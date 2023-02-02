United States Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Interventions Landscape Report 2022: Gain an Understanding of Brand Perception and Competitive Intelligence

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The United States Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Interventional Landscape report is the first ever syndicated report that covers the market landscape, procedural and technology trends, and competitive intelligence.

The report is based on exhaustive secondary research and in-depth primary research conducted with performing physicians in Interventional Radiology, Interventional Cardiology and Vascular Surgery departments from Academic Hospitals, Community Hospitals, Office Based Labs (OBL) and Private Hospitals in the USA.

The report has insights on peripheral interventional procedures including lower extremity and upper extremity procedures and covers interventional devices such as peripheral stents, peripheral angioplasty balloons, atherectomy devices, carotid artery stents, and embolic protection devices. The report covers procedure trends by facility type, stages of disease, artery location, performing departments, route of access used for the intervention and by patient discharge.

Reimbursement coverage for peripheral stenting and angioplasty does not have much difference; however, there is low uptake of carotid artery stenting due to stringent conditions for reimbursement.

Physician's brand perception and their rank of medical device companies based on 15 KPI's such as technology, clinical evidence, patient outcome, etc. Moreover, diligent examination of physician's brand usage and brand satisfaction levels, and the factors such as ease of use of device, cost effectiveness among others effecting brand usage have been covered.

Endovascular interventions in lower extremity are considered as second line of treatment, Transcarotid Artery Revascularization TCAR has potential to replace carotid endarterectomy. Development of early detection and optimal referral pathway are expected to increase procedure volumes for peripheral vascular interventions. Availability of new angioplasty techniques such as shockwave technology will have a positive impact on the procedure trends.

The competitive updates covered in this report include the recent approval of IN. PACT 018 a low-profile drug coated balloon platform from Medtronic, the product is indicated for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease in superficial femoral and popliteal arteries; and the acquisition of Straub Medical AG - a developer of atherectomy and thrombectomy devices for PAD and venous diseases, by BD in 2020.

This report will help peripheral artery devices (PAD) interventional devices companies understand the peripheral artery intervention landscape, procedural and technology trends, the brand perception and competitive intelligence in the USA. The report is a great resource to plan your market strategy to capitalize on upcoming trends and potential disruptors in the PAD interventional devices market. The deliverable includes a 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and an MS Excel-based 5-Year market forecast model. Contact us for further details regarding the exclusive data and insights in the report or for an exploratory analyst walk through of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW

Detailed Research Methodology

Desk Research and Quantitative Research

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE (PAD) USA MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Background - What is the scope of the research?

I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)

Healthcare System

Number and Type of Healthcare Providers

Number of Healthcare Professionals (Performing)

II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS

Procedure Split by Intervention Type

Procedure Split by Specialist Type

Procedure Split by Technology

Procedure Split by Anatomical Location

Procedure Split by Device Type

Procedure Split by Extremities Type

Procedure Split by Primary Access

Average Procedures By Physician

Procedure Growth Rates

III - BRAND PERCEPTION

Brand Perception (Interventionalists)

Best-in-Class Brands

IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

CI Snapshot

Key Competitor Activities

Product portfolio

Product Approval Overview

Clinical Trials Overview

Company Profile

Product Approvals

Clinical Trials

Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations

Key Market Activities

Major Adverse Events

V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)

Medical Devices Regulatory Body

Regulatory Approval Pathway

Reimbursement landscape

Disease Screening and Awareness Programs

Health Insurance Coverage

Digital Health Policy

VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)

Referral Pathway

Treatment Overview

Treatment Care Pathway

Treatment Guidelines

Interventional Therapies

Interventional Technology

Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)

Epidemiology

CONCLUSION

FUTURE TRENDS

KEY TAKEAWAYS

APPENDICES

