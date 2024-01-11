United States Personal Accessories Market Forecast and Opportunities to 2028 - Market Sees Key Shift Towards Premiumization and Customization

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Personal Accessories Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Personal Accessories Market has demonstrated an impressive growth trajectory, showcasing robust expansion with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.29% through 2028.

Valued at USD 94.22 billion in 2022, this dynamic sector comprising jewelry, handbags, watches, eyewear, and various small leather goods continues to flourish in the face of evolving consumer demands and technological advancements.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

  • Shifting Consumer Preferences: Consumers are increasingly seeking out personal accessories that express individuality and style. There is a notable surge in demand for customizable items, such as monogrammed bags and personalized jewelry, reflecting a wider cultural shift towards unique and personalized consumer goods.
  • E-commerce and Digital Transformation: Online retail channels have revolutionized the shopping experience, making it easier for customers to access a wide range of products. This shift towards digital has expanded market reach and leveled the playing field for smaller brands.
  • Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing: There is a growing consumer preference for sustainable and ethically sourced products. Brands are responding by incorporating recycled materials, adopting eco-friendly production practices, and ensuring transparent supply chains.
  • Premiumization and Customization: The market is witnessing a shift towards premium products with a focus on quality and craftsmanship. Additionally, customization features are becoming increasingly popular, allowing consumers a more personalized shopping experience.

Evolving Consumer Preferences Pose Challenges

The industry faces the ongoing challenge of adapting to rapidly changing consumer tastes, particularly with regard to fashion trends and the demand for sustainable products. The digitalization of accessories and the integration of technology into everyday items also presents both opportunities and challenges for market incumbents.

Intense Competition and Market Saturation

With numerous brands operating within the market, differentiation has become crucial. The proliferation of direct-to-consumer brands and the accessibility afforded by e-commerce have further intensified market competition.

Supply Chain and Material Sourcing Concerns

Supply chain disruptions, partly exacerbated by recent global events, have highlighted the need for diversification in manufacturing and sourcing practices. Brands are increasingly pressured to source materials ethically and sustainably to meet consumer demand.

Regional Market Insights

Regionally, the South stands out as an important player within the market, with a significant share attributed to local manufacturing capabilities, a burgeoning fashion scene, and a rising consumer base. The vibrant culture and robust e-commerce presence further support the region's influence within the national context.

Detailed Market Segmentation Offers Actionable Insights

The report delves into the United States Personal Accessories Market with detailed segmentation by product type, end-user, and sales channel. Significant insights also emerge from regional analysis covering the South, West, Mid-West, and North-East. Understanding these segments can offer stakeholders, from manufacturers to retailers, a clearer view of the market landscape. Providing comprehensive analysis, the report serves as a valuable guide for market players looking to navigate the complexities of consumer preferences and industry trends.

Competitive Landscape

The report offers an analysis of major companies present in the United States personal accessories market, shedding light on strategies, market positions, and product offerings. As the market continues to expand, these insights are crucial for industry participants aiming to leverage growth opportunities and stay ahead in a competitive environment.

Report Scope:

In this report, the United States personal accessories market has been segmented into the following categories:

United States Personal Accessories Market, By Product Type:

  • Jewelry
  • Watches
  • Bags & Wallet
  • Others

United States Personal Accessories Market, By End User:

  • Female
  • Male

United States Personal Accessories Market, By Sales Channel:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Exclusive Stores
  • Multi-Brand Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online
  • Others

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
  • Tapestry
  • Richemont North America
  • Apple
  • Kering Americas
  • Pandora Jewelry
  • CHANEL
  • The Swatch Group
  • PRADA USA 
  • Burberry

