United States Patent Practice Seminar: What European Patent Attorneys Need to Know - London, United Kingdom - June 13-14, 2019

US Patent Practice, What European patent attorneys need to know. A 2-day highly interactive seminar

Why you should attend

The area of US patent practice can be complex and confusing. Are you up to date with the latest court decisions and best practice?

This highly interactive seminar will give you a comprehensive understanding of the US patent system and enable you to work more effectively with your US counterparts. It highlights the important differences between US and European patent practice and gives you the opportunity for in-depth discussions about prosecution practice and procedure throughout the two days. It includes important tactics to get the most out of your prosecution dollar, and provides lots of claim drafting tips to give your application a solid footing for US prosecution and enforcement.

This seminar will bring you right up to date on the latest legislative changes under the America Invents Act (AIA), as well as all the recent and pending US Supreme and other court decisions of importance. Plus, get to grips with the current happenings in the USPTO that could impact on your role.

This is a fantastic opportunity to take full advantage of the open seminar environment that this event offers. With a high degree of interaction with the expert seminar faculty as well as other participants, this is a great forum for discussing your particular questions and concerns. Offering a wide-ranging and detailed understanding, this seminar covers what every European patent practitioner should know about US patent practice.

Accreditation

This seminar merits 12.5 hours under the UK Solicitors Regulatory Authority self accreditation scheme (refg. CJA/MAFO) and may also be relevant training under the IPREG CPD self accreditation scheme.

Continuing professional development

This course qualifies for the following CPD programmes:

CPD certificate of attendance: 5.50 hours

General Council of the Bar: 5.50 hours

Who Should Attend:



Corporate Patent Counsel

Patent Attorneys from corporate and private practice

Intellectual Property Consultants

Patent Managers and Engineers

Company Legal Advisers

All those involved with patent protection in the United States

Agenda:



Programme day one

Legal framework

Statutes and rules

Courts and agencies

Requirements for patentability

Claim construction

Phillips - broad multifaceted inquiry

Claim construction rules and guidelines

Claim construction in the USPTO

US patent prosecution - general flow of events

Written description

Possession' of claimed invention

Ariad - increased focus on what inventors actually did

Written description guidelines

Negative limitations

Enablement

Wands factors - to show whether the amount of experimentation necessary would be undue'

Interplay with written description requirement

Best mode

Effect of the AIA

Definiteness

Nautilus - the reasonable certainty' standard

USPTO practice

Means-plus-function claiming

Statutory subject matter

Supreme Court jurisprudence

USPTO guidance

Court of Appeal

Utility

Impossibility

Judicial interpretation

Patent Law Treaty implementation

Novelty and prior art

Anticipation

Pre-AIA - first to invent'

Post-AIA - first to file'

Programme day two

Novelty/prior art (if necessary)

Obviousness

Graham and KSR

USPTO practice - prima facie obviousness

USPTO KSR guidelines

guidelines Method claims

Provisional applications

Pre-AIA vs post-AIA

Continuing applications

Continuations, divisionals, continuations-in-part

Restriction practice

Restriction requirement

Restriction vs Election of Species

Rejoinder

Patent term and PTA

Obviousness - type double patenting

Gilead cases

cases Terminal disclaimers

USPTO programs

Terminal disclaimers

Patent Law Treaty implementation

Obviousness - type double patenting (continued)

Accelerated examination, track one, patent prosecution highway

First action interview, after-final consideration, pre-appeal brief request for review pilot programs

Duty of candor

Citation of references

Inequitable conduct

Inventorship

Conception

Joint inventorship

Interference practice

Derivation actions

Post-issuance practice

Re-examination and re-issue

Inter partes review

review Post-grant review

Covered business method review

Supplemental examination

Certificates of correction

Infringement

Direct infringement

Contributory infringement and inducement

Extraterritorial infringement

Exhaustion

Doctrine of equivalents

Function/way/result test

Festo - prosecution history estoppel

- prosecution history estoppel Licensing

Willfulness

Opinions

Declaratory judgment

Burdens of proof

Patent litigation and damages

Remedies

Entire market value

Injunctive relief

