United States Passenger Vehicle In-car Services and Features Consumer Report 2023: Survey Findings from a Total of 1,507 Decision-makers or Key Influencers for Connected Car Services

The "Voice of Customer: In-car Services and Features, Passenger Vehicles, US, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study aims to explore and evaluate current uses of in-car services, on-demand features, over-the-air (OTA) updates, connected services, and payment options among respondents in the United States.
Despite disrupting sales and profitability in many markets, the COVID-19 pandemic has ignited minds to build a safer and more convenient environment. The connected automotive industry is making the best of the situation through trending use-cases that will build the new normal across consumer segments. The study also addresses respondents' payment preferences.
In addition, it focuses on customer analysis bifurcation by car segment type across the United States and user interest in and preference for various features. Data was collected through a panel-based survey in the United States.
A total of 1,507 decision-makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Objectives and Findings
- Key Objectives of the Study
- Key Findings
2 Industry Overview
- Technology Prerequisites for On-demand Features
- Automotive Marketplace Segmentation
- In-car Marketplace as a Concept
- In-car Marketplace Use-Cases
- In-car Marketplace Applications over the Years
- Key Business Models in In-vehicle On-demand Feature Payments
- On-demand Features: Top Industry Executives' Opinions
- On-demand Features: Access Types and Delivery
- Case Study: Mercedes Me
3 Research Methodology and Sample
- Research Methodology
- US Sample
- US Sample: Data Weighting
- Residential Respondent Profile: Total
- Respondent Profile: Demographics
- Respondent Profile: Vehicle Ownership and Mileage
4 Customer Profiling: Current and Future Vehicles
- Customer Preferences: Engine - Powertrain (By Region)
- Customer Preferences: Engine - Powertrain (By Car Segment)
- Customer Preference: Vehicle Connectivity and Services
- In-vehicle Connectivity Services/Functions Offered with SIM Cards
- Willingness to Buy the Basic Internet Connectivity Package: By Region
- Willingness to Buy the Basic Internet Connectivity Package: By Car Segment
- Willingness to Buy the Basic Internet Connectivity Package: By Brand
- Payment Preference for OTA Updates: By Region
- Payment Preference for OTA Updates: By Car Segment
- Preferred Payment Mode for OTA Updates
- Consumers' In-car Activities
- In-car Consumer Entertainment Preferences: By Car Segment
- Primary Radio/Music Sources
- Primary Radio/Music Sources: By Car Segment
- Consumer Preference for New In-car Technology
- Importance of New Technology: By Segment
- Differences in Opinion on Vehicle Subscriptions: By Region
5 In-car Marketplace
- Respondents' Preferences: In-car Retail
- Interest in Using Retail On-demand Services and Features: By Region
- Interest in Using Retail On-demand Services and Features: By Car Segment
- Expected Marketplace on Vehicle Screens: By Region
- Desired Products or Services within Marketplaces: By Region
- Product or Service Payment through In-car Marketplaces
- Consideration of Gas Station Merchants: By Region
- Consideration of Gas Station Merchants: By Car Segment
- Consideration of QSR/Fast-food Retailer: By Region
- Consideration of QSR/Fast-food Retailer: By Car Segment
- Consideration of QSR/Fast-food Retailer: By Brand
6 On-demand Features: Consumer Perspective
- Introduction: On-demand Features
- Interest in the Purchase of the Following 25 In-demand Features was Tested
- Willingness to Pay for New Features/Functionalities: By Region
- Consumer Sentiment about In-vehicle Features
- Willingness to Pay for Different In-vehicle Experiences
- Customer Sentiment about Transferring Features to New Cars
- Interest in Purchasing On-demand Features for the Next Car
- Willingness to Pay for On-demand Features
- Interest in On-demand Features: By Region
- Interest in On-demand Features: By Car Owned
- Interest in On-demand Features: By Engine Type and Annual Mileage
- Interest in On-demand Features: By Demographics
- Preference for On-demand Feature Subscriptions: By Car Segment
- Preference for On-demand Feature Subscriptions: By Brand
- Perception of In-vehicle Functionalities
- Willingness to Spend on Basic Connectivity Packages: By Region
- Willingness to Spend on Basic Connectivity Packages: By Car Segment
- Willingness to Spend on Basic Connectivity Packages: By Brand
7 On-demand Features: Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand
- Price Points Tested
- Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand (PED)
- On-demand Features' PED
- Interested in Purchasing: Powertrain Upgrades
- Interested in Purchasing: Range Extension for EVs
- Interested in Purchasing: Connected Mapping
- Interested in Purchasing: Voice Assistant with Enhanced Capability
- Interested in Purchasing: Remote Features/Services via Smartphone Apps
- Interested in Purchasing: Remote Parking via App
- Interested in Purchasing: Autopilot
- Interested in Purchasing: Connected Radio (IP-supported Radio)
- Interested in Purchasing: iMax Audio/Cinema Experience
- Interested in Purchasing: Winter Comfort Package
- Interested in Purchasing: Noise Reduction Technology
- On-demand Driver Drowsiness/Distraction Detection and Alarm
- Feature Packages: Willingness to Pay
- Driving Features: Willingness to Pay
- Assisted/Automated Driving Features: Willingness to Pay
- Convenience Features: Willingness to Pay
- Audio/Entertainment Features: Willingness to Pay
- Comfort Features: Willingness to Pay
- Productivity Features: Willingness to Pay
- Health/Wellness Features: Willingness to Pay
8 Preferred User Interface
- Control Options to Interact with On-demand Features: By Region
- Control Options to Interact with On-demand Features: By Car Segment
- Control Options to Interact with On-demand Features: By Brand
- Preferred Brands for Voice Assistance: By Region
- Preferred Brands for Voice Assistance: By Car Segment
9 Strategic Imperatives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- iMax
- Mercedes
