United States Pet Market Outlook Report 2018: Internet Drives Sales, Dissolves Channel Boundaries, Automates Tasks, and Brings Pet Parenting to the Next Level

The U.S. pet industry has long been rife with opportunity and dynamism, but the market is now reconfiguring at such a dizzying pace it's hard to keep up, much less lead the pack. With its focus keenly on what's next and bringing to bear decades of pet market perspective and analysis-this cross-category report is packed with quantitative and qualitative projections crafted to help pet product makers, marketers, retailers, service providers, and investors do just that.

E-commerce is challenging most market norms, and the Internet more broadly is transforming the rest, such that bold steps are required.



As a result, innovation is at an all-time high, reshaping the market to the core:

General Mills is taking drastic steps to reverse sales declines attributable largely to the shrinking center store and consumers' increased focus on healthier foods, joining other massive food companies doing much the same in the pet market including Nestle Purina, Mars, and J.M. Smucker. Overnight, via its February 2018 acquisition of Blue Buffalo, General Mills is the pet food powerhouse to watch.

acquisition of Blue Buffalo, General Mills is the pet food powerhouse to watch. The industry's largest retailers are realigning as omni-channel operators via acquisitions (PetSmart buys Chewy, Walmart buys Jet) and initiatives designed to integrate brick-and-mortar and e-commerce while building out both.

Pet specialty big boxes, grocers, and mass merchandisers are implementing new forms of order fulfilment including click-and-collect (online ordering coupled with in-store pickup) and same-day last-mile home delivery, even if it means acquiring their own shipping company (Target buys Shipt).

The top pet specialty retailers are emphasizing smaller store formats (PetSmart launches Groomery, Petco proceeds with Unleashed) and expanding petcare services (Petco adds Thrive complete veterinary services).

Marketers are teaming up with or acquiring service providers to better meet pet owners' needs 360 (Mars buys Whistle and VCA, Inc., Petco buys PetCoach, PupBox, and Petisurance.quotes.com, and helps fund Rover).

Marketers are re-evaluating channel loyalties in terms of brand exclusivity, pole-vaulting across the pet specialty/mass divide (Nature's Recipe and Blue go mass), and introducing pet-specialty-type products created specifically for mass (Mars launches Crave).

Products are incorporating service functions such as automatic feeding and litter scooping, the ability to reorder supplies automatically via the Internet, and features that allow pet owners communicate with their pets and vice versa.

Tracking devices and monitors are letting pet owners track via smartphone not just the location of their pet but also its vitals, and to interact directly with veterinarians and other petcare service providers.

Uber-like, smartphone-app-based services are taking by storm pet sitting/dog walking and pet boarding (Rover, Wag!).

Amazon is (still) making everyone nervous, reaffirming its commitment to pet by implementing robotics innovations in its warehouses to facilitate the handling of pet food and litter, letting shoppers create their own Pet Profile pages, aiming to become a pet information resource, and possibly launching its own UPS-like shipping service.

Scope



Combining the publisher's extensive monitoring of the pet market with a proprietary Pet Owner Survey conducted in January and February 2018, U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2018-2019 is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. pet industry. The report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the full spectrum of the market, including veterinary services, pet food, non-food pet supplies, and non-medical pet services (grooming, boarding, training, etc.).



U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2018-2019 forecasts market size and growth for each category (2018-2022); examines new product activity; surveys retail channel trends including cross-channel shopping vs. shopper loyalty; and analyzes trends and shifts in the needs of today's pet parents. The report tabulates pet product sales channel by channel and projects channel shares through 2022.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Trends

Market Performance

Market Drivers

Industry Trends

Industry Overview

Pet Food

Nonfood Pet Supplies

Veterinary Services

Non-Medical Petcare Services

Retail Trends

Internet/E-commerce Upending Longstanding Retail Dynamics

Pet Product Customer Base by Retail Channel

Mass/Pet Specialty Divide Dissolving, Mass Premiumization Accelerating

Private Label and Exclusive Brands Taking on New Importance

E-commerce Going Gangbusters

Pet Specialty Big Boxes and Walmart Playing Catch-Up

Amazon Juggernaut Continues to Advance

Pet Specialty Emphasis on Services

Pet Ownership Trends

Cats (and "Other" Pets) May Be Having Their Day

Two-Fifths of Households Have Dogs, One-Fourth Have Cats

Pet Ownership Rates by Age Bracket

A Third of Pet Households Keep Different Types

Good News on the Boomer Front

Millennials: A Market Alerting Force of Their Own

Two-Adult Households with Kids Account for One-Third of Pet Owners

Pet Ownership Grows Among Minorities

Sales Growth Opportunities

E-commerce (Of Course)

Omnichannel Initiatives

Mass Premiumization

Cause Marketing and Animal Welfare

Smaller Stores

Retailers and Marketers Banking on Petcare Services

Smartphone-Based Petcare Services

Subscription-Based Products and Services

The Internet of Things and the New "Pet Parent"

Products as Petcare Providers

Pet Health as Key to Next-Level Premiumization

Digital Veterinary and Pet Wearables

Tapping into Millennials

Pets-as-Family Trend as Gifting Driver

Organic Pet Food

Customized Pet Food and Meal Kits for Home Delivery

Private Label and Exclusive Brands

Franchising Still a Thing

2. Market Trends

Chapter Highlights

Market Performance

U.S. Pet Industry Sees Growth Amid Change

Market Share by Category and Animal Type

Share of Pet Product Sales by Channel

Projected Channel Share Shifts

Market Drivers

E-Commerce/Internet Spurs Top-to-Bottom Market Innovation

Internet Drives Sales, Dissolves Channel Boundaries, Automates Tasks, and Brings Pet Parenting to the Next Level

Beyond Humanization and Premiumization

Pets as Family Getting a Millennial Boost

Superpremium/Natural Clout Shifting into Mass Channels

Economic Improvement Reflected in Pet Owner Outlook

Spending Belts Loosening, Deal-Seeking Continues

Pet Ownership Trends

Purchased Pets Out, Adopted Pets In

Small Dogs Are Big

Table Size of Pet Dogs: Owned and Recently Acquired, 2018 (percent of dog owners)

Aging Pet Population

Table Age of Dogs and Cats, 2018 (percent of pet owners)

Pet Overweight/Obesity

Higher-Income Households Achieve New Pet Expenditure Milestone

Non Dog/Cat Resurgence?

3. Industry Trends

Chapter Highlights

Industry Overview

Market Structure

Fast-Growing Franchises

M&A and Investment Activity

Cause Marketing and Animal Welfare

Looking Ahead: Top of the Heap Product and Service Types

Pet Food

Mass Premiumization Is Changing the Channel Dynamic

Natural Pet Food Spin-Offs and Cousins

Table Dog and Cat Owners Currently Using Pet Food: By Free-Of Claim, 2018 (percent)

Product Safety and Made in the USA

Clean Food: The Next Natural Pet Food Frontier?

Exotic Proteins and Other Novel Ingredients

Functional Foods: Veterinarians to the Fore

Customized Pet Food and Meal Kits for Home Delivery

Treats Trends: The Good, The Bad, and The Future

Nonfood Pet Supplies

Market Overview

Focus on Pet-Tech and Innovation

Pet Wearables: Tracking, Monitoring, and More

Camera Monitors and Treat Dispensers

Feeding & Watering

Toys

Other Smart Products

Calming Products Meeting a Quantified Need

Non-Dog/Cat Pet Products

Veterinary Services

Market Landscape

Veterinary Industry Consolidation

Petco Teams Up with Thrive to Offer Complete Veterinary Services

Veterinary Services Inside Pet Superstores

Veterinarians No Longer the Sole Arbiters of Pet Medications and Other Pet Health Products

Fairness to Pet Owners Act

Digital Veterinary & Pet Health

Non-Medical Petcare Services

Market Landscape

PetSmart and Petco

Forging Further into Petcare: Petco Adds Complete Veterinary Services, PetSmart Launches Groomery

PetSmart/Petco Boarding Initiatives Are a Mixed Bag

Petco + PetInsuranceQuotes.com

The Upshot: Pet Specialty Increasingly Reliant on Petcare Services, Smaller Stores

Franchise Operations

Best Friends Pet Care

Industry Disrupters: Rover and Wag! Taking Pet Walking and Sitting Market by Storm

Rover's Growth Aspirations + Petco Investment

Petcare Apps Keep on Coming: Fetch My Pet and Barkley Pets

4. Retail Trends

Chapter Highlights

Internet/E-commerce Upending Longstanding Retail Dynamics

Pet Product Customer Base by Retail Channel

Walmart Tops Among Pet Product Shoppers

Channel Loyalty Lower for Owners of Different Pet Types

Mass/Pet Specialty Divide Dissolving, Mass Premiumization Accelerating

Private Label and Exclusive Brands Taking on New Importance

E-commerce Going Gangbusters

Pet Specialty Big Boxes and Walmart Playing Catch-Up

Amazon Still Way Out Front Among Online Pet Product Buyers

Amazon Juggernaut Continues to Advance

Subscriptions and Auto-Replenishment

Brick-and-Mortar-Based Retailer Initiatives Centered on Omnichannel

Click-and-Collect (Online Ordering Coupled + In-Store Pickup)

Pet Specialty Emphasis on Services

Smaller Stores Afford Big Boxes Entry into New Markets

Mass Premiumization Good for Mass Retailers

Pet Specialty Independents and Small Chains Finding Strength in Numbers

Natural and Specialty/Gourmet Supermarkets Feeling the Natural Mainstreaming Heat

Amazon Plus Brick-and-Mortar Pet Specialty?

5. Pet Ownership Trends

Chapter Highlights

Cats (and "Other" Pets) May Be Having Their Day

Pet Ownership Rates by Age Bracket

A Third of Pet Households Keep Different Types

Good News on the Boomer Front

Millennials: A Market Altering Force of Their Own



Two-Adult Households with Kids Account for One-Third of Pet Owners

Pet Ownership Grows Among Minorities



