United States Pet Grooming, Skin & Coat, and Spa Products and Services Market 2018-2021

Tracking growth from 2013 through 2021, the report estimates total sales at $2.8 billion, breaking out services and products historical and projected market sales.



Pet Grooming, Skin & Coat, and Spa Products and Services in the U.S., 2nd Edition explores the latest trends in pet grooming, highlighting opportunities in both the services market and the grooming products category.



The report analyzes how trends such as humanization, wellness, and pet pampering are driving market innovation, and identifies opportunities for marketers and grooming services operators now and into the future. With a focus on dogs and cats, the report provides market sizing and projections for pet grooming/spa services and product sales within the context of a broader pet market overview.



On the services side, the report examines retail channel trends, trends in add-on services, safety issues, and industry regulation. In the grooming products market, the report analyzes trends in marketing and new products including natural and human-inspired products, as well as retail channel trends and private-label activity.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Pet Grooming and Spa Services

Pet Grooming and Spa Products

Market Size and Composition

Pet Grooming Market Experiences Steady Growth

Market Share of Pet Grooming Products by Retail Channel

Pets as Family

Pet Pampering Reaches New Levels

Grooming and Wellness

Natural Grooming Products the New Status Quo

As Product Sales Migrate Elsewhere, Pet Specialty Retailers Bolster Services Including Grooming

Pet Grooming Services

Thousands of Groomers Offer Wide Range of Services

Grooming Service Providers

Where Pets Are Groomed

Stand-Alone Grooming Salons

Pet Retailer Services

Petco Highlights 7-Point Pet Care Check

PetSmart Improves Grooming Safety Standards, Launches The Groomery

Other Pet Specialty Chains

Trends in Pet Grooming and Spa Services

Mass-Market and Pet Specialty Players

Natural and Niche Marketers

Non-Electric Pet Grooming Brand Purchase Rates

Electric Clipper and Dryer Marketers

Entering the Market Via Line Extensions

Natural Grooming Products Now Mainstream

Human-Inspired Products

Online Shopping Making Inroads into Pet Grooming Market

Private-Label Grooming Products

Marketing and New Product Trends

Grooming Preparations

Grooming Supplies Purchasing Trends

Pet Owner Spending on Grooming Products

Demographics of Pet Grooming Supplies Purchasers

Sales Growth Opportunities

Chapter 2: Market Overview



Pet Grooming and Spa Services

Pet Grooming and Spa Products

Pet Grooming Market Experiences Steady Growth

Market Share of Pet Grooming Products by Retail Channel

Pet Grooming Products in the Natural & Gourmet Channels

Add-On Services and Human-Style Products Drive Innovation

Pets as Family

Pets in the Household

Dedicated Dog Showers

Beyond Humanization and Premiumization

Premium Appeals in the Grooming Market

Pet Pampering Reaches New Levels

Grooming and Wellness

Natural Grooming Products the New Status Quo

Safety Concerns Drive Natural Product Interest

Certified Organic Grooming Products

As Product Sales Migrate Elsewhere, Pet Specialty Retailers Bolster Services Including Grooming

Big-Box Retailers Draw Customers with Grooming Services

Grooming Services and Products in Independent Pet Outlets

Millennials a Driving Force in Pet Market

Small Dog Movement Represents Opportunity for Groomers, Grooming Marketers

Higher-Income Households Drive Demand for Pet Services

Grooming Regulation

Pet Grooming Services

Pet Grooming Products

Looking Ahead

Chapter 3: Pet Grooming Services



Thousands of Groomers Offering Wide Range of Services

Grooming Business Is Booming

Grooming Is the Most In-Demand Service

Grooming Service Providers

Where Pets Are Groomed

Grooming Franchises Are Among the Top Pet Market Opportunities

Stand-Alone Grooming Salons

Pet Spas

Pet Retailer Services

PetSmart and Petco

Petco Highlights 7-Point Pet Care Check

Petco Teams Up with Thrive to Offer Complete Vet Care

PetSmart Improves Grooming Safety Standards

PetSmart Launches The Groomery by PetSmart

Other Pet Specialty

Tractor Supply Company Focuses on Grooming

Grooming in the Independent Pet Channel

Mobile Grooming

Aussie Pet Mobile Dominates in Mobile Grooming Market

The Pooch Mobile

Wag'n Tails Outfits Mobile Groomers with Custom Wheels

Self-Service Grooming

Mutts & Co. Puts Self-Service Wash Stations on a Pedestal

Wag N' Wash Self-Service Wash Builds Pet-Focused Community

Trends In Pet Grooming And Spa Services

Comfort and Convenience Go Hand in Hand in Grooming Services

Natural Grooming

Beyond the Basics

Add-on Treatments and Spa Services

Fancy-ful Cuts and Color

Specialized Products

Consumer Trends

Grooming Trends

Grooming Expenses

Pet Owners Blend Professional, DIY Grooming



Chapter 4: Pet Grooming Products



The Marketers

Mass-Market and Pet Specialty Players

Non-Electric Pet Grooming Brand Purchase Rates

Pet Age's Pet Specialty Grooming Product Leaders

Electric Clipper and Dryer Marketers

M & A and Brand Refresh Activity

Entering the Market Via Line Extensions

Wahl Discontinues Cat Grooming Products

Natural Grooming Products Now Mainstream

Online Shopping Making Inroads into Pet Grooming Market

Private-Label Grooming Products

PetSmart Partners with Ellen

Petco Markets Grooming Products Under Well & Good Label

Other Pet Specialty Retailers

Mass-Market Retailers

Amazon Ripe to Expand into Private-Label Grooming

Marketing And New Product Trends

Grooming Preparations

Innovation at Work

Functional Ingredients

Innovation Opportunity: Probiotics

Dry Shampoos and Wipes

Facial Cleansers and Paw-Specific Preparations

Cat Products

Color-ful Grooming Products

Non-Electric Grooming Tools

Electric Grooming Tools

Nail Grinders

Electric Clippers

Electric Dryers

Grooming Tools and Attachments

Grooming Supplies Purchasing Trends

Product Choice of Do-It-Yourself Groomers

Pet Owner Spending on Grooming Products

Demographics of Pet Grooming Supplies Purchasers

Companies Mentioned



Animaganza

Aquapaw, LLC

Ark Naturals

BarkLogic

Bissell

Bramton Company

Dexas

Dyson

Hartz Groomer's Best

Kampalook

Kin+Kind

KONG

Kurgo

Mutts & Co.

Nature's Miracle

Opawz

PAW - Pet Adventures Worldwide

Pet Valu

Petco

PetSmart

Pro-Sense

Pura Naturals

Skout's Honor

Sunbeam Products,Inc.

The Pooch Mobile

TropiClean

Wag'n Tails Mobile Grooming

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Warren London

Waterpik

Woofmints Cologne

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bw3cxs/united_states_pet?w=5



