United States Pet Grooming Services Markets 2023-2028: Growing Importance of Canine Health and Wellbeing Bodes well for the Market

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Pet Grooming Services Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis by Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Fish, Others), Service Type, Mode of Operation, By Region: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Expanding US Pet Grooming Services Market Expected to Reach USD 13.03 Billion by 2028, Driven by Growing Importance of Canine Health and Wellbeing

[City, Date] - The US Pet Grooming Services market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. The market, valued at USD 9.42 billion in 2021, is anticipated to reach USD 13.03 billion by the end of 2028. The increasing significance of canine health and wellbeing, coupled with the rising demand for styling services, is driving the growth of the pet grooming services industry.

The pet industry had been experiencing significant growth prior to 2020, and the onset of the pandemic further accelerated this expansion. Various sectors of the pet care business, including pet food, grooming, and toys, witnessed a substantial surge in demand due to the rise in pet adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key drivers fueling the growth of the US Pet Grooming Services market include rising pet expenditure, an increase in the number of pet groomers and grooming enterprises, expansion of service offerings, and the trend of pet humanization. Approximately 5% of all adults in the United States adopt dogs and are willing to invest in premium care, including healthcare, organic food, training, and regular grooming.

The growing concern for the comfort and safety of dogs has led to an increased demand for grooming services. Moreover, the rising prevalence of infections, allergies, bacterial diseases, and skin disorders in pets has further highlighted the need for regular grooming services to mitigate the risks of such conditions.

The research study encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the US Pet Grooming Services market, covering regions including South, West, Midwest, and Northeast. The report provides valuable insights such as market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, and demand forecast.

An emerging trend driving market growth is the popularity of mobile grooming services. Regular pet grooming is essential for preventing specific health problems; however, pets often experience stress and anxiety when taken to fixed pet care facilities. Mobile pet care services offer a solution for pet owners whose pets are not comfortable in large groups and require personalized care and attention. In-home pet care services have also gained popularity as an alternative to traditional boarding options.

Leading players in the US Pet Grooming Services market, including Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., PetSmart LLC, Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, EarthWise Pet, and Just 4 Paws Pet Spa. LLC., are profiled in the study. The company profiles provide critical information such as business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Pet Grooming Services market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Pet Grooming Services Market by Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Fish, Others).

The report analyses the Pet Grooming Services Market by Service Type (Bath & Dry, Hair & Skin, Nails & Paws, Other Services).

The report analyses the Pet Grooming Services Market by Mode of Operation (Salon, Mobile).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by pet type, by service type, by mode of operation.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Bubbles Pet Spa

Doggies Gone Wild

EarthWise Pet

Just 4 Paws Pet Spa. LLC.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.

PetSmart LLC.

Scenthound LLC.

Sydnee's Pet Grooming

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming

Zoomin Groomin

