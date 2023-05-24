United States Pallet Market Report 2023-2027: Rising Popularity of Tracking Technologies and Adoption of Reusable Pallets Leading to Increased Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Pallet Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pallet market in US is forecasted to grow by 222.89 mn units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.86%

This study identifies the rising popularity of pallet-tracking technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the pallet market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of reusable pallets and increasing inorganic growth strategies by market vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by high applications of pallets in shipping and load-handling sectors, high penetration of e-commerce industry in US, and rising demand for plastic pallets.

The report on the pallet market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pallet market vendors. Also, the pallet market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Arrington Lumber and Pallet Co.

Brambles Ltd.

CABKA Group GmbH

Edwards Wood Products

General Pallets Inc.

Greystone Logistics Inc.

iGPS Logistics LLC

Indoff Inc.

Kamps Pallets Inc.

Larson Packaging Co.

Litco International Inc.

Menasha Corp.

Millwood Inc.

Myers Industries Inc.

Nelson Co.

PECO Pallet

Rehrig Pacific Co.

Sonoco Products Co.

UFP Industries Inc.

Universal Package

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Pallet market in US 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Corrugated paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Chemicals and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Transportation and warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends



10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

