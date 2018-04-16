United States Pet Market Outlook Report 2018: Internet Drives Sales, Dissolves Channel Boundaries, Automates Tasks, and Brings Pet Parenting to the Next Level

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2018-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. pet industry has long been rife with opportunity and dynamism, but the market is now reconfiguring at such a dizzying pace it's hard to keep up, much less lead the pack. With its focus keenly on what's next and bringing to bear decades of pet market perspective and analysis-this cross-category report is packed with quantitative and qualitative projections crafted to help pet product makers, marketers, retailers, service providers, and investors do just that.
E-commerce is challenging most market norms, and the Internet more broadly is transforming the rest, such that bold steps are required.
As a result, innovation is at an all-time high, reshaping the market to the core:
- General Mills is taking drastic steps to reverse sales declines attributable largely to the shrinking center store and consumers' increased focus on healthier foods, joining other massive food companies doing much the same in the pet market including Nestle Purina, Mars, and J.M. Smucker. Overnight, via its February 2018 acquisition of Blue Buffalo, General Mills is the pet food powerhouse to watch.
- The industry's largest retailers are realigning as omni-channel operators via acquisitions (PetSmart buys Chewy, Walmart buys Jet) and initiatives designed to integrate brick-and-mortar and e-commerce while building out both.
- Pet specialty big boxes, grocers, and mass merchandisers are implementing new forms of order fulfilment including click-and-collect (online ordering coupled with in-store pickup) and same-day last-mile home delivery, even if it means acquiring their own shipping company (Target buys Shipt).
- The top pet specialty retailers are emphasizing smaller store formats (PetSmart launches Groomery, Petco proceeds with Unleashed) and expanding petcare services (Petco adds Thrive complete veterinary services).
- Marketers are teaming up with or acquiring service providers to better meet pet owners' needs 360 (Mars buys Whistle and VCA, Inc., Petco buys PetCoach, PupBox, and Petisurance.quotes.com, and helps fund Rover).
- Marketers are re-evaluating channel loyalties in terms of brand exclusivity, pole-vaulting across the pet specialty/mass divide (Nature's Recipe and Blue go mass), and introducing pet-specialty-type products created specifically for mass (Mars launches Crave).
- Products are incorporating service functions such as automatic feeding and litter scooping, the ability to reorder supplies automatically via the Internet, and features that allow pet owners communicate with their pets and vice versa.
- Tracking devices and monitors are letting pet owners track via smartphone not just the location of their pet but also its vitals, and to interact directly with veterinarians and other petcare service providers.
- Uber-like, smartphone-app-based services are taking by storm pet sitting/dog walking and pet boarding (Rover, Wag!).
- Amazon is (still) making everyone nervous, reaffirming its commitment to pet by implementing robotics innovations in its warehouses to facilitate the handling of pet food and litter, letting shoppers create their own Pet Profile pages, aiming to become a pet information resource, and possibly launching its own UPS-like shipping service.
Scope
Combining the publisher's extensive monitoring of the pet market with a proprietary Pet Owner Survey conducted in January and February 2018, U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2018-2019 is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. pet industry. The report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the full spectrum of the market, including veterinary services, pet food, non-food pet supplies, and non-medical pet services (grooming, boarding, training, etc.).
U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2018-2019 forecasts market size and growth for each category (2018-2022); examines new product activity; surveys retail channel trends including cross-channel shopping vs. shopper loyalty; and analyzes trends and shifts in the needs of today's pet parents. The report tabulates pet product sales channel by channel and projects channel shares through 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Trends
- Market Performance
- Market Drivers
Industry Trends
- Industry Overview
- Pet Food
- Nonfood Pet Supplies
- Veterinary Services
- Non-Medical Petcare Services
Retail Trends
- Internet/E-commerce Upending Longstanding Retail Dynamics
- Pet Product Customer Base by Retail Channel
- Mass/Pet Specialty Divide Dissolving, Mass Premiumization Accelerating
- Private Label and Exclusive Brands Taking on New Importance
- E-commerce Going Gangbusters
- Pet Specialty Big Boxes and Walmart Playing Catch-Up
- Amazon Juggernaut Continues to Advance
- Pet Specialty Emphasis on Services
Pet Ownership Trends
- Cats (and "Other" Pets) May Be Having Their Day
- Two-Fifths of Households Have Dogs, One-Fourth Have Cats
- Pet Ownership Rates by Age Bracket
- A Third of Pet Households Keep Different Types
- Good News on the Boomer Front
- Millennials: A Market Alerting Force of Their Own
- Two-Adult Households with Kids Account for One-Third of Pet Owners
- Pet Ownership Grows Among Minorities
Sales Growth Opportunities
- E-commerce (Of Course)
- Omnichannel Initiatives
- Mass Premiumization
- Cause Marketing and Animal Welfare
- Smaller Stores
- Retailers and Marketers Banking on Petcare Services
- Smartphone-Based Petcare Services
- Subscription-Based Products and Services
- The Internet of Things and the New "Pet Parent"
- Products as Petcare Providers
- Pet Health as Key to Next-Level Premiumization
- Digital Veterinary and Pet Wearables
- Tapping into Millennials
- Pets-as-Family Trend as Gifting Driver
- Organic Pet Food
- Customized Pet Food and Meal Kits for Home Delivery
- Private Label and Exclusive Brands
- Franchising Still a Thing
2. Market Trends
Chapter Highlights
- Market Performance
- U.S. Pet Industry Sees Growth Amid Change
- Market Share by Category and Animal Type
- Share of Pet Product Sales by Channel
- Projected Channel Share Shifts
Market Drivers
- E-Commerce/Internet Spurs Top-to-Bottom Market Innovation
- Internet Drives Sales, Dissolves Channel Boundaries, Automates Tasks, and Brings Pet Parenting to the Next Level
- Beyond Humanization and Premiumization
- Pets as Family Getting a Millennial Boost
- Superpremium/Natural Clout Shifting into Mass Channels
- Economic Improvement Reflected in Pet Owner Outlook
- Spending Belts Loosening, Deal-Seeking Continues
- Pet Ownership Trends
- Purchased Pets Out, Adopted Pets In
- Small Dogs Are Big
- Table Size of Pet Dogs: Owned and Recently Acquired, 2018 (percent of dog owners)
- Aging Pet Population
- Table Age of Dogs and Cats, 2018 (percent of pet owners)
- Pet Overweight/Obesity
- Higher-Income Households Achieve New Pet Expenditure Milestone
- Non Dog/Cat Resurgence?
3. Industry Trends
Chapter Highlights
- Industry Overview
- Market Structure
- Fast-Growing Franchises
- M&A and Investment Activity
- Cause Marketing and Animal Welfare
- Looking Ahead: Top of the Heap Product and Service Types
Pet Food
- Mass Premiumization Is Changing the Channel Dynamic
- Natural Pet Food Spin-Offs and Cousins
- Table Dog and Cat Owners Currently Using Pet Food: By Free-Of Claim, 2018 (percent)
- Product Safety and Made in the USA
- Clean Food: The Next Natural Pet Food Frontier?
- Exotic Proteins and Other Novel Ingredients
- Functional Foods: Veterinarians to the Fore
- Customized Pet Food and Meal Kits for Home Delivery
- Treats Trends: The Good, The Bad, and The Future
Nonfood Pet Supplies
- Market Overview
- Focus on Pet-Tech and Innovation
- Pet Wearables: Tracking, Monitoring, and More
- Camera Monitors and Treat Dispensers
- Feeding & Watering
- Toys
- Other Smart Products
- Calming Products Meeting a Quantified Need
- Non-Dog/Cat Pet Products
Veterinary Services
- Market Landscape
- Veterinary Industry Consolidation
- Petco Teams Up with Thrive to Offer Complete Veterinary Services
- Veterinary Services Inside Pet Superstores
- Veterinarians No Longer the Sole Arbiters of Pet Medications and Other Pet Health Products
- Fairness to Pet Owners Act
- Digital Veterinary & Pet Health
Non-Medical Petcare Services
- Market Landscape
- PetSmart and Petco
- Forging Further into Petcare: Petco Adds Complete Veterinary Services, PetSmart Launches Groomery
- PetSmart/Petco Boarding Initiatives Are a Mixed Bag
- Petco + PetInsuranceQuotes.com
- The Upshot: Pet Specialty Increasingly Reliant on Petcare Services, Smaller Stores
- Franchise Operations
- Best Friends Pet Care
- Industry Disrupters: Rover and Wag! Taking Pet Walking and Sitting Market by Storm
- Rover's Growth Aspirations + Petco Investment
- Petcare Apps Keep on Coming: Fetch My Pet and Barkley Pets
4. Retail Trends
Chapter Highlights
- Internet/E-commerce Upending Longstanding Retail Dynamics
- Pet Product Customer Base by Retail Channel
- Walmart Tops Among Pet Product Shoppers
- Channel Loyalty Lower for Owners of Different Pet Types
- Mass/Pet Specialty Divide Dissolving, Mass Premiumization Accelerating
- Private Label and Exclusive Brands Taking on New Importance
- E-commerce Going Gangbusters
- Pet Specialty Big Boxes and Walmart Playing Catch-Up
- Amazon Still Way Out Front Among Online Pet Product Buyers
- Amazon Juggernaut Continues to Advance
- Subscriptions and Auto-Replenishment
- Brick-and-Mortar-Based Retailer Initiatives Centered on Omnichannel
- Click-and-Collect (Online Ordering Coupled + In-Store Pickup)
- Pet Specialty Emphasis on Services
- Smaller Stores Afford Big Boxes Entry into New Markets
- Mass Premiumization Good for Mass Retailers
- Pet Specialty Independents and Small Chains Finding Strength in Numbers
- Natural and Specialty/Gourmet Supermarkets Feeling the Natural Mainstreaming Heat
- Amazon Plus Brick-and-Mortar Pet Specialty?
5. Pet Ownership Trends
Chapter Highlights
- Cats (and "Other" Pets) May Be Having Their Day
Pet Ownership Rates by Age Bracket
A Third of Pet Households Keep Different Types
Good News on the Boomer Front
Millennials: A Market Altering Force of Their Own
Two-Adult Households with Kids Account for One-Third of Pet Owners
Pet Ownership Grows Among Minorities
