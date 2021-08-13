United States Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditures Market Study 2021: Demographic, Business, and Government Trends are Contributing to Rising OOP Healthcare Expenses

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditures in the United States, 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report estimates U.S. consumer out-of-pocket spending on healthcare, particularly direct payments to providers and financed payments.

A variety of demographic, business, and government trends are contributing to rising out-of-pocket (OOP) healthcare expenses in the United States. Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditures in the United States, 5th Edition examines these trends in detail, focusing on the financial aspects of OOP spending growth and quantifying the growth of OOP spending with forecasts of total expenditures and specialized healthcare financing.

Total Expenditures

The report examines past, current, and future levels of U.S. out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures both in total and as specific sub-groups (by type, by payment method, by elective vs. non-elective). Through the next five years, total consumer out-of-pocket expenditures for healthcare are expected to continue rising, with trends established over the past several years continuing through the foreseeable future.

Types and Amounts of Expenses Financed

In 2020, U.S. consumers financed many different types of healthcare expenses; these can broadly be grouped into two categories: elective procedures including over-the-counter (OTC) medications and non-elective procedures including prescription drugs. These types of procedures are distinct, and discussed separately within the report.

Elective procedures are those that are not strictly necessary to address a medical condition. They are thus not covered by medical insurance and their utilization is discretionary on the part of the consumer. The amount of non-elective healthcare and prescription drug expenses financed by individual consumers varies widely, although a very large proportion of consumers must finance some expenditures.

Consumers Who Pay Out-Of-Pocket

Consumers from all socioeconomic groups are facing high out-of-pocket expenditures for healthcare. Certain groups are more vulnerable than others to having trouble paying their medical bills and represent a larger proportion of this spending. These include the uninsured and underinsured, Medicaid recipients, disabled persons, senior citizens, the mentally ill, obese persons, people suffering from drug or alcohol addiction, persons with chronic medical conditions.

Expenditures by Type, Payment Methods, Elective vs. Non-Elective Procedures

Consumers in the United States utilize a variety of methods to pay for healthcare products and services, required in instances when payment is not made directly from a healthcare plan to the provider. The report examines expenditure by type, including direct payments and co-pays, and illustrates that the amount of out-of-pocket expenditures financed by consumers in the coming years will vary considerably between elective and non-elective procedures.

Market Drivers and Restraints

The strong growth in U.S. out-of-pocket spending is the result of a preponderance of market drivers, which are mitigated by relatively few market restraints. The report shows leading drivers and restraints of consumer out-of-pocket healthcare spending Market

Company Profiles

A large number of companies help consumers pay their out-of-pocket medical expenses and/or significantly influence those expenses. Most companies that provide patient financing focus on funding elective procedures, with a smaller number offering financing for non-elective therapies and providing other financial services.

While companies participating in the credit card, and lines/lines of credit segment are numerous and do not specialize in healthcare products, the companies operating in the specialized healthcare financing are highly focused on financing medical and dental expenses. In general, the market is very dynamic, with many players entering and exiting.

Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditures in the United States, 5th Edition provides profiles of players in the market, noting history and lines of business, financial information, and relevant business operations.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Out-of-Pocket Expenditures in the U.S. Healthcare Industry

Scope and Methodology

Out-of-Pocket Spending Summary

Chapter 2: The U.S. Healthcare System in 2021

Healthcare System Overview

Public Healthcare



Private Healthcare



On Demand Healthcare



Insufficient Focus on Wellness and Prevention



Cost Issues



S. Costs vs. Peer Country Costs



High Price Cost Variation by City



Healthcare Inflation



Managed Care Cost Shifting



Balance Bills



Physician Shortages



System Errors and Inefficiencies



The Effect of the Economy



Disease Management and Wellness Programs



Regulation



Reimbursement Challenges



Consumer Healthcare Information



Consumer Information Online



DTC Ad Spending



Personal Health Records (PHRs)



Lower Cost Medications



Generic Drugs



Private-Label OTC Medications



Rx-to-OTC Switches



Affordable Care Act



Individual Mandate Repeal



Association Health Plans



Short Term Limited Duration Insurance (STLDI)



Impact of Covid



Background



Diagnostic Tests



Vaccines



Sick Care

Chapter 3: U.S. Out-of-pocket Expenditures

Types of Expenditures

Insurance Co-Payments



Direct Payments



Premiums and Plan Fees



Payment Methods



Cash, Check or Money Transfer



Credit Cards



Loans and Lines of Credit



Medical Financing



Flexible Spending Accounts



Health Savings Accounts



Types and Amounts of Expenses Financed



Elective Procedures and OTC Medications



Non-Elective Procedures and Prescription Drugs

Consumers Who Pay Out-Of-Pocket

The Uninsured and Underinsured



Medicaid Recipients



The Disabled



Senior Citizens



The Mentally Ill



The Obese



Persons with Alcohol and Drug Addictions



Persons with Chronic Conditions

Chapter 4: Consumer Out-of-Pocket Spending Forecasts in the U.S.

Forecasts

Total Expenditures



Expenditures by Type



Payment



Total Financing of Elective vs. Non-Elective Procedures

Chapter 5: Specialized Healthcare Financing

Introduction

Improving Collections



Market Expansion



Customer Satisfaction



Types of Procedures Financed



Elective Procedures



Non-Elective Procedures



Industry Exits

Chapter 6: Specialized Healthcare Financing Forecasts

Total Expenditures

Drivers & Restraints

Elective Procedures

Drivers & Restraints

Non-Elective Procedures

Drivers & Restraints

Key Players

Chapter 7: Efforts to Contain Out-of-Pocket Spending

Introduction

Industry

Tele-Health

Artificial Intelligence

Consumer Education

Professional Organizations

Government

Federal Government



State Governments

Consumer Groups, Community Organizations and Others

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

History and Lines of Business

Financial Information

Relevant Business Operations

Ajeva

Aurora Quick Care

CareCredit

CareSpot

ClearBalance

ClearGage

Concentra

Denefits

E-Financing Solutions

FastMed

Lending Club Patient Solutions

LendingUSA

MinuteClinic

NextCare

PatientFi

Prosper Healthcare Lending

RediClinic

Reliance Medical Financial

SimpleSelect Patient Finance

S. HealthWorks

Wells Fargo

