United States Out of Pocket Spending in Healthcare Research Report 2023: Financial Aspects, Growth Quantification, Total Expenditures Forecasts and Specialized Healthcare Financing

The report examines past, current, and future levels of U.S. out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures both in total and as specific sub-groups (by type, by payment method, by elective vs. non-elective).

A variety of demographic, business, and government trends are contributing to rising out-of-pocket (OOP) healthcare expenses in the United States. The report examines these trends in detail, focusing on the financial aspects of OOP spending growth and quantifying the growth of OOP spending with forecasts of total expenditures and specialized healthcare financing.

Through the next five years, total consumer out-of-pocket expenditures for healthcare are expected to continue rising, with trends established over the past several years continuing through the foreseeable future.

While the Covid pandemic of 2020 and 2021 caused a temporary pullback in consumer out-of-pocket healthcare spending, the historic trend resumed in 2022 and is expected to continue through the five year forecast period of this report.

Types and Amounts of Expenses Financed

In 2023, U.S. consumers financed many different types of healthcare expenses. These can broadly be grouped into two categories: elective procedures including over-the-counter (OTC) medications and non-elective procedures including prescription drugs. These types of procedures are distinct and discussed separately within the report.

Elective procedures are those that are not strictly necessary to address a medical condition. They are thus not covered by medical insurance and their utilization is discretionary on the part of the consumer. The amount of non-elective healthcare and prescription drug expenses financed by individual consumers varies widely, although a very large proportion of consumers must finance some expenditures.

Consumers Who Pay Out-Of-Pocket

Consumers from all socioeconomic groups are facing high out-of-pocket expenditures for healthcare. Certain groups are more vulnerable than others to having trouble paying their medical bills and represent a larger proportion of this spending.

These include the uninsured and underinsured, Medicaid recipients, disabled persons, senior citizens, the mentally ill, obese persons, people suffering from drug or alcohol addiction, persons with chronic medical conditions.

Expenditures by Type, Payment Methods, Elective vs. Non-Elective Procedures

Consumers in the United States utilize a variety of methods to pay for healthcare products and services, required in instances when payment is not made directly from a healthcare plan to the provider.

The report examines expenditure by type, including direct payments and co-pays, and illustrates that the amount of out-of-pocket expenditures financed by consumers in the coming years will vary considerably between elective and non-elective procedures.

Market Drivers and Restraints

The strong growth in U.S. out-of-pocket spending is the result of a preponderance of market drivers, which are mitigated by relatively few market restraints.

Competitive Analysis

A large number of companies help consumers pay their out-of-pocket medical expenses and/or significantly influence those expenses. Most companies that provide patient financing focus on funding elective procedures, with a smaller number offering financing for non-elective therapies and providing other financial services.

While companies participating in the credit card, and lines/lines of credit segment are numerous and do not specialize in healthcare products, the companies operating in the specialized healthcare financing are highly focused on financing medical and dental expenses. In general, the market is very dynamic, with many players entering and exiting.

Company Profiles

Ally

Aurora Quick Care

CareCredit

CareSpot

ClearBalance

ClearGage

Concentra

Denefits

E-Financing Solutions

FastMed

Lending Club Patient Solutions

LendingUSA

MinuteClinic

NextCare

PatientFi

Prosper Healthcare Lending

RediClinic/Rite Aid Virtual Care

SimpleSelect Patient Finance

Wells Fargo

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Out-of-Pocket Expenditures in the U.S. Healthcare Industry

Scope and Methodology

Out-of-Pocket Spending Summary

Health Care Financing Programs, HSAs, Loans or Lines of Credit) (%)

Chapter 2: The U.S. Healthcare System in 2023

Healthcare System Overview

Background

Public Healthcare

Medicare

Medicaid

Veteran's Administration

Children's Health Insurance Program

Private Healthcare

Commercial Health Insurers

Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans

HMOs

Self-Funded Employee Health Plans

On Demand Healthcare

Urgent Care Centers

Retail Clinics

Other Healthcare Venues

Insufficient Focus on Wellness and Prevention

Cost Issues

U.S. Healthcare Spending

Effects of Covid

U.S. Costs vs. Peer Country Costs

High Cost Variation by City and Venue

Healthcare Inflation

Managed Care Cost Shifting

Effects on Consumers

Balance Bills

No Surprises Act of 2020

Prior Plan Approval

Staffing Shortages

Physician Shortages

System Errors and Inefficiencies

The Effect of the Economy

Inflation

Widening Wage Gap

Reduced Savings Rate

Discontinued Stimulus Payments

Replacement of Workers by Technology

Forecasts

Disease Management and Wellness Programs

Regulation

Reimbursement Challenges

MACRA and Value Based Reimbursement

Payment for Approved Assays

Consumer Healthcare Information

Consumer Information Online

DTC Ad Spending

Personal Health Records (PHRs)

Lower Cost Medications

Generic Drugs

Private-Label OTC Medications

Rx-to-OTC Switches

Affordable Care Act

Individual Mandate Repeal

Association Health Plans

Short Term Limited Duration Insurance (STLDI)

Impact of the ACA on Out-of-pocket Expenditures

Impact of Covid

Diagnostic Tests

Vaccines

Sick Care

Life Expectancy

Chapter 3: U.S. Out-of-Pocket Expenditures

Types of Expenditures

Insurance Co-Payments

Direct Payments

High Deductible Health Plans

Premiums and Plan Fees

Payment Methods

Cash, Check or Money Transfer

Credit Cards

Loans and Lines of Credit

Medical Financing

Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Savings Accounts

Types and Amounts of Expenses Financed

Elective Procedures and OTC Medications

Non-Elective Procedures and Prescription Drugs

Consumers Who Pay Out-Of-Pocket

The Uninsured and Underinsured

The Uninsured

The Underinsured

Medicaid Recipients

The Disabled

Disabled Veterans

Millennials

Senior Citizens

The Mentally Ill

The Obese

Persons with Alcohol and Drug Addictions

Persons with Chronic Conditions

Chapter 4: Consumer Out-of-Pocket Spending Forecasts in the U.S.

Forecasts

Total Expenditures

Drivers & Restraints

Expenditures by Type

Total Financing of Elective vs. Non-Elective Procedures

Chapter 5: Specialized Healthcare Financing

Introduction

Patient Population

Improving Collections

Market Expansion

Customer Satisfaction

Types of Procedures Financed

Elective Procedures

Cosmetic Surgery

Cosmetic Dentistry

Chiropractic Services

Fertility Treatments

Weight Loss Surgery

Vision Correction

Hair Restoration

Other Procedures

Non-Elective Procedures

Types of Products

Costs to Consumers

Costs to Providers

Usage and Acceptance

Industry Exits

Chapter 6: Specialized Healthcare Financing Forecasts

Total Expenditures

Drivers & Restraints

Elective Procedures

Non-Elective Procedures

Key Players

Leading Providers of Specialized Healthcare Financing, by Company (Ally, CareCredit, ClearBalance, ClearGage, GreenSky, Lending Club, Lending USA , Prosper Healthcare, Wells Fargo, Others), 2022 ($ Billion)

, Prosper Healthcare, Wells Fargo, Others), 2022 ($ Billion) Market Positions of Leading Providers of Specialized Healthcare Financing, by Company (Ally, CareCredit, ClearBalance, ClearGage, GreenSky, Lending Club, Lending USA , Prosper Healthcare, Wells Fargo, Others), 2022 (%)

Chapter 7: Efforts to Contain Out-of-Pocket Spending

Introduction

Industry

Tele-Health

Mobile Health

Artificial Intelligence

Chatbots and ChatGPT

Future Applications

Consumer Education

Government

Federal Government

Inflation Reduction Act

State Governments

Premium Rate Review

Reference-Based Pricing

Cost Growth Benchmarks

Rebalancing

CalAIM

Consumer Groups, Community Organizations and Others

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

History and Lines of Business

Financial Information

Relevant Business Operations

