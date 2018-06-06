United States Pet Grooming, Skin & Coat, and Spa Products and Services Market 2018-2021

DUBLIN, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pet Grooming, Skin & Coat, and Spa Products and Services in the U.S., 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tracking growth from 2013 through 2021, the report estimates total sales at $2.8 billion, breaking out services and products historical and projected market sales.
Pet Grooming, Skin & Coat, and Spa Products and Services in the U.S., 2nd Edition explores the latest trends in pet grooming, highlighting opportunities in both the services market and the grooming products category.
The report analyzes how trends such as humanization, wellness, and pet pampering are driving market innovation, and identifies opportunities for marketers and grooming services operators now and into the future. With a focus on dogs and cats, the report provides market sizing and projections for pet grooming/spa services and product sales within the context of a broader pet market overview.
On the services side, the report examines retail channel trends, trends in add-on services, safety issues, and industry regulation. In the grooming products market, the report analyzes trends in marketing and new products including natural and human-inspired products, as well as retail channel trends and private-label activity.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Pet Grooming and Spa Services
- Pet Grooming and Spa Products
- Market Size and Composition
- Pet Grooming Market Experiences Steady Growth
- Market Share of Pet Grooming Products by Retail Channel
- Pets as Family
- Pet Pampering Reaches New Levels
- Grooming and Wellness
- Natural Grooming Products the New Status Quo
- As Product Sales Migrate Elsewhere, Pet Specialty Retailers Bolster Services Including Grooming
- Pet Grooming Services
- Thousands of Groomers Offer Wide Range of Services
- Grooming Service Providers
- Where Pets Are Groomed
- Stand-Alone Grooming Salons
- Pet Retailer Services
- Petco Highlights 7-Point Pet Care Check
- PetSmart Improves Grooming Safety Standards, Launches The Groomery
- Other Pet Specialty Chains
- Trends in Pet Grooming and Spa Services
- Mass-Market and Pet Specialty Players
- Natural and Niche Marketers
- Non-Electric Pet Grooming Brand Purchase Rates
- Electric Clipper and Dryer Marketers
- Entering the Market Via Line Extensions
- Natural Grooming Products Now Mainstream
- Human-Inspired Products
- Online Shopping Making Inroads into Pet Grooming Market
- Private-Label Grooming Products
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Grooming Preparations
- Grooming Supplies Purchasing Trends
- Pet Owner Spending on Grooming Products
- Demographics of Pet Grooming Supplies Purchasers
- Sales Growth Opportunities
Chapter 2: Market Overview
- Pet Grooming and Spa Services
- Pet Grooming and Spa Products
- Pet Grooming Market Experiences Steady Growth
- Market Share of Pet Grooming Products by Retail Channel
- Pet Grooming Products in the Natural & Gourmet Channels
- Add-On Services and Human-Style Products Drive Innovation
- Pets as Family
- Pets in the Household
- Dedicated Dog Showers
- Beyond Humanization and Premiumization
- Premium Appeals in the Grooming Market
- Pet Pampering Reaches New Levels
- Grooming and Wellness
- Natural Grooming Products the New Status Quo
- Safety Concerns Drive Natural Product Interest
- Certified Organic Grooming Products
- As Product Sales Migrate Elsewhere, Pet Specialty Retailers Bolster Services Including Grooming
- Big-Box Retailers Draw Customers with Grooming Services
- Grooming Services and Products in Independent Pet Outlets
- Millennials a Driving Force in Pet Market
- Small Dog Movement Represents Opportunity for Groomers, Grooming Marketers
- Higher-Income Households Drive Demand for Pet Services
- Grooming Regulation
- Pet Grooming Services
- Pet Grooming Products
- Looking Ahead
Chapter 3: Pet Grooming Services
- Thousands of Groomers Offering Wide Range of Services
- Grooming Business Is Booming
- Grooming Is the Most In-Demand Service
- Grooming Service Providers
- Where Pets Are Groomed
- Grooming Franchises Are Among the Top Pet Market Opportunities
- Stand-Alone Grooming Salons
- Pet Spas
- Pet Retailer Services
- PetSmart and Petco
- Petco Highlights 7-Point Pet Care Check
- Petco Teams Up with Thrive to Offer Complete Vet Care
- PetSmart Improves Grooming Safety Standards
- PetSmart Launches The Groomery by PetSmart
- Other Pet Specialty
- Tractor Supply Company Focuses on Grooming
- Grooming in the Independent Pet Channel
- Mobile Grooming
- Aussie Pet Mobile Dominates in Mobile Grooming Market
- The Pooch Mobile
- Wag'n Tails Outfits Mobile Groomers with Custom Wheels
- Self-Service Grooming
- Mutts & Co. Puts Self-Service Wash Stations on a Pedestal
- Wag N' Wash Self-Service Wash Builds Pet-Focused Community
- Trends In Pet Grooming And Spa Services
- Comfort and Convenience Go Hand in Hand in Grooming Services
- Natural Grooming
- Beyond the Basics
- Add-on Treatments and Spa Services
- Fancy-ful Cuts and Color
- Specialized Products
- Consumer Trends
- Grooming Trends
- Grooming Expenses
- Pet Owners Blend Professional, DIY Grooming
Chapter 4: Pet Grooming Products
- The Marketers
- Mass-Market and Pet Specialty Players
- Non-Electric Pet Grooming Brand Purchase Rates
- Pet Age's Pet Specialty Grooming Product Leaders
- Electric Clipper and Dryer Marketers
- M & A and Brand Refresh Activity
- Entering the Market Via Line Extensions
- Wahl Discontinues Cat Grooming Products
- Natural Grooming Products Now Mainstream
- Online Shopping Making Inroads into Pet Grooming Market
- Private-Label Grooming Products
- PetSmart Partners with Ellen
- Petco Markets Grooming Products Under Well & Good Label
- Other Pet Specialty Retailers
- Mass-Market Retailers
- Amazon Ripe to Expand into Private-Label Grooming
- Marketing And New Product Trends
- Grooming Preparations
- Innovation at Work
- Functional Ingredients
- Innovation Opportunity: Probiotics
- Dry Shampoos and Wipes
- Facial Cleansers and Paw-Specific Preparations
- Cat Products
- Color-ful Grooming Products
- Non-Electric Grooming Tools
- Electric Grooming Tools
- Nail Grinders
- Electric Clippers
- Electric Dryers
- Grooming Tools and Attachments
- Grooming Supplies Purchasing Trends
- Product Choice of Do-It-Yourself Groomers
- Pet Owner Spending on Grooming Products
- Demographics of Pet Grooming Supplies Purchasers
Companies Mentioned
- Animaganza
- Aquapaw, LLC
- Ark Naturals
- BarkLogic
- Bissell
- Bramton Company
- Dexas
- Dyson
- Hartz Groomer's Best
- Kampalook
- Kin+Kind
- KONG
- Kurgo
- Mutts & Co.
- Nature's Miracle
- Opawz
- PAW - Pet Adventures Worldwide
- Pet Valu
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pro-Sense
- Pura Naturals
- Skout's Honor
- Sunbeam Products,Inc.
- The Pooch Mobile
- TropiClean
- Wag'n Tails Mobile Grooming
- Wahl Clipper Corporation
- Warren London
- Waterpik
- Woofmints Cologne
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bw3cxs/united_states_pet?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-pet-grooming-skin--coat-and-spa-products-and-services-market-2018-2021-300660883.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article