriber Churn

vMVPD Services: Subscribers Cancelling OTT Service as a % of Current Subscriber Base

Subscribers Cancelling Service as a % of Current Subscriber Base

OTT and Streaming TV Subscription Behaviors

OTT and Streaming TV Subscription Behaviors, by Streaming TV Subscribers

Value of Streaming Services Bundled with Communication Services

OTT Churn Triggers

OTT Churn Triggers: vMVPDs vs. all OTT Services

OTT Service Retention Incentives

OTT Service Retention Incentives: vMVPD vs All OTT Services

Appendix

