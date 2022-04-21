United States Patient Experience Technology Markets, 2022-2028 - Proven Benefits of Patient Experience Solutions in Improving the Financial Performance of Hospitals

Apr 21, 2022, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Patient Experience Technology Market by Component (Technology (Patient Rounding, Patient experience survey), Consulting Services) & Facility Type (Acute Care, Post Acute Care, Non Acute Care (Physicians Office, Clinics)) - Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US patient experience technology market is projected to reach USD 299 million by 2026 from USD 179 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7%
Growth in this market is driven by factors such as the favourable government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of HCIT solutions, the advantages of patient rounding solutions, and the growing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders.
However, factors such as the high investments for IT infrastructure and the shortage of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Technology segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Based on components, the US patient experience technology market is segmented into technology and consulting services. The technology segment accounted for the largest share of the US patient experience technology market in 2020. It is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as technology is an indispensable part of the patient experience journey.
Acute Care Facilities segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the US patient experience technology market in 2020
Based on facility types, the US patient experience technology market is segmented into acute care, post-acute care, and non-acute care facilities. Acute care facilities accounted for the largest share of the US patient experience technology market in 2020. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of patient experience solutions by acute hospitals, the rapidly growing geriatric population, and the growing adoption of patient-centric care in acute hospitals.
Competitive Landscape
Some major players in the US patient experience technology market are Sodexo (France), Press Ganey Associates (US), Vocera Communications (US), Huron Consulting Group (US), Aramark (US), CipherHealth (US), Accenture (US), Qualtrics (US), GetWell (US), and HybridChart (US).
Premium Insights
- Favorable Government Regulations and the Advantages of Patient Rounding Solutions are Key Factors Driving Market Growth
- Acute Care Facilities to Dominate the US Patient Experience Technology Market During the Forecast Period
- The Technology Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the US Patient Experience Technology Market in 2021
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Favorable Government Regulations and Initiatives to Promote the Adoption of Hcit Solutions
- Advantages of Patient Rounding Solutions
- Growing Number of Collaborations and Partnerships Between Stakeholders
Restraints
- High Initial Investments for It Infrastructure
- Shortage of Skilled It Professionals in the Healthcare Industry
Opportunities
- Proven Benefits of Patient Experience Solutions in Improving the Financial Performance of Hospitals
- Technological Advancements
Challenges
- Issues Related to Data Security
Impact of COVID-19 on the US Patient Experience Technology Market
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Accenture plc
- Aramark
- Cipherhealth
- Huron Consulting Group
- Press Ganey Associates
- Qualtrics International Inc.
- Sodexo
- Vocera Communications Inc.
Other Players
- Getwell Network Inc.
- Hybridchart Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9pdml
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article